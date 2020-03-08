 Skip to content
(LA Times)   Coronavirus is driving blood donations down across the U.S. Subby is going to give up some B-Negative today, each donation helps 3 people. Let's roll
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dude, I know coronavirus is scary and all, but there's no need to b-negative.

I still b-positive.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would go and give but I am on a deferral due to my cancer. I'll talk to the Red Cross once I am 12 months post-op and have four consecutive good follow-up tests.

I hate needles, but I like giving blood. I find that the next day, my energy level is up. I think maybe because my body is working to replenish those red blood cells.

/O+
//CMV negative
///They used to start calling me at about Day 50
 
leeto2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I could donate to anyone but the ARC, and not have to drive 50 miles to do it, I would.
But I won't give those SOB's anything. They're corrupt as hell.
 
Trik
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I can't take the risk a lib might get my blood.
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I can definitely tell when it's time to donate. My energy level is crap. I feel so much better afterwards even though I hate having a giant needle in me. my doctor recommended I do it because I produce extra blood cells.
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Coronavirus is now a bipartisan issue

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he​a​lth-coronavirus-usa-polarization/ameri​cans-divided-on-party-lines-over-risk-​from-coronavirus-reuters-ipsos-poll-id​USKBN20T2O3
 
Sentient
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Suppose I should head in. I'm 'universal donor' so they're always happy to see me.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

B real, man.

flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I went to give blood a year or two ago and they asked what countries I'd visited in the last two years.

"Uh let's see...

China, Hong Kong, India, Korea..."

Sir sorry but we can't...

"Just a minute I'm not done

UAE, Mexico, Taiwan, Malaysia..."

Sir sorry but you're going to have to leave...

"Singapore, Japan, Australia, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia..."

SECURITY!!
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

I stopped going to my local ARC years ago when the competence started getting shaky.  Before that it was 4-6 times/year.
With this mess I'll find another venue or just suck it up.
(gave 9 days ago at a work drive, A-)

/csb - chatted up one of their telemarketers, got a meet-&-greet and a date out of it.
//cute chick, very weird background
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I'm AB+, the best type to have, and the moat worthless to give.


/those plasma and platelets, tho...
 
jfclark27
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

///sharp knees
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I can't donate - my blood would kill mere Earthlings.
/no kidding - my antibodies would destroy your platelets
//well, they are certainly doing a number on mine
///they used to call it Werlhof's disease
 
holdmybones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

I knew I'd see "nobody I know has it" in there. I've been hearing that from my friends back home and knew it would be a regular talking point.

Did you know SARS wasn't serious, either. They didn't know anyone with that and have always been suspicious what the big deal was.

Wish I was joking.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm just sick of the discrimination.

Last time I tried to donate, I was told my recreational drug use disqualified me.

They should try my blood at least once (first time is free).
 
Quantumbunny
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
O-Negative checking in.

Will be donating on Wednesday at the office blood drive. I think I'm about 5 gallons in so far over the years.

\Move around to much to be sure I have a 2 gallon pin from one place, haven't been long enough in other places.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Wife and I can donate again on March 22.  She's O-, I'm B+.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is this the thread where you humblebrag about your rare blood type?
 
MagSeven
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Well, did you "donate" or what?
 
skozlaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Partisan issue. Bipartisan would mean all the Fox News chumsuckers weren't operating on the deranged belief that President Ketchup-Steak is going to save us all with a hunch.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll gather some out of my morning stool to bring over.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Good for you, subby. I have lowly A+ but a solid platelet count and veins that physically arouse the phlebotomists. I go in tomorrow. The platelet process takes longer - the centers I've used have personal screens for tv/movies or I bring an ereader. Paper books are too hard to manage with one hand for me.

I don't know wtf you people are talking about with an 'energy boost'. I rarely donate whole blood, but my questionnaires include some possible references to old wives' tales about donation benefits. I'm sometimes a little light-headed for an hour or two after mine, but I think that's mostly the anticoagulant, which is not involved in whole blood donations. I get some quiet time, but mostly it's an easy way to help people who need it. Oh, I guess I also know that I have "white coat syndrome". My annual doctor checkups get borderline blood pressure measurements, but I'm always in the good range for the donation preflight checks.

"Younger generations are not showing up in the numbers as the 'Greatest Generation'" Cohn said. "That is the fact."

I see exceptions, but would have guessed that donors skew heavily older, too. A lot of the older mofos were also donating at levels that are now known to be medically unsafe. I've heard many people ask the staff about the recognition posters - "Wait, how in the world did that guy donate ONE HUNDRED gallons?".
 
jtown
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I've got t-shirts and mugs from past donations but my travel history the last decade disqualifies me from donating now.  :(
 
Hachitori
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Me too

"ALL YOUR BLOOD DONATIONS ARE BLONG TO US"

OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unless you take your drugs with a needle, I was under the impression they really don't care. Mine doesn't ask directly about drugs, just needle use and trading sex for drugs or money.

I expect you should be sober for the actual donation. Earlier this year, I had a big hangover for one of mine. I knew there were no direct questions about it, so I confessed and asked if it was an issue. As long as I wasn't nauseous, they were fine. And I think that was all about not wanting to deal with a nasty mess. Nausea is not part of my lifestyle, so we were good to go. Some extra water and salty snacks during the process made it as smooth and comfortable as ever.

If anyone is considering, but concerned about a disqualification or embarrassing question, I'd try calling them first and asking.
 
Liadan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I don't get that energy boost either. Donation is a whole day process for me because I'm going to need a lengthy nap after giving up a unit. My husband goes six times a year, but they've told me to aim for three at the most. 

Post-retirement people donate more because it's easier for them to fit in their schedule.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Platlets as often as i can.
 
