(NBC News)   Highway Patrol, county medical examiners, and two funeral homes in Fark's favorite state mix up bodies of two teens who don't look similar. Mother of one teen only finds out later when viewing the wrong body   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Funeral, Pleading, Funeral home, Lawsuits, Samara Cooks, Family, Lawsuit, Wake  
oldfool
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Whoever said dead kids aren't much fun has never been to Florida
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I remember something similar happening a couple of years ago .
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Deos this mean the other girls organs are up for grabs?

/ asking for a friend
// do the ones who received the organs have to return them?
/// threes
 
RedT
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'd love to see pictures to determine just how much these girls didn't look like each other. Injuries from being a ejected from a vehicle can really mess you up and distort your parents. But if one was six foot four and weigh 300 pounds, and the other one was five foot one and weighed 90 lb and can see how the parents might be a little angry.

In the story from several years ago, the girls were so messed up by the accident that the parents couldn't even tell them apart, and the only reason the mistake was discovered is because one of the girls lived.
 
RedT
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

RedT: I'd love to see pictures to determine just how much these girls didn't look like each other. Injuries from being a ejected from a vehicle can really mess you up and distort your parents. But if one was six foot four and weigh 300 pounds, and the other one was five foot one and weighed 90 lb and can see how the parents might be a little angry.

In the story from several years ago, the girls were so messed up by the accident that the parents couldn't even tell them apart, and the only reason the mistake was discovered is because one of the girls lived.


Doh!
Your parents = your appearance

Although, yeah your parents would probably be pretty messed up too.
 
