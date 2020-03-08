 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Belfast Telegraph)   Won't someone think of the men on International Women's Day? Oh wait, nevermind   (belfasttelegraph.co.uk) divider line
8
    More: Amusing, Gender, International Women's Day, male colleague, Female, Chief Superintendent Emma Bond, female officers, Woman, Irish News  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 08 Mar 2020 at 6:50 AM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



8 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fair reminder: women dont want equality. They want to be paid equally while still being able to get all the privilages of being a woman

This will remain true until its acceptable for men to blame a bad day on their hair
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
She's hot, I wouldn't mind playing cops and robbers with her.
 
adj_m
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Fair reminder: women dont want equality. They want to be paid equally while still being able to get all the privilages of being a woman

This will remain true until its acceptable for men to blame a bad day on their hair


That's dangerously close to incel-like logic. I've blamed bad days on eating an old burrito.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

lifeslammer: Fair reminder: women dont want equality. They want to be paid equally while still being able to get all the privilages of being a woman

This will remain true until its acceptable for men to blame a bad day on their hair


thoughtcatalog.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Sick and tired of this 'aint humanity neat' BS, we're a virus with shoes, that's all we are" - Bill Hicks.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was going to make her a sandwich today and watch some WNBA reruns, but nope, we are going to eat ice cream and watch Dynasty reruns.
/Sticking it to the women
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Ah, the PSNI suggested an initiative to celebrate men on women's day.
Of course it would.
;)

/dyslexics untie!!
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.