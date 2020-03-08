 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Do You Remember)   Bob Ross original paintings are not for sale ... and likely never will be   (doyouremember.com) divider line
21
    More: Sad, Painting, Bob Ross, original Bob Ross painting, sell painting supplies, Easel, Landscape art, paintings, T-shirts  
•       •       •

1050 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2020 at 7:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
thatguyoverthere70
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a shame. If only there were some way to make your own.
 
Jenny Piccolo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been trying to get one since 1990 and can authoritatively corroborate this story as truth. I had the distinct pleasure of speaking via phone with his son in 1992, who very kindly told me to forget about it and to buzz off LOL. He was a very, very nice man; the apple did not fall far from the tree, it seems.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thatguyoverthere70: What a shame. If only there were some way to make your own.


Yeah, but raising the dead requires a lot of hard to find reagents, and I've already been banned from one cemetery. I'd rather avoid the publicity and awkward questions.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, this thread again.

They failed to mention the Weekend streams! Great thing to fall asleep to.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We had a story like this a few months ago, I think it was a rare public showing of his paintings and they explained how they were all in storage and would never be sold or something.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw him paint in a commercial for MTv once.

"It's all just happy little tees."
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would want to buy tacky schmaltz like that?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An exemplary human being.
Thanks for living, Bob.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is good. Art is always better boxed up and sitting in a dark storage room.
 
usahole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhackingDay: This is good. Art is always better boxed up and sitting in a dark storage room.


Oh, we're talking about art? I thought this was a Bob Ross story.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

usahole: WhackingDay: This is good. Art is always better boxed up and sitting in a dark storage room.

Oh, we're talking about art? I thought this was a Bob Ross story.


Touche
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In like 300 years, Bob Ross Inc will be the largest art house on the planet. Imagine if all the Picasso or Dali painting were together in one group and not sold off.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Given enough time, I have no doubt they will end up for sale. It may take generations, but unless someone decides to destroy the entire collection, someone will eventually give in to temptation.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
A grandchild will inherit them, think it's silly they sit in storage and will sell them.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What if each of his paintings is some kind of "Dorian Grey" thing, and Bob Ross has an army of immortals waiting in secret? If he sells any of them it could compromise his entire plan.
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Could it be that everyone likes bob ross, but no one actually likes his paintings.

They look like discount jigsaw puzzles someone painted by numbers.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: In like 300 years, Bob Ross Inc will be the largest art house on the planet. Imagine if all the Picasso or Dali painting were together in one group and not sold off.


I suspect they would not be worth a much as you think.

What makes those works of art worth so much is that scarcity.  There just aren't that many originals.  Which is why if you were to find a napkin that Dali doodled on, it would be worth a lot.  But to find a pile of his stuff would mean that LOTS of people could have an original.  That immediately diminishes the value.

Ross's works would probably sell for a pretty good amount per-piece.  But 1000's of them in one place makes them pretty worthless.

Perhaps that's why "the company" refuses to sell.  They aren't worth as much once everyone has one.
 
moos [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

orbister: Who would want to buy tacky schmaltz like that?


I see you've never heard of Thomas Kinkade, Master of Light
 
amb
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I went to that exhibit last fall. Bob Ross is more interesting as an entertainer and personality. You really wouldn't buy his paintings. Think starving artist sale at a convention or expo. You know, where they basically sell the painting by the square foot. The colors are all off somehow, making the scenes feel artificial. Not Thomas Kinkade all bright and oversaturated, but similar I guess.

The interesting thing about seeing the paintings in person, was seeing how thickly the paint was applied. I think it is called impasto. Some of the tree trunks look like they are troweled onto the canvas. Since he liked to use the pallet knife a lot, that is how he got that texture.

I like Bob Ross and glad I went to the exhibit, but only reason to have a Bob Ross painting is to say you have a Bob Ross painting. Maybe get the episode where he paints it and play it next to the painting on a loop.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

usahole: WhackingDay: This is good. Art is always better boxed up and sitting in a dark storage room.

Oh, we're talking about art? I thought this was a Bob Ross story.


The way I look at it, art is about how it makes you feel. No, his paintings aren't that amazing, they're standard and basic and anyone can learn to paint them (which was the point, but whatever), but I'd still love to own one because I watched him create it and it made me feel good. I feel more looking at a Bob Ross painting than I do looking at some of the most valuable paintings on Earth.

/ymmv
 
amb
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Also, for every episode, he painted the same scene three times. First was a pre-taping piece to get his idea down and act as a reference. Then he does the painting for the episode. Last was the third one done to create an instruction booklet. So which of the 3 has the most value? I would guess the one on the show, but really it is a copy at that point.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.