(Some Twister Guy)   You know those 80+ patients at the Cookeville TN hospital, being treated for injuries from the tornado? Hospital says NO CHARGE will be billed for their stay in the hospital   (wvlt.tv) divider line
saywhonow
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
But that's socialism.....
 
slobberbone
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
SOCIALI ... fark it.

but done in one.
 
Trevt
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
British people are looking at this... blankly
Trying to figure out what it means.
 
paulleah
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm sure all those good Trump voters will do the right thing and pay anyway.

A bill a day keeps the socialism  away.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So nice to be white
 
wademh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

WithinReason: So nice to be white


Hey, let's be fair now. It only mattered that most of them were white.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

slobberbone: SOCIALI ... fark it.

but done in one.


Don't worry.  The IRS could bill them for receiving a gift of the amount of what the bill would be -- they could call it income and want to tax it.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

saywhonow: But that's socialism.....


socialism, n.: a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.

charity, n.: the voluntary giving of help, typically in the form of money, to those in need.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What a twist
 
King Something
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Herald-Citizen reported that Chief Financial Officer Steve Ramey said the hospital will bill the patients' insurance, but will write of the patient portion of the cost.

So how long until the patients' insurance bills them?

/and for f*ck sake, it's "write off", not "write of"
//honestly, I know you don't want to pay extra for competent writers and editors, but at least take a minute to proofread before publishing
 
dkulprit
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: slobberbone: SOCIALI ... fark it.

but done in one.

Don't worry.  The IRS could bill them for receiving a gift of the amount of what the bill would be -- they could call it income and want to tax it.


A lot of hospitals are non-profit or bot for profit.  So they don't pay taxes.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Socialist.
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Forgiving the co-pay means forgoing the co-pay for all patients or at least the ones covered by Medicare. Medicare regs require that no one gets a better deal than Medicare. At least that is my recollection of the rules.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ramey added that patients might still be billed for the ambulance ride, from independent physicians and from other hospitals if they were transferred.

So, the bankruptcy filings will have 1 less creditor.
 
King Something
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

wademh: WithinReason: So nice to be white

Hey, let's be fair now. It only mattered that most of them were white.


They may be white, but they're not rich. They're sufficiently not-rich that their hospital bills would have been a problem for them if the hospital had chosen to do the lucrative thing instead of the honorable thing.

And, let's face it, this is America, where people who aren't rich basically don't count as people.

/see also this:

BitwiseShift: Don't worry.  The IRS could bill them for receiving a gift of the amount of what the bill would be -- they could call it income and want to tax it.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dkulprit: BitwiseShift: slobberbone: SOCIALI ... fark it.

but done in one.

Don't worry.  The IRS could bill them for receiving a gift of the amount of what the bill would be -- they could call it income and want to tax it.

A lot of hospitals are non-profit or bot for profit.  So they don't pay taxes.


A forgiven debt -- like the patient portion of the hospital bill -- is considered by the IRS as income to the debtor.  This is mostly to stop people from committing tax avoidance with companies they work for or control (company "loans" the employee or director $X, then "forgives" the debt), but it unfortunately ensnares this kind of situation as well.
 
wademh
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dkulprit: BitwiseShift: slobberbone: SOCIALI ... fark it.

but done in one.

Don't worry.  The IRS could bill them for receiving a gift of the amount of what the bill would be -- they could call it income and want to tax it.

A lot of hospitals are non-profit or bot for profit.  So they don't pay taxes.


That's not the point. Nobody is saying the IRS would charge the hospitals, he's saying they would charge the patients, like when you win a car on Let's Make a Deal and you have to pay taxes on the prizes. So these people's prize for Let's Ride a Hurricane is a free all expenses paid trip to the local hospital, complete with X-rays and emergency surgery to remove broken 2x4s that pierced your belly. And a 2 months supply of colostomy bags. Retail value, $237,489. Now please pay your tax.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm going to skip the jerk-off politics in this thread, and just say...  Good for them.

Helping survivors get back on their feet, after losing everything they have, and not adding to their burden.

The American south is mostly christian isnt it?  Isn't this the kind of thing you are supposed to do?
 
limboslam
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, they were illegal aliens?
 
lostcat [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
These feel-good stories simply serve to draw attention away from the fact that in many cases, emergency medical care can bankrupt families.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know you've watched too much Futurama when your brain auto-reads that city as 'Cookieville Minimum Security Orphanarium'...
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dork Gently: saywhonow: But that's socialism.....

socialism, n.: a political and economic theory of social organization which advocates that the means of production, distribution, and exchange should be owned or regulated by the community as a whole.

charity, n.: the voluntary giving of help, typically in the form of money, to those in need.


I should have qualified with a capital /S
 
