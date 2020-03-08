 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Toyota car salesman diagnosed with COVID-19, and dealership immediately closes up through March 9 and enacts hygiene measures. Who could ask for anything more?   (kirklandreporter.com) divider line
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
transmitted via Tacoma
 
ace in your face
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ooooh, I wonder if there will be a sale now. I'm looking for a car and don't mind a gamble.
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
BuT iTs JuSt A dEmOcRaT hOaX
 
Don Gato
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Are they sure it isn't Toyota Fever?
 
