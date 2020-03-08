 Skip to content
(KUTV Utah)   Well, it looks like the Salt Lake City Public Library guards will no longer carry batons after this confrontation with a patron was recorded   (kutv.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Law enforcement in general, and even "security" people, need to have an exceptionally even temperament. For some reason those jobs attract people with the opposite quality.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Library officials told 2News at the time that the person who was asked to leave had been violating the library's code of conduct and was interfering with other patrons.

The Mormons are really big on that term: CODE. Code of conduct, BYU honor code...
 
Munden [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Half-Life 2 - Pick Up That Can
Youtube nJshjMyg6no
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who gets thrown out of a library?
 
DVD
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Law enforcement in general, and even "security" people, need to have an exceptionally even temperament. For some reason those jobs attract people with the opposite quality.


Would that reason be:  paying so low that only the most desperate folks would look at applying for the job?
 
King Something
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Library officials told 2News at the time that the person who was asked to leave had been violating the library's code of conduct and was interfering with other patrons.

The Mormons are really big on that term: CODE. Code of conduct, BYU honor code...


It's more what you'd call "guidelines" than actual rules.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who gets thrown out of a library?


Usually limited to assholes doing asshole shiat.
In this case, "violating the library's code of conduct and was interfering with other patrons."

I wouldn't condemn or defend either party without more information.
 
RedRudy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
At least he found out where the book club meets...
 
mattj1984
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
5 bucks he was jackin it.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mattj1984: 5 bucks he was jackin it.


Damn, that's post-fame Dirk Diggler money.  Impressive
 
omg bbq
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who gets thrown out of a library?


Libraries are commonly places where homeless people stay during the day when it is less than favorable outside.  At least this is the case where I live (I do some work with that community). Most are just trying to stay warm and out of trouble but some are up to no good.  Be it bathing or doing drugs in the bathroom, masturbating while using the computers, or other overly shiatty and uncivil acts. I drive past our city library several times a week and often see someone getting walked out in handcuffs.

I have no idea what happened in this video however.
 
invictus2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Who gets thrown out of a library?


homeless masturbators
 
desertgeek
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Library officials told 2News at the time that the person who was asked to leave had been violating the library's code of conduct and was interfering with other patrons.

The Mormons are really big on that term: CODE. Code of conduct, BYU honor code...


That's a really dumb comment considering that every library has something like a patron code of conduct.

cretinbob: Who gets thrown out of a library?


Having worked in libraries for over a decade; there are many answers to that question
 
