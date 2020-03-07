 Skip to content
(Guardian)   New South Wales police called to a grocery store to stop a brawl over.....toilet paper. "There is no need for it. It isn't the Thunderdome, it isn't Mad Max, we don't need to do that." You know the law: three shoppers enter, one shopper leaves   (theguardian.com) divider line
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Ok, three enter and one leaves, but what about #2?
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Costco has them beat by a couple of days.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elvisaintdead: Ok, three enter and one leaves, but what about #2?


She's busy stealing hand sanitizer

//howdy, Chattanooga.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

darkhorse23: elvisaintdead: Ok, three enter and one leaves, but what about #2?

She's busy stealing hand sanitizer

//howdy, Chattanooga.


evenin', miz DH.  ¿que pasa?
 
sprgrss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Can someone please explain why everyone is freaking out and buying toilet paper?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Just walk away. Give me your Purrell, the bottled water, the bogroll, and the whole Aldi, and I'll spare your lives. Just walk away and we'll give you a safe passageway in the wastelands.
 
Big Dave
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
convicts and the descentants of convitcts
/~20 hour flight
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I'm in Washington. I get the hand sanitizer and disinfectant hoarding but toilet paper? From what I've read symptoms do not include a fire hose of feces. Was there an early rumor I missed?
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Can someone please explain why everyone is freaking out and buying toilet paper?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Can someone please explain why everyone is freaking out and buying toilet paper?


Some of us wipe our asses after we shiat.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Can someone please explain why everyone is freaking out and buying toilet paper?


I'm wondering if it has to do with confusion about stomach flu.

There were some shortages for some things due to the fires. The can goods have been fully sticked because a bad flu season in the USA tends to be followed by a bad season down under.  I think the can goods production was ramped up due to the fires as well so there isn't much of a shortage of that.

Australia has 10 million people out of 24 living in Sydney and Melbourne. Distribution between them depends on two roads, two rail lines and ships. The rail lines and roads had closures during the fires.  It is going to be a long time to recover from the effects of the fire damage as well.

Kleenex in South Australia has made a statement that they are making it as fast as they can.

The mill that made the wood fibre part of a popular brand of kitty litter burned down.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: sprgrss: Can someone please explain why everyone is freaking out and buying toilet paper?

I'm wondering if it has to do with confusion about stomach flu.

There were some shortages for some things due to the fires. The can goods have been fully sticked because a bad flu season in the USA tends to be followed by a bad season down under.  I think the can goods production was ramped up due to the fires as well so there isn't much of a shortage of that.

Australia has 10 million people out of 24 living in Sydney and Melbourne. Distribution between them depends on two roads, two rail lines and ships. The rail lines and roads had closures during the fires.  It is going to be a long time to recover from the effects of the fire damage as well.

Kleenex in South Australia has made a statement that they are making it as fast as they can.

The mill that made the wood fibre part of a popular brand of kitty litter burned down.


It's  not just limited to Australia though.  It's happening elsewhere in the world.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Can someone please explain why everyone is freaking out and buying toilet paper?


People are farking morons
 
tpmchris
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Can someone please explain why everyone is freaking out and buying toilet paper?


You've never experienced the coronashiats I take it?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AbuHashish: I'm in Washington. I get the hand sanitizer and disinfectant hoarding but toilet paper? From what I've read symptoms do not include a fire hose of feces. Was there an early rumor I missed?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 minute ago  

AbuHashish: I'm in Washington. I get the hand sanitizer and disinfectant hoarding but toilet paper? From what I've read symptoms do not include a fire hose of feces. Was there an early rumor I missed?


When you can't poop at work the TP goes fast.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: AbuHashish: I'm in Washington. I get the hand sanitizer and disinfectant hoarding but toilet paper? From what I've read symptoms do not include a fire hose of feces. Was there an early rumor I missed?

[Fark user image 500x430]


Thanks. It all makes sense now.
 
scruffythecat
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My takeaway from the article was that Woolworths still exists (sort of).
 
