(CNN)   Thousands of meals from Ohio's canceled Arnold Sports Festival will instead be sent to Nashville to feed first responders and tornado victims
229 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2020 at 11:15 PM (1 hour ago)



commodork
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is the [HERO] tag sleeping, subby?
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The three days old food is safe, I'm digging my shelter just slightly below the frost line. Just shoot the zombies in the head and don't forget to wash your hands.
 
Trik
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A day, maybe two ago he was petitioning to be allowed to continue the event.
I guess because he's special or something.
Or maybe he invested heavily in it and didn't want the loss.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
The change left the festival with enough food to accommodate the 200,000 people that typically attend.
...
A refrigerated truck will leave the Greater Columbus Convention Center on Friday.

Damn, that truck must be a pain to drive.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phedex
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If the food was good enough for IGF-1 and HGH infested bodybuilders, then by god its good enough for our sickness infected massess.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It might restore my faith in humanity, if the common folk and local government keep pulling together to fill the gaps left by the moribund Federal government and Big Business.

I'm not hopeful, because it never has before, but still.
 
Trik
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: It might restore my faith in humanity, if the common folk and local government keep pulling together to fill the gaps left by the moribund Federal government and Big Business.

I'm not hopeful, because it never has before, but still.


No, people used to help others in their communities.
They don't now because they expect government to do it.
 
Schmerd1948
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trik: Gyrfalcon: It might restore my faith in humanity, if the common folk and local government keep pulling together to fill the gaps left by the moribund Federal government and Big Business.

I'm not hopeful, because it never has before, but still.

No, people used to help others in their communities.
They don't now because they expect government to do it.


Oh, bullshiat. I was just down in Nashville and all of the neighbors are getting together to help each other. No one expects the government to come in. But they do expect their insurance companies to reimburse them for the costs. It was like that with the last tornado in 1998. Take your libertarian bullshiat and stick it up your ass.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Trik: Gyrfalcon: It might restore my faith in humanity, if the common folk and local government keep pulling together to fill the gaps left by the moribund Federal government and Big Business.

I'm not hopeful, because it never has before, but still.

No, people used to help others in their communities.
They don't now because they expect government to do it.

Oh, bullshiat. I was just down in Nashville and all of the neighbors are getting together to help each other. No one expects the government to come in. But they do expect their insurance companies to reimburse them for the costs. It was like that with the last tornado in 1998. Take your libertarian bullshiat and stick it up your ass.


Plus, before, you didn't actually pay into insurance. Since these people did, they have every right to except payment now that they're suffered damage.

Unless you believe the point of capitalism is to simply take all the money.

Which, of course, it is. Which is why capitalism always ends up dying in violent revolution.
 
rogue49
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Well dammit, why don't we do this kind of thing more often???
 
