(Daily Mail)   Well, this pic of a 36 year old woman with coronavirus being wheeled into a hospital in Nebraska isn't unsettling in the least   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
36
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Given that it's Nebraska, should we be encourage or discouraged by the fact that she didn't need a fork lift?
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That's the second largest tamale I've ever seen...
 
drxym
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
RIP the Hungry Caterpillar
 
lolmao500
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have scientists in China proven that this disease can fark your lungs for the rest of your life even if you survive? Yes

/its just the flu bro
 
Invincible
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hey, where did all the "yeah, but the flu" people go?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I dunno subs, it sure beats the "gloves are for pussies" and "let me hold up this magic bedsheet to catch viruses" response in WA.

i1.wp.comView Full Size


/Yeah, yeah, I know. The bedsheet is more about some fanciful interpretation of HIPAA rules than stopping pathogens.
 
Ecobuckeye
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
OnLy 36 YeAr OlDs NeEd To WoRrY
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'm not worried I've got 24 cases of water for when the virus turns off the tap water and 3,000 rolls of toilet paper for when I poop.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I know this sends panic.
But I think they are trying very hard to not get the health care folks infected.
If the nurses and doctors get sick who will take care of everyone.

/not panic'd
 
Conthan
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not mentioned in this story is that yesterday the officials in Nebraska said she went to the special olympics on Feb 29, where she possibly exposed a ton of people.

Ruh Roh
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

EyeHaveRisen: I know this sends panic.
But I think they are trying very hard to not get the health care folks infected.
If the nurses and doctors get sick who will take care of everyone.

/not panic'd


Like what happened in china. Yeah, seems fair enough an observation.
 
1funguy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The plastic bag is for when they shrink wrap her and send her to the mortuary.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I'm not worried I've got 24 cases of water for when the virus turns off the tap water and 3,000 rolls of toilet paper for when I poop.


And then, in an incredibly ironic twist, Rapmaster2000's cases of water sprang leaks, deluging his toilet paper.

"That's not fair. That's not fair at all. There was buttwipe now. There was, was all the buttwipe I needed," said Rapmaster2000.

Rapmaster2000, now just a part of a ruined bathroom, just a piece of crap, just a fragment of what man has deeded to himself. Mr. Rapmaster2000... in the Twilight Zone!
 
Cormee
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If there have been 19 deaths you more likely have 1900 cases, not 400+
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Moops.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Cormee: If there have been 19 deaths you more likely have 1900 cases, not 400+


Still none in Michigan thank god.

We should build a wall.  And a navy.
 
jimjays
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I dunno subs, it sure beats the "gloves are for pussies" and "let me hold up this magic bedsheet to catch viruses" response in WA.

[i1.wp.com image 850x566]

/Yeah, yeah, I know. The bedsheet is more about some fanciful interpretation of HIPAA rules than stopping pathogens.


I encourage people to fully read the privacy policies at their doctors and hospitals. They'll present them for signature with a proud tone about how they're protecting your info but they oftentimes aren't. They're better here in IN. (this lib. will give a nod to Republicans on that one) but in IL. they basically said they'll give your info to anyone that asks: specifically employers, ex-spouses, parents or children, courts, creditors...  And in IL. the doc. wouldn't see you without your agreeing to it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Rapmaster2000: I'm not worried I've got 24 cases of water for when the virus turns off the tap water and 3,000 rolls of toilet paper for when I poop.

And then, in an incredibly ironic twist, Rapmaster2000's cases of water sprang leaks, deluging his toilet paper.

"That's not fair. That's not fair at all. There was buttwipe now. There was, was all the buttwipe I needed," said Rapmaster2000.

Rapmaster2000, now just a part of a ruined bathroom, just a piece of crap, just a fragment of what man has deeded to himself. Mr. Rapmaster2000... in the Twilight Zone!


The Rod Serling one or the Golden Earring one?  The latter is much more terrifying.
 
uttertosh
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Invincible: Hey, where did all the "yeah, but the flu" people go?


Out with the 'it only affects old folks' lot, possibly buying facemasks.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cormee: If there have been 19 deaths you more likely have 1900 cases, not 400+


Ooooh, look at Joe Cool over here not panicking.  You'll be sorry when you have to poop and I have all the charmin!
 
RabbiSheepshanker
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: Cormee: If there have been 19 deaths you more likely have 1900 cases, not 400+

Still none in Michigan thank god.

We should build a wall.  And a navy.


Ohio has a Blackwater navy

https://www.vanityfair.com/style/2018​/​07/betsy-devos-yacht-damage
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To those arguing about how seriously to take this, my rule of thumb is quite simple. If the doctors are taking it seriously, I take it seriously.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wont be long now before Canada and Mexico tell the dotard that the border with Murica is closed
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Wont be long now before Canada and Mexico tell the dotard that the border with Murica is closed


Right.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As someone who was in England while she was there, I now demand my own isolation pod.

It'll be useful to crawl into when my kids are throwing tantrums.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
A year ago I was thinking about getting emergency food and a water purification device because I watched a couple prepper videos. Then I laughed at myself and said nah.

Today I went to Walgreens and they were out of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, clorox wipes, and low on other stuff.

I'm trying not to worry. I don't remember people freaking out like this over SARS.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
At least soon she shall be a beautiful butterfly.
 
Trik
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
She's so brave.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: A year ago I was thinking about getting emergency food and a water purification device because I watched a couple prepper videos. Then I laughed at myself and said nah.

Today I went to Walgreens and they were out of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, clorox wipes, and low on other stuff.

I'm trying not to worry. I don't remember people freaking out like this over SARS.


SARS was handled a tad better and far less incompetently than this is being ''handled'', at least in the US. Vote in clowns into this admin, you get a circus.
 
YouSaidWhat
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Unscratchable_Itch: A year ago I was thinking about getting emergency food and a water purification device because I watched a couple prepper videos. Then I laughed at myself and said nah.

Today I went to Walgreens and they were out of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, clorox wipes, and low on other stuff.

I'm trying not to worry. I don't remember people freaking out like this over SARS.


Because this will kill millions.

Granted 97% of the people going panic buying arent going to die from this... but this is not SARS or Ebola. This will fark the entire world like we have not seen since the spanish flu.

/if you thought people were only buying stuff at costco and walgreens...
//ammosexuals have been buying ammo since mid-february like crazy... 100%-400% more ammo sold in the last month than usual
 
kindms
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Unscratchable_Itch: A year ago I was thinking about getting emergency food and a water purification device because I watched a couple prepper videos. Then I laughed at myself and said nah.

Today I went to Walgreens and they were out of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, clorox wipes, and low on other stuff.

I'm trying not to worry. I don't remember people freaking out like this over SARS.

Because this will kill millions.

Granted 97% of the people going panic buying arent going to die from this... but this is not SARS or Ebola. This will fark the entire world like we have not seen since the spanish flu.

/if you thought people were only buying stuff at costco and walgreens...
//ammosexuals have been buying ammo since mid-february like crazy... 100%-400% more ammo sold in the last month than usual


if i survive it will be like ammo deposits in video games so i appreciate them stocking up. red blue and green herbs are also appreciated
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Should have bought shares in the Daily Fail and the The Sun before all this began....
 
synithium
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Unscratchable_Itch: A year ago I was thinking about getting emergency food and a water purification device because I watched a couple prepper videos. Then I laughed at myself and said nah.

Today I went to Walgreens and they were out of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, clorox wipes, and low on other stuff.

I'm trying not to worry. I don't remember people freaking out like this over SARS.

Because this will kill millions.

Granted 97% of the people going panic buying arent going to die from this... but this is not SARS or Ebola. This will fark the entire world like we have not seen since the spanish flu.

/if you thought people were only buying stuff at costco and walgreens...
//ammosexuals have been buying ammo since mid-february like crazy... 100%-400% more ammo sold in the last month than usual


I thought shooting the virus was definitively ruled out?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 minute ago  

synithium: lolmao500: Unscratchable_Itch: A year ago I was thinking about getting emergency food and a water purification device because I watched a couple prepper videos. Then I laughed at myself and said nah.

Today I went to Walgreens and they were out of hand sanitizer, rubbing alcohol, clorox wipes, and low on other stuff.

I'm trying not to worry. I don't remember people freaking out like this over SARS.

Because this will kill millions.

Granted 97% of the people going panic buying arent going to die from this... but this is not SARS or Ebola. This will fark the entire world like we have not seen since the spanish flu.

/if you thought people were only buying stuff at costco and walgreens...
//ammosexuals have been buying ammo since mid-february like crazy... 100%-400% more ammo sold in the last month than usual

I thought shooting the virus was definitively ruled out?


SHALL NOT INFRINGE!!!!
 
Trik
‘’ less than a minute ago  

lolmao500: ammosexuals have been buying ammo since mid-february like crazy... 100%-400% more ammo sold in the last month than usual


When it gets bad they'll be taking your booze and toilet paper.
 
