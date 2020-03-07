 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Italy to quarantine whole of Lombardy due to coronavirus. It's about the size of New Hampshire and 10 million people live there   (theguardian.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
RIP Lombardi trophy

kiro7.comView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Other than that, how was the play, Mrs. Lincoln?
 
trvth [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
rip lombardy poplar

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

trvth: rip lombardy poplar

[Fark user image 350x350]


Don't just turn this into a poplarity contest.
 
IronTom [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
They should just eat some garlic, that should fix it.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

Sono Italiano de Milano
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Damnit. I couldn't find a place to rent in Tuscany and now I can't go to Lombardy?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
New Hampshire?

Can someone convert that to Rhode Islands?
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Petit_Merdeux: New Hampshire?

Can someone convert that to Rhode Islands?


Six Rhode Islands.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They'll probably go back and forth a lot on this, but it's all downhill.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Petit_Merdeux: New Hampshire?

Can someone convert that to Rhode Islands?

Six Rhode Islands.


More. (I actually had to check your math, didn't realize it was that *high.* And I just came back from a quick day trip there yesterday.)
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Live"?

Or "lived"?
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Italian authorities announced that a new decree containing draconian measures would be approved later on Saturday. It will include the power to impose fines on anyone caught entering or leaving Lombardy, the worst-affected region, until 3 April. People may be allowed in and out for serious reasons. The decree provides for banning all public events, closing cinemas, theatres, gyms, discos and pubs. Religious ceremonies such as funerals and weddings will also be banned.

I'm having serious Deux Ex intro video flashbacks.
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How big is that in washing machines?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ummm i hate to break the bad news but quarantines aren't really gonna work anymore.  Might as well have chicken pox parties and get this shiat over with.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RIP
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Ummm i hate to break the bad news but quarantines aren't really gonna work anymore.  Might as well have chicken pox parties and get this shiat over with.


We're not stopping this disease without a vaccine which could be a long way down the road.

The concern now is keeping numbers low enough that healthcare infrastructure isn't overwhelmed and quarantines can still help with that.

There's a significant chunk of people with this disease that can be cured with modern medicine especially respirators but are farked without it.
 
elminestrone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have quarantined CPAC https://www.google.com/amp/s/the​hill.c​om/policy/healthcare/486457-cpac-atten​dee-tests-positive-for-coronavirus%3fa​mp
 
Irascible
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In the last month I have gone from "aware of the situation" to "concerned" to "That ain't good". My alert level is now at "Oh, farking hell".
 
eiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elminestrone: Should have quarantined CPAC https://www.google.com/amp/s/theh​ill.com/policy/healthcare/486457-cpac-​attendee-tests-positive-for-coronaviru​s%3famp


Well, that goes without saying....
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Beware of bellhops wearing bear costumes?
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

12349876: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Ummm i hate to break the bad news but quarantines aren't really gonna work anymore.  Might as well have chicken pox parties and get this shiat over with.

We're not stopping this disease without a vaccine which could be a long way down the road.

The concern now is keeping numbers low enough that healthcare infrastructure isn't overwhelmed and quarantines can still help with that.

There's a significant chunk of people with this disease that can be cured with modern medicine especially respirators but are farked without it.


Are we really going to take chances on a vaccine developed and distributed by this GOP?

/Maybe it's the better choice after all this farkery
//quarantines don't work the way you think they should anyhow
///here, hop on this train...be sure to remove your jewels for the metal detector first
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Drop food from orbit, It's the only way to be sure.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospitals in Italy are already filling up... eh good thing they have free health care and not half the population is obese or else there could be real problems.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is fake news.
Not an emergency to worry about.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elminestrone: Should have quarantined CPAC https://www.google.com/amp/s/theh​ill.com/policy/healthcare/486457-cpac-​attendee-tests-positive-for-coronaviru​s%3famp


Fark em, let the disease spread to these old racists bastards. With any luck enough of trump supporters will go six feet under before the election.

/not that it will stop them from voting for trump even while dead
 
inner ted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh
I see we have an anti vaxxer to help spread reason
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I know they don't like Trump, but this seems a little extreme.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tendin' Quarantino
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eiger: elminestrone: Should have quarantined CPAC https://www.google.com/amp/s/theh​ill.com/policy/healthcare/486457-cpac-​attendee-tests-positive-for-coronaviru​s%3famp

Well, that goes without saying....


Why are you two anti-Semitic?!!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh and they turned the CROI into a virtual seminar:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dumbobruni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
rip Lombardi's

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LordOfThePings: trvth: rip lombardy poplar

[Fark user image 350x350]

Don't just turn this into a poplarity contest.


Poppies (Remastered)
Youtube nTcRzdDkNco
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Hospitals in Italy are already filling up... eh good thing they have free health care and not half the population is obese or else there could be real problems.


No joke.  The stereotypical American lifestyle increases the mortality rate tenfold.

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is going to be very, very bad.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elminestrone: Should have quarantined CPAC https://www.google.com/amp/s/theh​ill.com/policy/healthcare/486457-cpac-​attendee-tests-positive-for-coronaviru​s%3famp


"WAIT, THAT'S WHERE I AM NOW!"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

inner ted: Ahh
I see we have an anti vaxxer to help spread reason


And if you are referring to me, you need to quote your source an reevaluate the context.

Here, I'll help. Asking a question that resonates during a suspect government that is making the problem worse + social media medicine = potential for significant backlash against an effective method to control the outbreak.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  

elminestrone: Should have quarantined CPAC https://www.google.com/amp/s/theh​ill.com/policy/healthcare/486457-cpac-​attendee-tests-positive-for-coronaviru​s%3famp


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But that's not important right now.
 
mononymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: lolmao500: Hospitals in Italy are already filling up... eh good thing they have free health care and not half the population is obese or else there could be real problems.

No joke.  The stereotypical American lifestyle increases the mortality rate tenfold.

[Fark user image image 578x853]

This is going to be very, very bad.


"Sex Ratio" is the name of my Thomes Dolby cover band.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Italians have been fooled by the liberal coronaflu hoax. Sad!
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Petit_Merdeux: New Hampshire?

Can someone convert that to Rhode Islands?

Six Rhode Islands.


Almost exactly 8 in fact (9623 mi^2 C's 1212 mi^2 land area)
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: lolmao500: Hospitals in Italy are already filling up... eh good thing they have free health care and not half the population is obese or else there could be real problems.

No joke.  The stereotypical American lifestyle increases the mortality rate tenfold.

[Fark user image 578x853]

This is going to be very, very bad.


Yup. We saw what the virus did on smokers... men in china smoke 5 times as women and the death rate was twice for the men.

Now we're going to see what the virus does to a population where half of people are obese and 10% are morbidly obese.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Is it time to panic buy toilet paper, yet?
 
MaestroJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Verdi could write an opera about this.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Presto! Prendi più carta igienica che puoi!
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: Is it time to panic buy toilet paper, yet?


Only if you're sharting yourself.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
My first thought was la Scala closing.  Killing the opera singers with respiratory catastrophes and keeping them in town so they can be sure to catch it instead of touring elsewhere must be a real treat.
 
mononymous
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: The Italians have been fooled by the liberal coronaflu hoax. Sad!


Low Energy Shiathole Countries. Very bad with the Elements of Medical.
 
