(Smithsonian Magazine)   Old news is so... wait, *how* old?? And how exactly was I supposed to find this out?
posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2020 at 12:36 PM



cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I learned about this on Fark
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and it was this very same 2013 article
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: and it was this very same 2013 article


Fark user imageView Full Size


You did read the headline, right?

/ not subby
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shall we unwrap an old Egyptian mummy during the next fark party?
 
MorgothsDishwasher
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I think that the creepy part of it is the link immediately following the article:  "Ben Franklin:  Patriot, Foodie"
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Oh, please. Everybody who doesn't have 15 skeletons in their basement obviously doesn't have a basement.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cretinbob: and it was this very same 2013 article


That is so meta my name is Rac Shade.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Someone had to test all those lightning storm kites.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Can we have a "There's a quake hazard in New Madrid Missouri" thread again now?
 
i ignore u
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet he ran a pizza place, and his creepy corpse dungeon was in the basement.
 
EdgeRunner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dude was a werewolf. Washington had to put him down with a silver-headed hatchet. Every kid learned that in elementary school or from the old Peanuts special. Duh.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Can we have a "There's a quake hazard in New Madrid Missouri" thread again now?


I'm sure everyone in St. Louis, along the Mississippi river, and in all of middle America, would just be thrilled to find out what wants to kill them all with no warning at all and cannot be stopped by anything.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
t1.daumcdn.netView Full Size
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Oh, please. Everybody who doesn't have 15 skeletons in their basement obviously doesn't have a basement.


Well, not a deep enough basement, anyway.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What do you expect from a guy that like to party with Hookers dressed as Nuns.
 
Richard Saunders [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Fark user name fits
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: Can we have a "There's a quake hazard in New Madrid Missouri" thread again now?


No, I think it's super Yellowstone caldera eruption's turn to regurgitated.

New Madrid will just have to wait a few more months.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why Was Benjamin Franklin's Basement Filled With Skeletons?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Someone had to test all those lightning storm kites.


"Hey! Do you want to try something shocking?!"

/and now you realize that the phrase skeletons in the closet had to originate somewhere
//but what kind of freak skinned cats
 
