(Twitter)   Ben Carson: "We have a plan for the 3,500 people on that COVID-19 cruise ship." George Stephanopoulos: "Cool, what is it?" Ben: "I can't tell you." George: "Shouldn't you be able to?" Ben: "Uhhh...MIKE PENCE" (smokebomb)   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Surprised the term "resettlement in the East" hasn't come up yet from the administration.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Live fire practice for the Navy.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
California should refuse them entry
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's a secret plan, so the viruses don't find out?

No excuse is too stupid for them to try.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Trump doesn't want to alert Canada that he is directing the cruise ship to Canada so the US number of cases doesn't go up. Donnie has made clear not testing is his plan to keep reported cars low.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The ship will be docking in Oakland.
 
Close2TheEdge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So let's speculate as to WHY he can't tell the public the PLAN!

1)  President Titty-Baby doesn't like to be criticized.  It hurts his fee-fees, and you just KNOW somebody in the nasty press or scientific community will criticize him or the PLAN!

2)  The PLAN! involves something equally heinous like quarantining positive cases in Guantanamo or something awful like that.

3)  There is no PLAN!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Close2TheEdge: So let's speculate as to WHY he can't tell the public the PLAN!

1)  President Titty-Baby doesn't like to be criticized.  It hurts his fee-fees, and you just KNOW somebody in the nasty press or scientific community will criticize him or the PLAN!

2)  The PLAN! involves something equally heinous like quarantining positive cases in Guantanamo or something awful like that.

3)  There is no PLAN!


Buying Greenland was the plan. Trump knew this was coming all along.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They're building a pyramid to quarantine them all.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"If you ask me for an apple and I give you an orange you would say, that's not an orange," Carson explained. "And I say, that's a banana. And that's not an apple either. Or a peach, that's not an apple, either. It doesn't mean that I'm equating the banana and the orange and the peach. In the same way I'm not equating those things."

Fast forward to summer of 2014, Ben Carson is giving an interview to The Daily Beast. The reporter questioned Carson about his claim that Obamacare is "the worst thing that has happened in this nation since slavery," and asked: how is Obamacare worse than 9/11?
Carson explained Obamacare is worse "because 9/11 is an isolated event," in audio published along with the The Daily Beast article. The reporter then asks what caused families more pain: Obamacare or Osama bin Laden?

http://www.msnbc.com/the-last-word/be​n​-carsons-top-five-eyebrow-raising-comm​ents
"Things that are isolated issues as opposed to things that fundamentally change the United States of America and shift power from the people to the government," Carson told The Daily Beast. "That is a huge shift."
When pressed again about his stance, Carson can be heard saying on the audio recording, "You have to take a long-term look at the ascent of something that fundamentally changes the power structure in America."
The very next day, Carson issued a statement saying, "I don't think Obamacare is worse than 9/11. The two things aren't comparable and I never intended to compare them."
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

markie_farkie: They're building a pyramid to quarantine them all.


That's why they fill them with corn. So the quarantinees can be fed.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

ZAZ: Live fire practice for the Navy.


As it should be.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I for one and SHOCKED that this well greased machine of an administration isn't just going to sink the ship rather than risk anymore of a market drop due to this slow march to pandemic. He probably floated that. "can't we just kill them or send them to China? This is all China's fault."

It would have been so nice to have a competent leader who could have had actual experts respond and nip this thing in the bud. Like with SARS, MERS and Ebola..

But noooooooo.. We get farkin' COVFEFE 19 because trump is just a dumb asshole with a drawer full of sudafed and long history of not being able to sell jack shait. Loyalty to trump and not our country is farking us over so much...
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: ZAZ: Live fire practice for the Navy.

As it should be.


You 2 shaitbags should go hold the target.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pence emphasized that 19 of 21 positive tests were crew.  I'm guessing that the crew are mostly not Americans. The plan will be deportations.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If I told you the virus would know our plans.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So as far as I can tell, being a surgeon--even a brain surgeon--basically just involves memorizing which squishy red bits can be cut and which other squishy red bits shouldn't be cut. These parts stay inside, these parts go. It doesn't appear to involve any actual intelligence.

Because that guy is as dumb as a farking post.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: Trump doesn't want to alert Canada that he is directing the cruise ship to Canada so the US number of cases doesn't go up. Donnie has made clear not testing is his plan to keep reported cars low.


And when the deaths start piling up, they'll start banning post-mortems. Can't have anyone know what killed people. There will just be a statistically significant unexplained bump in death rates that he can ignore.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That should make everyone feel better.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
West Wing - Secret Plan to Fight Inflation
Youtube B_3kELe0M8A
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: California should refuse them entry


We hung a big CLOSED sign from the Golden Gate bridge, will that do?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Since it involves a ship, this meme seems appropriate:
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wouldn't trust that guy to sell me a dishwasher at Sears, let alone hand;e 3,500 potential bio-hazard cases
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

italie: I wouldn't trust that guy to sell me a dishwasher at Sears, let alone hand;e 3,500 potential bio-hazard cases


I think he was in the furniture department.
 
Action Replay Nick
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Every time someone from the Trump administration touts how great a job they're doing and how fine everything is, I go grab another 20lbs bag of rice.
 
12349876
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Of course libs are complaining about operational security. Rule number one of epidemiology: never let the virus know what you're thinking.
 
Abox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That Ben Carson is a brain surgeon says more about brain surgeons than it does about Ben Carson.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Have the Navy sink the ship and then play dumb and lie.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I hear Alcatraz is nice this time of the year. How about you and the rest of the Trump gang hole up there, Ben?
 
Gooch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mass vivisections of plague victims followed by distillation of anti-viral compounds and eventually big pharma stocks skyrocketing
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Waiting for Donnie to say keeping the 21 people that have test positive for coronavirus on board a cruise ship with 3,500 people is an experiment on transmission rate. If after a week and another round of testing on all people on the ship and over 500 people test positive he will have an answer. The Nuremberg code on human testing is something Donnie thinks is overrated.
 
Bowen
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ol' freckles knows their secret.
 
snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Suddenly, Pandemic Theatre

If you take only one thing from this entire FUBAR, let it be proof of concept for Doomsday by biological warfare.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The plan is a PR move to help cruise line investors. By the end of the week, all quarantined people will be asked to spend quarantining in the lap of cruise ship luxury.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Resettlement in blue states, duh.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: California should refuse them entry


Refusing entry to trump admin officials? Yup
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gooch: Mass vivisections of plague victims followed by distillation of anti-viral compounds and eventually big pharma stocks skyrocketing


That still won't be enough profit to counteract the lost revenue from a reduced demand for human organ harvesting in China.

/on second thought COVID-19 immune lungs might fetch a pretty penny
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ZAZ: Live fire practice for the Navy.



Well Trump did mention "a perfectly coordinated and fine tuned plan at the White House for our attack on CoronaVirus."
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The last question should have been...

"So you came on television to tell us you can't say anything?"

"Well, bye."
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Close2TheEdge: So let's speculate as to WHY he can't tell the public the PLAN!

1)  President Titty-Baby doesn't like to be criticized.  It hurts his fee-fees, and you just KNOW somebody in the nasty press or scientific community will criticize him or the PLAN!

2)  The PLAN! involves something equally heinous like quarantining positive cases in Guantanamo or something awful like that.

3)  There is no PLAN!


4) He left his plan in his luggage

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: They're building a pyramid to quarantine them all.


A pyramid? You mean like a pyramid scheme? It already exists and its called murican health care.
 
Jgok
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Every time someone from the Trump administration touts how great a job they're doing and how fine everything is, I go grab another 20lbs bag of rice.


Christ, how many warehouses have you had to rent?
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: They're building a pyramid to quarantine them all.


They'll have plenty of grain to eat.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But if Ben Carson tells us the plan then it would be like if President Trump told the world of his plan to deal with ISIS.  You shouldn't reveal your plan to the enemy, even viruses.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We have a plan?  But I'm hesitant to discuss it...

Let Them DIE!!!
Youtube Swvf3w6hcY4
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: eurotrader: Trump doesn't want to alert Canada that he is directing the cruise ship to Canada so the US number of cases doesn't go up. Donnie has made clear not testing is his plan to keep reported cars low.

And when the deaths start piling up, they'll start banning post-mortems. Can't have anyone know what killed people. There will just be a statistically significant unexplained bump in death rates that he can ignore.


Meanwhile some other countries are going back and testing people that have died of things like pneumonia in the past month to see if they had COVID-19.
 
