(Independent)   Not The Onion: Man infected with coronavirus goes to bars 'to spread the virus'   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gaëtan Dugas nods approvingly
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What the utter fark is wrong with people? Did they suddenly start worshiping Papa Nurgle?
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what a jackars.  id say send him to jail so he can spread something else, but prisoners dont deserve to get the corona.
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, somebody gave it to me"
 
Vtimlin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pffft, this is going to happen.  People are assholes.
 
This About That [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not news: Psychopath discovered in a bar.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Typhoid Mary" Mallon looks on....
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pay it forward!
 
crinz83
‘’ 1 hour ago  
that sucks. you go to a bar hoping for gonorrhea, not coronavirus
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jail is too dangerous for other inmates. maroon him on an island
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
They do now.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [Fark user image image 186x140]
"Typhoid Mary" Mallon looks on....


Except she didn't know she had it.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
EMT adventures checking in. Covid edition

So today we arrived at a nursing home to drop off a patient.  Upon arriving the receptionist said I need to check in and pushes a "visitors" sign in book at me..   This was never required for EMS before but whatever I entertained it.

Upon opening was a spot for my name, and then 7 boxes which lined up with questions at the top of the page. All questions were travel related, sickness related.. ie: Have you traveled out of the country recently, have you had any signs of a cold, sneezing, etc, in contact with anyone that was sick.. You get the picture..

So, I just put "N" for "No" for each.. It then hit me the half of page of previous visitors didn't even answer the questions. The receptionist in charge of this "screening" was paying me no mind she had important business on her cellphone to attend to.  I could have put "YES" for every answer and she wouldn't have even noticed.

My partner? Yeah he wasn't made to fill out this "screening" sign in sheet..

The patient who just came from some unknown (to the receptionist) location.. No questions asked..

Like.. Why even farking bother implementing such a screening process if it's treated like a farking joke? I kept thinking of the nursing home in Washington State where all those elderly died..   This lackadaisical approach to "safety"  is EXACTLY how they probably died.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe he can rent himself out to antivaxxers for their childrens' covid parties.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

I seriously used to think the dude that would try to hide a zombie bite like he was the one guy on earth that was magically immune was ridiculous, but now starting to think that's literally one third of humanity.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ThatsUnfortunate: what a jackars.  id say send him to jail so he can spread something else, but prisoners dont deserve to get the corona.


ghostfacekillahrabbit
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

That has always been maybe the zombie genre's most incisive bit of social commentary.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Interesting, as less than 1% of people are asymptomatic to the Wuhan Flu.  You'd think he would have just been grateful...

Also worthy of a movie plot is that as one of those rare cases he'd make an ideal candidate to study as to why, exactly, he is semi-immune.  I bet a lot could be learned from his DNA, given time and the right facilities.

Sadly, though, we live in the idiotic real world and if the lynch mobs don't get him they'll just toss him in jail, reducing his utility to zero.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is a time to accept we're all gonna get sick. I last got sick when a toddler placed hands on my basket at a used bookstore. Little vectors will ill us all.
 
BlackPete
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The North Korea solution looks pretty good for people like these.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Me, despite the constant use of PPE, washing my hands, and sanitizer. I've come to grips I'm not immune and in my line of work my chances of getting it skyrocket. I was 50ft away today from the hospital room of a NJ COVID pt in isolation for droplet and contact precautions.  The statistics are against me. Someone has to do it though.
 
Birnone
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
before walking on foot to a Filipino bar

He's such a rebel. Not only spreading the virus but walking on foot too!
 
