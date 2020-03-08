 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   First British supermarkets start rationing essential items due to coronavirus hoarding, a full 10 months ahead of planned post-Brexit rationing   (bbc.com)
i ignore u
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It's the end of the world!  I can't buy six bottles of hand sanitizer!  /faint
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Limit one per customer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
At least they'll be used to it by the time they can't get supplies from the continent.
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What happened to the "stiff upper lip" and "keep calm and carry on"? England I am disappoint.
 
rjakobi
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Save some of the sausage rolls please.
 
orbister
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Shoppers are limited to buying no more than five of each of the rationed goods, including antibacterial gels, wipes and sprays, dry pasta, UHT milk and some tinned vegetables
The rules apply in stores and online.
Waitrose has introduced a temporary cap on some items on its website, including some anti-bacterial soaps and wipes.

Evidence that the full impact of the word "coronavirus" is not getting across.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: What happened to the "stiff upper lip" and "keep calm and carry on"? England I am disappoint.


This is a country that kept wartime food rationing in place until the mid 1950s.
 
T-Servo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

orbister: Shoppers are limited to buying no more than five of each of the rationed goods, including antibacterial gels, wipes and sprays, dry pasta, UHT milk and some tinned vegetables
The rules apply in stores and online.
Waitrose has introduced a temporary cap on some items on its website, including some anti-bacterial soaps and wipes.

Evidence that the full impact of the word "coronavirus" is not getting across.


There is a tiny bit of logic in that COVID-19 is most deadly when someone already has an infection or disease (imagine having bacterial meningitis-- which is still apparently a thing in the UK-- and then getting corona), but yeah, for most people it's that they couldn't pass junior high biology.
 
