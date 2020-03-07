 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Quarantined children in China find ways to deal with homework. Not ways to *do* their homework, ways to deal with it   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I am giving you five stars, but in installments."

These kids are just as snarky as they are clever. Nice!
 
leeto2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: "I am giving you five stars, but in installments."

These kids are just as snarky as they are clever. Nice!


ya, that was my favorite...well done kids!
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Youth is wasted on the young.......in my "Universe" it would be the other way around. You're old when born and you only get younger when you've earned it!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
 Teacher, my homework got sick and died...sorry...

My homework is infected with Coronavirus so it's in quarantine...
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Kids are constantly learning. Maybe not the things you *want* them to learn, but learning nonetheless.

/First lesson of security... think like an attacker.
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Kids the same no matter what part of the world.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Homework is like alarm clock, so we have to deal with it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
On pain meds for a kidney stone so I'm having trouble coming up with a coherent youth in asia joke
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist: On pain meds for a kidney stone so I'm having trouble coming up with a coherent youth in asia joke


Tell you what, take two or three more and post a TFD link.  We can make this work.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
A nice slow clap for you kids.
 
JerryHeisenberg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Today's figures:

Disease: COVID-19
Virus: SARS-CoV-2, commonly called "Coronavirus"

CFRCase Fatality Rate = (Deaths / Total confirmed Cases)
DDR= Deaths / (Deaths+Recoveries)

yyyymmdd   CFR   | DDR*
2020-02-22  3.13%| 9.60%
2020-02-23  3.12%| 9.49%
2020-02-24  3.37%| 8.94%
2020-02-25  3.67%| 8.82%
2020-02-26  3.41%| 7.85%
2020-02-27  3.44%| 7.28%
2020-02-28  3.42%| 6.88%
2020-02-29  3.42%| 6.60%
2020-03-01  3.43%| 6.32%
2020-03-02  3.43%| 6.10%
2020-03-03  3.43%| 5.94%
2020-03-04  3.45%| 5.81%
2020-03-05  3.44%| 5.76%
2020-03-06  3.42%| 5.73%
2020-03-07  3.38%| 5.65%

*Calculations represent every day totals at 20:00 CST posted on gisanddata map website, which is approximately after the bulk new figure postings each day.
 
