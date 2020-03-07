 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   School security guard faces charge of possession of a firearm on school property but that's not the worst part of this story   (local10.com)
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
You'll Shoot Your Eye Out
Youtube mrAwb9ptu9U
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, Florida, never change.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When interviewed the victim said "Eye did not see that coming"
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
accidentally shoots coworker

Romero said he believed the incident was a "stupid mistake."

I think the term you're looking for is "negligence".
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
How do you just, "get shot in the eye"?  Bullets have WAY more momentum than to just be stopped by vitreous fluid.
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Because the solution to school shootings is more guns in the schools.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I sometimes have the urge to accidentally shoot my coworkers also.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
FTFA: Suarez was showing his gun to a maintenance worker when the gun discharged.

In other words, he was waving his dick around and had a premature ejaculation in the victim's eye.

/gross
//no matter how you look at it
 
Bill_Wick's_Friend
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

C18H27NO3: How do you just, "get shot in the eye"?  Bullets have WAY more momentum than to just be stopped by vitreous fluid.


timeentertainment.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


/big pipe organ chord
 
jtown
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What good's a security guard without a gun?

Reminds me of back in the way-before when 3 of the owners of the company I worked for ousted the 4th owner.  They were worried he might come back and cause a scene so they hired security.  The guard that showed up was unarmed, closer to 80 than 70, and couldn't stand for long periods.  The owner who insisted on hiring security acknowledged the absurdity of relying on that guy to protect anyone but didn't want to make the guy feel bad so he sat on a chair in the front office for a week.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

rebelyell2006: Because the solution to school shootings is more guns in the schools.


Luckily this guy was detected early thanks to his shooting some janitor in the face.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
 
gojirast
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: Only a good guy with a gun can stop a bad guy with a gun.


What about a bad guy with a nun? How are you gonna stop that?
 
