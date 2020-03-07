 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Paging Mr. Noshiat. Mr. Noshiat, please pick up the white courtesy phone   (nbcnews.com) divider line
6
    More: Obvious, Taliban, Al-Qaeda, President Donald Trump, U.S. government, American officials, Taliban's intentions, Afghan government, United States  
•       •       •

302 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2020 at 4:39 PM (11 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Trump don't care. Trump made a great deal. A perfect deal.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's okay, Trump didn't plan on abiding by the deal either.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark the Taliban and fark Trump for trying to abandon our ally
 
make me some tea [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the same strategy employed by many insurgent or low-tech militia groups against a military occupier.

Play nice, lay low and wait until the occupier pulls out the last military unit, and then attack the local puppet government and take control.

They keep doing this because it works.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

make me some tea: This is the same strategy employed by many insurgent or low-tech militia groups against a military occupier.

Play nice, lay low and wait until the occupier pulls out the last military unit, and then attack the local puppet government and take control.

They keep doing this because it works.


Yes we should leave and let those women return to slavery being beaten for daring to show an ankle and public beheadings of those who are attracted to the same sex
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's send the American Taliban to meet them. That would solve at least four problems at once.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.