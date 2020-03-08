 Skip to content
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One job I had was Sunday through Thursday. The only time I was ever late in the three years I was there was Daylight Savings.

And I didn't even realize it until I got there and the building guard told me.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the small reverb in the sleep patterns of millions of people won't have a cumulative effect resulting in the extra deaths of thousand of people this year like it has every other year.
 
bakeboss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of the great ideas here in Arizona, no day light savings time
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And hour can make change for $5, $20, or even $100, but not $1, 'cause it's got no coins.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bakeboss: One of the great ideas here in Arizona, no day light savings time


Feels like daylight savings one of those things that everybody just does without ever questioning it. Wait, why is it like this? Do we need to keep doing this? Whats the point?

Questions nobody seems to ask and we just keep doing it because thats the way things are done around here.
 
synithium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: bakeboss: One of the great ideas here in Arizona, no day light savings time

Feels like daylight savings one of those things that everybody just does without ever questioning it. Wait, why is it like this? Do we need to keep doing this? Whats the point?

Questions nobody seems to ask and we just keep doing it because thats the way things are done around here.


People be asking every year.  I think it's a matter of Congress getting off their old lazy fat asses and fixing something that it bound by history, but contemporaneously irrelevant. Followed by not having an idiot as president so we can once and for all end this curse.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

synithium: the unabomber was right: bakeboss: One of the great ideas here in Arizona, no day light savings time

Feels like daylight savings one of those things that everybody just does without ever questioning it. Wait, why is it like this? Do we need to keep doing this? Whats the point?

Questions nobody seems to ask and we just keep doing it because thats the way things are done around here.

People be asking every year.  I think it's a matter of Congress getting off their old lazy fat asses and fixing something that it bound by history, but contemporaneously irrelevant. Followed by not having an idiot as president so we can once and for all end this curse.


Meanwhile I suspect you won't see the irony as you pull the lever for Joe Biden.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

the unabomber was right: bakeboss: One of the great ideas here in Arizona, no day light savings time

Feels like daylight savings one of those things that everybody just does without ever questioning it. Wait, why is it like this? Do we need to keep doing this? Whats the point?

Questions nobody seems to ask and we just keep doing it because thats the way things are done around here.


Except that twice a year a LOT of people literally ask those exact questions.

On one hand you have a bunch of people saying, "Well, it's too expensive to change it, may as well keep it."  On the other hand GWB had no problem extending it 2 weeks for no apparent reason at all.  So don't tell me it's an insurmountable hurdle.

Really...  It needs to stop.  There has never been a single verified reason why it should continue.
 
coffeeburns
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
My primary domain controller (a server) at work crashed this morning. Didn't like the time change? Gonna drive the the office and find out :-(
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
DST had its place when farming was the livelihood of 90% of the country. It's now as antiquated as keeping children home from school to slaughter cows and pick corn. It's not useful in any way in modern society. That being said...

I've never been late, overslept, or been unrested enough for a slight change in time to mess up my entire day. However, I have been cranky enough to tell people whining about this to STFU about it.

You're adults, goddamn act like it. It's not a surprise. You know it's coming. Plan accordingly.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
An hour less of sleep can have a negative impact on a person's immune system.
Fortunately, there isn't a pandemic or we would all be in trouble
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
DST can be handy the farther north or south you go, but that's "sideways" from how timezones are laid out.

Case in point... if you think DST makes little sense in the US, it's even worse in Australia. Because of the aforementioned latitude-based benefits, the southern part of the country does it but not the north. So you end up with things like Melbourne being an hour ahead of Brisbane, even though it's father west.

Then throw in their half-hour offset for the center of the country, and you end up with this wacky-ass patchwork...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Which means that Adelaide, which is even farther west, is still 30 minutes ahead of Brisbane during summer.
 
TexasPeace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We did the Tantric for an hour, before we broke Frankie Goes to Hollywood's golden rule.
The change lasted eighteen years plus college tuition, and grandchildren.
 
trialpha
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
DST this year is actually a perfect example of how far Fark has fallen recently.

Normally, there's an article or two on Fark complaining about DST sometime in the previous week. So I know it's coming. This year there wasn't one, so it snuck up on me. I guess it got missed to make room for posting articles on each and every possible bit of information about coronavirus, for weeks on end.

>50% of articles are coronavirus now. Who needs that level of detail?
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

trialpha: DST this year is actually a perfect example of how far Fark has fallen recently.

Normally, there's an article or two on Fark complaining about DST sometime in the previous week. So I know it's coming. This year there wasn't one, so it snuck up on me. I guess it got missed to make room for posting articles on each and every possible bit of information about coronavirus, for weeks on end.

>50% of articles are coronavirus now. Who needs that level of detail?


You rely on Fark for this? Found your problem.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
In my younger days, I loved the fall time change.  We weren't allowed to go out on Halloween until it got dark, so the time change before Halloween was awesome!

/Times are very different now
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Once, I was travelling from the Far East to the south of France. I was going via Singapore to Paris Charles De Gaulle, from where I was planning to get an early (like 5.30am train) down to the Sud de France. I was supposed to arrive at my destination at around 12.00, and had arranged for someone to pick me up at the station.

My flight landed in Singapore on time, but the connection was one hour late setting off due to a mechanical issue. By the time I arrived in Charles de Gaulle, I knew I wasn't going to make the really early train. No problem, there was another a couple of hours later. But the later arrival at the airport coincided with the arrival of a couple of big jets from elsewhere, and it took me over an hour to get my case, and another 45 minutes to get through immigration. The 7.30am train was gone.

I tried to book on to the 9.30am train, but it was very full. The lady at the counter asked if I wanted the last seat in first class, and I said, out of desperation "yes". As she tried to book it, it went. That meant I had a two hour wait for a train at 11.30, which I did get a ticket for.

I called the guy who was meeting me at my destination and explained I would be arriving 6 hours later than planned and he was fine about it. Then I got on the train and we set off...

A few hours later, the train began to crawl along along, before coming to a complete stop at a station called Orange. There were few announcements, but I with the help of some other kind passengers, I eventually found out that a fire had just broken out on the line outside Orange, and the train was going nowhere for a long time. If I had I taken the earlier trains, I would have missed it.

The buffet car soon ran out of everything, and I was stuck on a train in for the foreseeable with bugger all to eat or drink, and a dying phone battery.

Eventually, we started moving, at snail's pace, and I was able to connect on to another train to reach my final destination at 2.00am, where my exhausted mate was still waiting for me to take me to where I was staying

Due to that one hour delay in Singapore, I ended up reaching my destination 14 hours later than planned.
 
starlost
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
working on a farm sucks. you have to change the time you feed, milk, take animals out, etc... slowly over a few weeks. or say fark it and i'll adjust my schedule not the animals.
no, i don't live on and farm and haven't worked on one since i was a teenager a long time ago.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I actually like the time changes because it changes things up twice a year.
 
trialpha
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Unikitty: trialpha: DST this year is actually a perfect example of how far Fark has fallen recently.

Normally, there's an article or two on Fark complaining about DST sometime in the previous week. So I know it's coming. This year there wasn't one, so it snuck up on me. I guess it got missed to make room for posting articles on each and every possible bit of information about coronavirus, for weeks on end.

>50% of articles are coronavirus now. Who needs that level of detail?

You rely on Fark for this? Found your problem.


I actually rely on my computers/clocks to handle it, which they do. It's just that normally I happen to get a head's up on Fark, since I'm reading it anyway. Not this year.

Seriously, stop pretending and just rename main to coronavirus.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I hate DST with a purple passion (we really need to get rid of it), but when we go back to "regular" time, I get to sleep an extra hour.

Oh, yeah, and I always showed up to work early, since I had forgotten to reset my clock.
 
synithium
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gar1013: synithium: the unabomber was right: bakeboss: One of the great ideas here in Arizona, no day light savings time

Feels like daylight savings one of those things that everybody just does without ever questioning it. Wait, why is it like this? Do we need to keep doing this? Whats the point?

Questions nobody seems to ask and we just keep doing it because thats the way things are done around here.

People be asking every year.  I think it's a matter of Congress getting off their old lazy fat asses and fixing something that it bound by history, but contemporaneously irrelevant. Followed by not having an idiot as president so we can once and for all end this curse.

Meanwhile I suspect you won't see the irony as you pull the lever for Joe Biden.


It wouldn't be ironic unless I voted for Biden to explicitly end DST and then he did the opposite...which I'm not sure what they would be.....
 
dryknife
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'm late, I'm late. For a very important date. No time to say hello. Goodbye. I'm late, I'm late, I'm late.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Unikitty: DST had its place when farming was the livelihood of 90% of the country. It's now as antiquated as keeping children home from school to slaughter cows and pick corn. It's not useful in any way in modern society.


Yes & no.  Farmers will be using daylight hours no matter what the clock tells them so it really doesn't matter all that much to them.

Now all the ancillary connected things (feed store, tractor place, schools for their kids, etc) 'might' be impacted as they really aren't daylight specific.  That's what's filtered out to society in general.  The problems come when, say, the dairy farmer who had to have his milk ready for pickup at 9am now needs to have it ready at what used to be 8am, that will screw with what the animals consider 'normal' for a few weeks.

Me? I don't really care.  Given a choice I'd prefer that the shifted hour of daylight comes in the evening after most people are off of work, giving us a chance to go do things outside while it's still light out.  Mornings tend to suck anyway coontil coffee seeps in) so I really don't care if it's dark or I'm watching the sun peep over the horizon.  But I can live with it being either, just pick one & stick with it.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
DST probably saves some lives every year by not having kids waiting next to the road in the dark for the school bus.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

coffeeburns: My primary domain controller (a server) at work crashed this morning. Didn't like the time change? Gonna drive the the office and find out :-(


How did it handle leap year?

A coworker has a cheap Android phone that didn't roll over to the 29th. It stayed on the 28th with odd effects. Texts were being displayed out of order and Facebook was showing posts with timestamps of "Chad posted this at 8:05 tomorrow." She manually changed the date to the 29th and restarted to fix it.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Unikitty: DST had its place when farming was the livelihood of 90% of the country.


FARMERS. DO. NOT. CARE. and want it gone!
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: DST probably saves some lives every year by not having kids waiting next to the road in the dark for the school bus.


Doubt it.
 
Lamberts Ho Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Unikitty: Lamberts Ho Man: DST probably saves some lives every year by not having kids waiting next to the road in the dark for the school bus.

Doubt it.


I've waited with my kids in the dark before the fall time change.  I don't.
 
Senor Piva [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Want to make it more popular? Move the skip an hour forward to Friday afternoon
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Huh? How did that filter kick in?  Maybe my fingers hadn't caught up with my brain & I started typing 'coffee' right then... Ah, now I see it you can't open up parentheses right before typing 'until'...

But speaking of coffee...

Anyway, have a good time shifted Sunday everyone.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: Unikitty: Lamberts Ho Man: DST probably saves some lives every year by not having kids waiting next to the road in the dark for the school bus.

Doubt it.

I've waited with my kids in the dark before the fall time change.  I don't.


Without exaggerating or employing hyperbole, how many times were your kids almost hit?

Gonna guess it's pretty much near zero.
 
gar1013
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

synithium: gar1013: synithium: the unabomber was right: bakeboss: One of the great ideas here in Arizona, no day light savings time

Feels like daylight savings one of those things that everybody just does without ever questioning it. Wait, why is it like this? Do we need to keep doing this? Whats the point?

Questions nobody seems to ask and we just keep doing it because thats the way things are done around here.

People be asking every year.  I think it's a matter of Congress getting off their old lazy fat asses and fixing something that it bound by history, but contemporaneously irrelevant. Followed by not having an idiot as president so we can once and for all end this curse.

Meanwhile I suspect you won't see the irony as you pull the lever for Joe Biden.

It wouldn't be ironic unless I voted for Biden to explicitly end DST and then he did the opposite...which I'm not sure what they would be.....


Are you intentionally forgetting your comment about an "idiot" as President.

Joe Biden is not a smart person. We know this. He's the guy that dropped out in 2008 for expressing his view that Obama was "clean" and "well spoken", as if that was a novel thing for an African-American.
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'd rather it notbe 8pm at 6pm. That's why I like DST.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: GWB had no problem extending it 2 weeks for no apparent reason at all.


4 or 5 weeks extra, depending on if April 1 falls on Monday through Wednesday.
 
CluelessMoron [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Unikitty: DST had its place when farming was the livelihood of 90% of the country.


That's a myth. Farmers dislike DST.  In particular, livestock follows its own schedule.

Here in Canada, Saskatchewan never adopted DST specifically because the primary industry there is farming.
 
Doctor Doodle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Doctor Doodle: I'd rather it notbe 8pm at 6pm. That's why I like DST.


shiat i forgot a space
 
synithium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

gar1013: synithium: gar1013: synithium: the unabomber was right: bakeboss: One of the great ideas here in Arizona, no day light savings time

Feels like daylight savings one of those things that everybody just does without ever questioning it. Wait, why is it like this? Do we need to keep doing this? Whats the point?

Questions nobody seems to ask and we just keep doing it because thats the way things are done around here.

People be asking every year.  I think it's a matter of Congress getting off their old lazy fat asses and fixing something that it bound by history, but contemporaneously irrelevant. Followed by not having an idiot as president so we can once and for all end this curse.

Meanwhile I suspect you won't see the irony as you pull the lever for Joe Biden.

It wouldn't be ironic unless I voted for Biden to explicitly end DST and then he did the opposite...which I'm not sure what they would be.....

Are you intentionally forgetting your comment about an "idiot" as President.

Joe Biden is not a smart person. We know this. He's the guy that dropped out in 2008 for expressing his view that Obama was "clean" and "well spoken", as if that was a novel thing for an African-American.


Ah, sorry I was thinking under context.

I mean he's not the greatest.  I'm not intending to vote for him in the primary.  If Warren is still on the ballot in Ohio on the 17th it's gonna be her, otherwise I'll write her in.  Yes I know she dropped out.  I don't actually care at this point I'm going towards greater good whoever that is...in the end.

I think more that our system is farked than I think about who is ever going to help me.

I don't think politics will ever help me.  It might help my nieces and nephews and that's it.

If it's Biden, I won't feel bad about having lost.  I will pull the lever with hope that things will change.
 
Unikitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

CluelessMoron: Unikitty: DST had its place when farming was the livelihood of 90% of the country.

That's a myth. Farmers dislike DST.  In particular, livestock follows its own schedule.

Here in Canada, Saskatchewan never adopted DST specifically because the primary industry there is farming.


Yay! Learned something. :)

I've never been bothered enough to look into how or why it was started in the first place, so I admit it's a parrot's response.

I do think it's added stress no one needs but I also think it's manufactured stress. It's not a big deal if you don't make it a big deal, I guess.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lamberts Ho Man: DST probably saves some lives every year by not having kids waiting next to the road in the dark for the school bus.


Uh, it makes it worse.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.