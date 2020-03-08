 Skip to content
(ABC7 New York)   Amtrak suspends service between DC and NYC, and by service I mean the Acela train. The slow rolling service for peons will continue as planned   (abc7ny.com) divider line
washburn777
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This feels like a direct attack on Joe Biden.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
aren'trak
 
King Something
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

washburn777: This feels like a direct attack on Joe Biden.


You jest, but this is almost certainly the reason. Amtrak is owned by the federal government, and Trump is petty enough to do it. He'd drop a nuclear bomb on the Delaware Memorial Bridge if he thought doing so might hurt Biden's feelings.

The answer to the question "Is Trump really petty enough to ______?" is always "yes," regardless of what you put in the blank.
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

King Something: washburn777: This feels like a direct attack on Joe Biden.

You jest, but this is almost certainly the reason. Amtrak is owned by the federal government, and Trump is petty enough to do it. He'd drop a nuclear bomb on the Delaware Memorial Bridge if he thought doing so might hurt Biden's feelings.

The answer to the question "Is Trump really petty enough to ______?" is always "yes," regardless of what you put in the blank.


This is a great theory, and I don't anything past Trump. But this is about halting nonstop service between NYC and DC. I don't think that impacts Delaware, and therefore Biden, in the least.

Besides, Biden's day of commuting to DC are pretty much done the last I checked.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
You know, I'd google 'Acela train' but you guys tricked me with that party of lemons. I'm not falling for that again
 
King Something
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BorgiaGinz: King Something: washburn777: This feels like a direct attack on Joe Biden.

You jest, but this is almost certainly the reason. Amtrak is owned by the federal government, and Trump is petty enough to do it. He'd drop a nuclear bomb on the Delaware Memorial Bridge if he thought doing so might hurt Biden's feelings.

The answer to the question "Is Trump really petty enough to ______?" is always "yes," regardless of what you put in the blank.

This is a great theory, and I don't anything past Trump. But this is about halting nonstop service between NYC and DC. I don't think that impacts Delaware, and therefore Biden, in the least.

Besides, Biden's day of commuting to DC are pretty much done the last I checked.


The NY-DC service isn't non-stop, there's a stop in Dover.

Plus, Biden announced an upgrade to Acela about 4 years ago. Trump probably just found out about it.
 
BorgiaGinz [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

King Something: BorgiaGinz: King Something: washburn777: This feels like a direct attack on Joe Biden.

You jest, but this is almost certainly the reason. Amtrak is owned by the federal government, and Trump is petty enough to do it. He'd drop a nuclear bomb on the Delaware Memorial Bridge if he thought doing so might hurt Biden's feelings.

The answer to the question "Is Trump really petty enough to ______?" is always "yes," regardless of what you put in the blank.

This is a great theory, and I don't anything past Trump. But this is about halting nonstop service between NYC and DC. I don't think that impacts Delaware, and therefore Biden, in the least.

Besides, Biden's day of commuting to DC are pretty much done the last I checked.

The NY-DC service isn't non-stop, there's a stop in Dover.

Plus, Biden announced an upgrade to Acela about 4 years ago. Trump probably just found out about it.


According to amtrack.com/acela-train, there is a nonstop service:

Acela Nonstop
On Acela Nonstop you can travel uninterrupted from New York to Washington, DC, and back again. No stops and no disruptions mean you can travel faster than ever from the Big Apple to the capital. Trains depart from New York at 6:35 am Monday - Wednesday, and effective March 16, 3:25 pm Thursday - Friday. Trains depart from Washington, DC, at 4:30 pm Monday - Friday, so you can make an easy day trip and be home with time to enjoy your evening.

I'm assuming from the article this is the service that is ending
 
untoldforce
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

King Something: BorgiaGinz: King Something: washburn777: This feels like a direct attack on Joe Biden.

You jest, but this is almost certainly the reason. Amtrak is owned by the federal government, and Trump is petty enough to do it. He'd drop a nuclear bomb on the Delaware Memorial Bridge if he thought doing so might hurt Biden's feelings.

The answer to the question "Is Trump really petty enough to ______?" is always "yes," regardless of what you put in the blank.

This is a great theory, and I don't anything past Trump. But this is about halting nonstop service between NYC and DC. I don't think that impacts Delaware, and therefore Biden, in the least.

Besides, Biden's day of commuting to DC are pretty much done the last I checked.

The NY-DC service isn't non-stop, there's a stop in Dover.

Plus, Biden announced an upgrade to Acela about 4 years ago. Trump probably just found out about it.


As a resident of Delaware, I would love to take the Acela to Dover. It would really cut down on the commute time.

/the Northeast Corridor goes through Newark and Wilmington
//a lot of Amtrak trains stop in Wilmington
///very few stop in Newark
 
