 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mercury News)   C'mon, we put you out there as a School Crossing Guard ... you can't have a side gig recruiting sex workers   (mercurynews.com) divider line
3
    More: Dumbass, Tamalpais High School, Nathaniel Ray Coleman, Police, Marin County, California, undercover detective, Marin City, California, undercover agent, Marin City man  
•       •       •

395 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2020 at 4:18 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



3 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I think we found where Roy Moore went folks.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was really hoping for a crossing guard with a side gig *as* a sex worker.

Are you going to tell me grandmothers wearing reflective vests (and *only* reflective vests) spanking you with a stop sign doesn't get you just all hot and bothered?
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I reading just the headline, I immediately knew it was Marin City. For as hoity toity as Marin County has become, that's the part none of the locals like to admit exists.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.