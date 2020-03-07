 Skip to content
(Reuters)   After six years new search for missing Malaysia Airlines plane demanded by families, CNN   (reuters.com) divider line
    Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, Najib Razak, Indian Ocean, prime minister, two-year, Malaysia's administrative capital, Last month  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It's gone. Let it go.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Who is going to pay for it?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

FlyingBacon: Who is going to pay for it?


Mexico
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
To what end? Ain't nobody want to autopsy whats left of a 6 year old bloated corpse.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, please? I love hearing Kathleen Madigan talk about it. Hilarious.
 
Mega Steve [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe they crashed on some spooky magical island with polar bears and smoke monsters...
 
adamatari
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Didn't a bunch of pieces wash up on Reunion? I'm pretty sure it's not that mysterious as to where it went.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: It's gone. Let it go.


Let it go!
It is one with the wind and sky...
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Too bad Leonard Nimoy isn't around to do an "In Search Of." That or a Sun Classic Movie akin to The Bermuda Triangle.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

adamatari: Didn't a bunch of pieces wash up on Reunion? I'm pretty sure it's not that mysterious as to where it went.


Yeah, and undoubtedly the other pieces are spread out all over the Indian Ocean somewhere, depending on how fast they sank.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Have they checked to see if it's with Amelia Earhart?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
So if they find Marie Curie's missing plane and remains on the way will her skeleton still be radioactive by now?
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Dammit, so close
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They're probably still up in the air waiting for a place to land.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Looking forward to more daily updates from the Kuala Lumpur Hilton

https://youtu.be/wJaCLe48I-o
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It will be found one day by pure chance.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sky news in Australia had a 2 hour 2 part show about it.  They even got the former MP on camera.

Two different pilots think that if it was murder/suicide and the plane glided the out of fuel plane all the way down, they needed to search about 20 km more south than where they did.  There also seems to some evidence that the most southern it could have been would have had to been where the currents go west and a little farther south they go east.

I'm not sure how cost effective a search of that area is going to be but it looks like a great candidate for the next naval exercises.

They also need longer life batteries in the black box transmitters.  A second one that pings every 12 hours might not be that bad and as would be a sonar transmitter.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's gone. Let it go.
 
Alex_Lee
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
When a pet goes missing there is at least the hope that someone found it and gave it a loving home. These families don't even have that hope, what an awful hell to inhabit.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: They're probably still up in the air waiting for a place to land.


I saw that what you did there.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It's been six years? Shiat.
 
Your_Huckleberry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: Sky news in Australia had a 2 hour 2 part show about it.  They even got the former MP on camera.

Two different pilots think that if it was murder/suicide and the plane glided the out of fuel plane all the way down, they needed to search about 20 km more south than where they did.  There also seems to some evidence that the most southern it could have been would have had to been where the currents go west and a little farther south they go east.

I'm not sure how cost effective a search of that area is going to be but it looks like a great candidate for the next naval exercises.

They also need longer life batteries in the black box transmitters.  A second one that pings every 12 hours might not be that bad and as would be a sonar transmitter.


On an episode of Expedition Unknown about an airliner missing over the Great Lakes since the early 60s, my hero Josh Gates mentioned that there had been many changes to and advancements with tracking airliners in real time since 370 disappeared.
 
Trik
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Vikings is better.
 
