 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Educated Man)   Yes, yes all the teachers know that one student is a pain in the ass .... but paying another student to hit the pain in the ass would still be frowned upon   (mytwintiers.com) divider line
24
    More: Dumbass, Connecticut, According to Jim, NEW HARTFORD, Oneida County, New York, teaching assistant, Lisa Hutchinson, appearance ticket, WSYR-TV  
•       •       •

436 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2020 at 2:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



24 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She's a teaching assistant, submitter, not a teacher. In some schools you don't need more than a high school education to work at a teaching assistant.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
$50? Hell I'll do it for that.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/works in a school.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
#Gregg Williams in Bounty Gate II, Hitting the books and Back to School
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: She's a teaching assistant, submitter, not a teacher. In some schools you don't need more than a high school education to work at a teaching assistant.


I am the sorry, Bathia
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She should gotten what she paid for.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
In 1981 this would have been a gritty teen movie with Chris Makepeace
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Look at it this way, lady: there have been worse penalties for hiring a hit man.
 
JNowe
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The next student she hires gets $100 to teach the other one that snitches get stitches.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
shiat in the lock up I would get kids to do that for a honey bun
 
pounddawg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: In 1981 this would have been a gritty teen movie with Chris Makepeace


Let's not forget this marvel of cinema either

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0082642/​
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BadReligion [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: $50? Hell I'll do it for that.


The kid still got the $50, and looks like a stand up guy in the process.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She hires a scab to do a job that a proper 19th-century street gang would gladly undertake.  Probably do her a bulk rate if she's smart enough.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
At least they got to her before she hired someone with an .88 magnum.
 
Whatthefark
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: At least they got to her before she hired someone with an .88 magnum.


No such thing as an .88 Magnum. You're thinking of a Magnum P.I.
 
Kzer-Za
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Just out of curiosity, since the money was involved in a crime, does that mean that the student does not get to keep it?
 
Bandito King
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [Fark user image image 500x281]

/works in a school.


Came to post this
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Justified. Children are the worst.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: The Pope of Manwich Village: At least they got to her before she hired someone with an .88 magnum.

No such thing as an .88 Magnum. You're thinking of a Magnum P.I.


Begs to differ:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kzer-Za
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: The Pope of Manwich Village: At least they got to her before she hired someone with an .88 magnum.

No such thing as an .88 Magnum. You're thinking of a Magnum P.I.


There is totally such thing as an .88 magnum. Danny Vermin had one.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Whatthefark: The Pope of Manwich Village: At least they got to her before she hired someone with an .88 magnum.

No such thing as an .88 Magnum. You're thinking of a Magnum P.I.


No, no, I'm correct. You're thinking of The Life of Pi.
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Well, unless there are witnesses to the alleged payment for a hitkid.  I think the teachers assistant could just claim she gave the student money to pay for groceries or utility bills or something.  I don't see how they could convict her if it is her word against the student.

Who am I kidding, someone dumb enough to do this probably hired the hitkid over a text message or email.
 
kendelrio [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Heh... I grew up in a children's home and the house mothers were known to occasionally hire out their light work to tune up one of us who was just being a shiat.

/sometimes I got paid
//sometimes I got turned up
///in all fairness to them, though, there were 12-14 of us in each dorm, so extraordinary steps were sometimes taken.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.