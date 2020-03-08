 Skip to content
(Twitter) Excellent piece: A deep dive into the science of why soap is better than hand sanitizer for all viruses
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
thedumbone [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
TL;DR Both work fine.  Soap is cheaper.

Also, TFA fails to mention that, from a technical, chemistry standpoint, you have to try very hard to buy soap.  Everything that you routinely buy is a detergent, which is a different thing.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Hand sanitizer was made for when you don't have immediate access to soap.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

thedumbone: TL;DR Both work fine.  Soap is cheaper.

Also, TFA fails to mention that, from a technical, chemistry standpoint, you have to try very hard to buy soap.  Everything that you routinely buy is a detergent, which is a different thing.


detergents are still good because it can cause proteins to denature and viruses are essentially DNA or RNA in a protein container.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Just wash your damned hand, or use an alcohol based hand sanitizer often, like damn near OCD, and try as hard as you can not to come in to contact with Republicans.

/I'm in health care, and I wash or hand sanitize my hands more than I can count
//and I still get colds and such
///I cant stay away from Republicans though.......see the pattern
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Luckily I tend to stock up on soap. I but the cheap store brand in packs of three which only cost about 50p, and I tend to buy a pack every time I walk down that aisle so have usually quite a few spare. Then a few months ago the place I work bought fifty, five litre, antibacterial liquid soaps by mistake, they didn't fit the hand soap dispensers in all the office toilets. So they sold them all off to staff for £1 each.
Looking at ebay now there are listings for fifteen or twenty pounds each, and a few for far more. I should have bought the lot. I could have made a fortune!
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's the friction, stupid
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ernie knows what's up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(1/25)

No thanks, I'll just eat some soap and chug some grain alcohol.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can make soap too, if you're a detergent phobe.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TL;DR because you touch yourself at night

/not really
//it's true though
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

basemetal: Just wash your damned hand...


shiat, which one?

/sorry
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gar1013: TL;DR because you touch yourself at night

/not really
//it's true though


Daytime is all good though?
 
BafflerMeal [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hand sanitizer is for when you are on the go or don't have access to soap and water.
 
BrainyBear
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had read earlier that hand soap has mild antibacterial properties, but is not capable of killing viruses. Can anyone shed light on this?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So do both. Wash hands, then use hand sanitizer as well. I did the same when work conditions gave me dysentery last year. After i started doing both i didn't get another single day of stomach trouble at work.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't think anything on Twitter can be a deep dive. Even if it is 25 posts.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thedumbone: TL;DR Both work fine.  Soap is cheaper.

Also, TFA fails to mention that, from a technical, chemistry standpoint, you have to try very hard to buy soap.  Everything that you routinely buy is a detergent, which is a different thing.


Shiat!  All this time I've been using soup.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: gar1013: TL;DR because you touch yourself at night

/not really
//it's true though

Daytime is all good though?


Not if you're on the bus.
 
farkingismybusiness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
assets.realclear.comView Full Size

Alcohol is a disinfectant so I'm gonna live forever.
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Original: Original Tweet:


1 of 25? OMG, just get a blog, dude.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Smells absolutely wonderful!
 
Enigmamf [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

PalliThordarson: 1/25


I was wondering how you could have a 'deep dive' on a platform with a 280 character limit. Multi-tweets - especially 5000-word multi-tweets - just seem to be an admission that the basic concept of tweeting sucks.
 
dryknife
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I used liquid dish detergent in a dishwasher once and almost sterilized the whole apartment complex I was living in at the time.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thedumbone: TL;DR Both work fine.  Soap is cheaper.

Also, TFA fails to mention that, from a technical, chemistry standpoint, you have to try very hard to buy soap.  Everything that you routinely buy is a detergent, which is a different thing.


Not Ivory soap. Most other brands of "soap" are detergent-based, except the high-end expensive bespoke designer soaps that only gay men can afford. (Yeah I went there.)

Also interesting is the way a twitter post attempting to educate you, with science, quickly degenerates into Trump-bashing and stupidity.
 
Bowen
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dryknife: I used liquid dish detergent in a dishwasher once and almost sterilized the whole apartment complex I was living in at the time.


I did something similar. I knew it only took a tiny bit, so I literally used one drop. 10 minutes later I was scooping suds into the sink.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oblig.
 
Mock26
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: Original: Original Tweet:

PalliThordarson: 1/25

I was wondering how you could have a 'deep dive' on a platform with a 280 character limit. Multi-tweets - especially 5000-word multi-tweets - just seem to be an admission that the basic concept of tweeting sucks.


A deep dive on Twitter is like putting a 10m board alongside a 1 meter pool.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
31/39 The skin is quite rough and wrinkly which is why you do need a fair amount of rubbing and soaking to ensure the soap reaches very crook and nanny on the skin surface that could be hiding active viruses.

It's sometimes the ones you least suspect.
 
Shazam999
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

BrainyBear: I had read earlier that hand soap has mild antibacterial properties, but is not capable of killing viruses. Can anyone shed light on this?


Do you know that part about handwashing where you stick your hands under running water?  It's not for shiats and giggles.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

basemetal: Just wash your damned hand, or use an alcohol based hand sanitizer often, like damn near OCD, and try as hard as you can not to come in to contact with Republicans.

/I'm in health care, and I wash or hand sanitize my hands more than I can count
//and I still get colds and such
///I cant stay away from Republicans though.......see the pattern


Only one? (I kid.)
 
Kerr Avon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: Hand sanitizer is for when you are on the go or don't have access to soap and water.


Soap can be made from dead people, it's the circle of life. Or something.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [assets.realclear.com image 500x375]
Alcohol is a disinfectant so I'm gonna live forever.


Like the old joke....
Professor drops a worm into a beaker of water, where it happily zips around .  Drops another worm into a beaker of alcohol, where it curls up and dies.
"So, class, what does this tell us about these two liquids?"
A voice from the back calls out, "Drink alcohol, and you'll never get worms!"
 
BrainyBear
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Shazam999: BrainyBear: I had read earlier that hand soap has mild antibacterial properties, but is not capable of killing viruses. Can anyone shed light on this?

Do you know that part about handwashing where you stick your hands under running water?  It's not for shiats and giggles.


Well, that's what I'm asking about. Is soap effective primarily because its surfactant properties help wash bacteria and viruses away, or because it kills them chemically?
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BrainyBear: Shazam999: BrainyBear: I had read earlier that hand soap has mild antibacterial properties, but is not capable of killing viruses. Can anyone shed light on this?

Do you know that part about handwashing where you stick your hands under running water?  It's not for shiats and giggles.

Well, that's what I'm asking about. Is soap effective primarily because its surfactant properties help wash bacteria and viruses away, or because it kills them chemically?


Yes
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
soap binds, biatches
 
amb
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

BrainyBear: I had read earlier that hand soap has mild antibacterial properties, but is not capable of killing viruses. Can anyone shed light on this?


What I have read is that soap or detergents bind to the virus and allow it to be washed away. If your hands are dirty, sometimes the dirt/grime actually protects the virus from hand sanitizer. Washing hands in warm water for at least as long as singing the alphabet song 2 times is best. Got to wash all over, front, back of hands and try to clean under your nails.

Hand sanitizer alone doesn't always work. If it did, cruise ships would be the safest place at the rate they used the stuff. You practically get tackled and forced to use hand sanitizer any time you go into a dining room and when you return to ship from an excursion.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
12,458/12,458
Lastly, remember that soap can't cleanse your soul for all the times you've touched yourself. You should make peace with your god(s) because we're all going to die anyway.

Jesus, they had me for the first 10,000 tweets but then it just started going off the rails.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

browneye: [Fark user image 419x260]


Came here for this. Wash, dry, then sanitize your hands. Not hard.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: thedumbone: TL;DR Both work fine.  Soap is cheaper.

Also, TFA fails to mention that, from a technical, chemistry standpoint, you have to try very hard to buy soap.  Everything that you routinely buy is a detergent, which is a different thing.

Not Ivory soap. Most other brands of "soap" are detergent-based, except the high-end expensive bespoke designer soaps that only gay men can afford. (Yeah I went there.)


Not gay, but the soap is worth the cost:

https://www.soapmagic.com/soaps
 
tpmchris
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Hand sanitizer was made for when you don't have immediate access to soap.


Hand sanitizer was made for when a Judge sends your ass to an alcohol/drug treatment facility.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Soap and water go down drain

Sanitizer just rubs your sterile dirt all over
 
Aviron [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
What seems to be lost here is the bigger picture. Even washing your hands with water is more effective than doing nothing. "Soap" is quite effective at actually destroying the virus. Detergent hand wash, less so, but still better than water alone. Alcohol sanitizer also good.
TL:DR any washing is better than none. Scrub your hands with running water if that's all you have. Work up from there. Wash your hands frequently. That's about it. Also stop picking your nose or rubbing it. That may be the single best advice.
/Also save face masks for HCW's and infected.
//If your sick? Your doing your part to slow it down.
///If your not sick? All a mask does is stop you from touching your mouth/nose. Not a bad thing, but unneeded if your washing your hands. Save that mask for someone who's going room to room trying to aid people in close proximity and not get infected themselves.
 
Schrodinger's toilet trained cat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm keeping my hands and face coated in astroglide, germs and viruses slip right off!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mock26: WastrelWay: thedumbone: TL;DR Both work fine.  Soap is cheaper.

Also, TFA fails to mention that, from a technical, chemistry standpoint, you have to try very hard to buy soap.  Everything that you routinely buy is a detergent, which is a different thing.

Not Ivory soap. Most other brands of "soap" are detergent-based, except the high-end expensive bespoke designer soaps that only gay men can afford. (Yeah I went there.)

Not gay, but the soap is worth the cost:

https://www.soapmagic.com/soaps


Diluted liquid castile soap works just fine, doesn't cost an arm and a leg.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mock26: WastrelWay: thedumbone: TL;DR Both work fine.  Soap is cheaper.

Also, TFA fails to mention that, from a technical, chemistry standpoint, you have to try very hard to buy soap.  Everything that you routinely buy is a detergent, which is a different thing.

Not Ivory soap. Most other brands of "soap" are detergent-based, except the high-end expensive bespoke designer soaps that only gay men can afford. (Yeah I went there.)

Not gay, but the soap is worth the cost:

https://www.soapmagic.com/soaps

Diluted liquid castile soap works just fine, doesn't cost an arm and a leg.


OK!
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

styckx: Soap and water go down drain

Sanitizer just rubs your sterile dirt all over


...which is why you wash, dry, and then sanitize.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BrainyBear: I had read earlier that hand soap has mild antibacterial properties, but is not capable of killing viruses. Can anyone shed light on this?


I posted this in a thread earlier today.
link
Soap molecules are amphipathic, meaning they have both polar and non-polar properties. This gives soap the ability to dissolve most types of molecules, making it easier to wash them off your hands (Figure 1). In terms of illness-causing germs, which are mostly bacteria and viruses, soap has a two-fold effect: one chemical and one behavioral. Firstly, the amphipathic nature of soap loosens the bacteria and viruses off your hands so they can be washed away more easily. Secondly, you tend to wash your hands for a longer period when using soap, because you try to rinse all of it away. Thus, regular soaps don't necessarily kill bacteria and viruses as much as they simply help you wash them off your skin.
 
