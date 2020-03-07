 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Attention citizen: Your Google fitness app put you in the proximity of a burglary. Police have requested all of your data. You have seven days to hire a lawyer and appeal, or we will comply   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Google, Police, local police, Zachary McCoy, Caleb Kenyon, Google's legal investigations support team, geofence warrant, use of high-tech investigative work  
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Could be worse, could be death

Vitalic - Stamina (Official Video)
Youtube 50HsOJuvaKY
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp, here it is folks. May as well go to your local sheriffs office and let them log you into their phone tracking app.

Big data has sold us all down the civil rights river for a new mega yacht.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank God I told google not to store my location data!
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But it's all fine if you have nothing to hide, right folks?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Google is also harvesting your medical data, so they'll be able to let the police know how much of a struggle you're likely to generate.  They're very helpful.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's ashame that got had to get a lawyer for riding his bike and they'll never see a return of the money spent.

He was smart because unfortunately it's the cops job to build a case around you, not to prove you're innocent. If he had turned over his records he would likely be sitting in jail right now after being grilled in an interview room for hours on end by guys whose only goal is to get a confession from anyone
 
coneyfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Told you so!!
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I go out to burglarize houses, I make sure I take my Huffy with the baskets on the back.

You can quadruple your haul, easy.
 
Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Thank God I told google not to store my location data!


Hehe, I've "disabled" all of that shiat too, but you know it's still doing it.

Also, fta: The victim was a 97-year-old woman who told police she was missing several pieces of jewelry, including an engagement ring, worth more than $2,000.

Not trying to victim-shame here, but a 97-year-old person probably isn't the most reliable when it comes to "missing" things. I'm 48, I think, and things go "missing" in my house all the time. Until I find them in the refrigerator, or under the couch, or sitting out in plain sight.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should have let them arrest him. The payout from the lawsuit could be far more than his shiat job where he has to ask his parents for money.
 
coneyfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coneyfark: Told you so!!


1984!!
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Monkey: Also, fta: The victim was a 97-year-old woman who told police she was missing several pieces of jewelry, including an engagement ring, worth more than $2,000.

Not trying to victim-shame here, but a 97-year-old person probably isn't the most reliable when it comes to "missing" things. I'm 48, I think, and things go "missing" in my house all the time. Until I find them in the refrigerator, or under the couch, or sitting out in plain sight.


And if things are missing, was it forced entry? Because if not, focus on family and home caregivers.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Murica.
 
LordOfThePings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"In the notice from Google was a case number. McCoy searched for it on the Gainesville Police Department's website"

Why didn't he Google it?
 
Chuck87
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess in this instance, Scary beat out Florida tag.
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This should be a  no brainer throw it out a court deal by a judge  pissed at the fishing expedition. However we live in the age of Trump and Bob Barr  running the "Justice"  department. Sad.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

LordOfThePings: "In the notice from Google was a case number. McCoy searched for it on the Gainesville Police Department's website"

Why didn't he Google it?


Fark user imageView Full Size


/That's why
 
sprgrss
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

edmo: This should be a  no brainer throw it out a court deal by a judge  pissed at the fishing expedition. However we live in the age of Trump and Bob Barr  running the "Justice"  department. Sad.


How is it a fishing expedition to obtain anonymous information about people who were around a crime scene when a crime was committed then narrow down the information to identify specific possible suspects before getting non-anonymized information?

Show your work.
 
SBinRR
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I'm feeling a bit better about skipping all outdoor activities and sitting on my ass messing around on Fark this afternoon.
 
red5ish
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Logging and maintaining a persistent record of your position seems to overstep any reasonable expectation of privacy.
Google changed their motto of "Don't be evil" to "Do the right thing" a while ago. Any suggestions for what their new motto should be?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Wait, cops actually care about enough about a residential burglary to do more than file the bare minimum paperwork? I smell bullshiat.
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I received a fitness watch for a gift.  I put it on my dog, just for laughs.  Google was surprised at how active I was.

Track THAT data, Google!  My dog had an alibi for every moment!
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
meanwhile, Fark location data actively being marketed to companies that sell products for basements
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Welp, here it is folks. May as well go to your local sheriffs office and let them log you into their phone tracking app.

Big data has sold us all down the civil rights river for a new mega yacht.


Everything in this story says Google did as much as I would in their position.  They opposed the law, they inform people when the data is being grabbed.  They're not responsible for hiring a lawyer to stop this kind of thing.

We're responsible for voting against this kind of thing before it becomes law in the first place.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
On the flip side, the odds are MUCH more in your favor that your geolocation data would provide an alibi if you are falsely accused of a crime. I'm betting 99 out of 100 times this kind of data exonerates innocent people rather than implicating them because it places them miles away from the scene of a crime.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

red5ish: Logging and maintaining a persistent record of your position seems to overstep any reasonable expectation of privacy.
Google changed their motto of "Don't be evil" to "Do the right thing" a while ago. Any suggestions for what their new motto should be?


Their mantra has always been "how can we monetize this?"
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Wait, cops actually care about enough about a residential burglary to do more than file the bare minimum paperwork? I smell bullshiat.


Yup, many PDs won't even come to your house anymore. They just take your information over the phone and send you a report for insurance purposes.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

red5ish: Logging and maintaining a persistent record of your position seems to overstep any reasonable expectation of privacy.
Google changed their motto of "Don't be evil" to "Do the right thing" a while ago. Any suggestions for what their new motto should be?


Fark you, pay me.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Should have let them arrest him. The payout from the lawsuit could be far more than his shiat job where he has to ask his parents for money.


I think you have an over-exaggerated idea of how much the payout from a wrongful arrest lawsuit is.  It just about covers the cost of going from a small to a large popcorn at a movie.

And that's provided you even win the lawsuit, which is far from a certain thing.

Worse yet, why do you have to insult the guy like that?  He's got a job and going to school to improve his life.  He's doing what he supposed to do and yet you still knock him for it.  That's uncalled for.
 
Dakai
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Great cover story, bruh!
 
MWShannon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

red5ish: Logging and maintaining a persistent record of your position seems to overstep any reasonable expectation of privacy.
Google changed their motto of "Don't be evil" to "Do the right thing" a while ago. Any suggestions for what their new motto should be?


New Slogan: Whatever, we do as we please.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheBigJerk: Someone Else's Alt: Welp, here it is folks. May as well go to your local sheriffs office and let them log you into their phone tracking app.

Big data has sold us all down the civil rights river for a new mega yacht.

Everything in this story says Google did as much as I would in their position.  They opposed the law, they inform people when the data is being grabbed.  They're not responsible for hiring a lawyer to stop this kind of thing.

We're responsible for voting against this kind of thing before it becomes law in the first place.


Yeah, you are technically correct, which of course is the best kind of correct. Big data is trying to find out what you had for breakfast everyday so they can sell that information for a profit. Cops cannot and will not ever, not abuse this kind of data. They know the data is there, they demand to see ALL OF IT even if it had nothing to do with what they are looking for and we citizens have to shell out thousands of dollars to protect our constitutional rights to unreadable search and seizure.

Good luck electing anyone that wants to curb billionaires from making more billions from your personal data.
 
youncasqua
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: On the flip side, the odds are MUCH more in your favor that your geolocation data would provide an alibi if you are falsely accused of a crime. I'm betting 99 out of 100 times this kind of data exonerates innocent people rather than implicating them because it places them miles away from the scene of a crime.


Not the way the police in this story did it. At least not before arresting him, jailing him, charging him, damaging his reputation, costing his employment, stressing his interpersonal relationships, and more.
 
bughunter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Monkey: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Thank God I told google not to store my location data!

Hehe, I've "disabled" all of that shiat too, but you know it's still doing it.

Also, fta: The victim was a 97-year-old woman who told police she was missing several pieces of jewelry, including an engagement ring, worth more than $2,000.

Not trying to victim-shame here, but a 97-year-old person probably isn't the most reliable when it comes to "missing" things. I'm 48, I think, and things go "missing" in my house all the time. Until I find them in the refrigerator, or under the couch, or sitting out in plain sight.


Does she have a cat?  Did they look under the couch?

Cat Handcuffs
Youtube H2Nyf-bVpxw
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: I received a fitness watch for a gift.  I put it on my dog, just for laughs.  Google was surprised at how active I was.

Track THAT data, Google!  My dog had an alibi for every moment!


"Between 3 and 4pm on Tuesday the 7th? I was licking my balls. Same as every other time."
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

edmo: This should be a  no brainer throw it out a court deal by a judge  pissed at the fishing expedition. However we live in the age of Trump and Bob Barr  running the "Justice"  department. Sad.


Strongly Democratic college town's police department uses a broad warrant to grab a resident's data.

Fark Progressives blame Trump and Bob Barr.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Wait, cops actually care about enough about a residential burglary to do more than file the bare minimum paperwork? I smell bullshiat.


You're overlooking several possibilities.  She could have been related to a cop.  Maybe she was the neighbor to a cop.  Perhaps she was friends with a cop.  And let's not overlook the fact that she may have worked for the police at some point in her life.

After all, cops don't just look out for themselves.
 
pheelix
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Thunderpickle: I received a fitness watch for a gift.  I put it on my dog, just for laughs.  Google was surprised at how active I was.

Track THAT data, Google!  My dog had an alibi for every moment!


Can't believe I'm the first one to smart this post.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

youncasqua: Mad_Radhu: On the flip side, the odds are MUCH more in your favor that your geolocation data would provide an alibi if you are falsely accused of a crime. I'm betting 99 out of 100 times this kind of data exonerates innocent people rather than implicating them because it places them miles away from the scene of a crime.

Not the way the police in this story did it. At least not before arresting him, jailing him, charging him, damaging his reputation, costing his employment, stressing his interpersonal relationships, and more.


This.  In this case the cops had the biggest piece of information they needed

"We can place you at the scene of the crime"

And cops during interviews don't have to be honest. They can say all sorts of shiat to fark with your head to the point they actually convince you that you actually committed a crime you never did.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Monkey: Tom Marvolo Bombadil: Thank God I told google not to store my location data!

Hehe, I've "disabled" all of that shiat too, but you know it's still doing it.

Also, fta: The victim was a 97-year-old woman who told police she was missing several pieces of jewelry, including an engagement ring, worth more than $2,000.

Not trying to victim-shame here, but a 97-year-old person probably isn't the most reliable when it comes to "missing" things. I'm 48, I think, and things go "missing" in my house all the time. Until I find them in the refrigerator, or under the couch, or sitting out in plain sight.


This.  In my dad's last few years, in his late 80s and living in a "senior community," he complained repeatedly that someone was coming into his locked apartment and stealing books he'd been reading. The management seemed used to this kind of thing.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size

"You have seven days to appeal."
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

styckx: It's ashame that got had to get a lawyer for riding his bike and they'll never see a return of the money spent.

He was smart because unfortunately it's the cops job to build a case around you, not to prove you're innocent. If he had turned over his records he would likely be sitting in jail right now after being grilled in an interview room for hours on end by guys whose only goal is to get a confession from anyone


Next time get a burner phone that can go into the trash. Get 10 of them. It's what the local drug dealers do. Sad that we have to use drug cartel techniques so we can ride a bike and map out "I love you" to somebody.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: Monkey: Also, fta: The victim was a 97-year-old woman who told police she was missing several pieces of jewelry, including an engagement ring, worth more than $2,000.

Not trying to victim-shame here, but a 97-year-old person probably isn't the most reliable when it comes to "missing" things. I'm 48, I think, and things go "missing" in my house all the time. Until I find them in the refrigerator, or under the couch, or sitting out in plain sight.

And if things are missing, was it forced entry? Because if not, focus on family and home caregivers.


My MIL had in-home care and complained about things going missing. Everyone was quite skeptical until the main caregiver was found to be a drug addict.  In an unrelated incident the caregiver was arrested after a drug-fueled high speed car chase across state lines.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
red5ish:

Wall Street only cares about this quarter, not what we did or will do
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's too bad they cancelled the warrant. It would be expensive, but this is the kind of case that would set the limits of this kind of data use. Especially useful if and when LE finally cracks the big DNA databases.
 
lurkey
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You know, a bike ride could just be a bike ride if you just ride a bike.
 
The more you eat the more you fart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

red5ish: Logging and maintaining a persistent record of your position seems to overstep any reasonable expectation of privacy.
Google changed their motto of "Don't be evil" to "Do the right thing" a while ago. Any suggestions for what their new motto should be?


"Make sure you do the right thing...we are watching."
 
Boudyro
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Taylor Mental: fragMasterFlash: Wait, cops actually care about enough about a residential burglary to do more than file the bare minimum paperwork? I smell bullshiat.

Yup, many PDs won't even come to your house anymore. They just take your information over the phone and send you a report for insurance purposes.


Well duh, they got more important things to do, like hunting down purveyors of maryjewwanna. Why the hell would they spend any time recovering stolen goods? They don't even have a clear line on getting to keep that stuff. No profit in it.

"Serve and Protect" has always been cover for "Ensnare and Enforce".
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So the whole point of this was the this guy was really worried. It was a "nightmare" as he called it. Had he not blown a fuse at the warrant the most he probably would have got was a phone call or a quick visit.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
My old phone can no longer get locations from GPS, either because of the GPS epoch rollover or because some part wore out.  Yay for me?
 
