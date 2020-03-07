 Skip to content
(UPI)   Want a good night's sleep? Good luck, tonight you get screwed out of an hour   (upi.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
With any luck this will be the last time Oregon does it.
 
harleyquinnical [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I keep waiting for California to give up on the time change.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I personally like having extended daylight. I like long days.
 
iToad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that tonight? Well crap...
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's my annual short night at work.

Of course, I woke up 2 hours early with chest congestion, cause that's the kind of early spring we have now.
 
I_Am_Weasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Go to bed an hour earlier. You still get the same amount of sleep, with just one hour less of awake time. How is that not a good deal?
 
strathcona [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Alphax: It's my annual short night at work.

Of course, I woke up 2 hours early with chest congestion, cause that's the kind of early spring we have now.


Same here.  11 hours instead of 12!  Don't mind that at all.
 
borg [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I usually sleep in until 11ish on Sunday, guess I'm sleeping in until noonish
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I don't have to be up at a specific time so I don't care
 
jtown
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

jtown: [i.pinimg.com image 480x477]


Wrong direction..
 
