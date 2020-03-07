 Skip to content
(Independent)   Hotel in China used to house Covid patients mysteriously collapses   (independent.co.uk) divider line
84
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Was it built in a week? I bet it was built in a week.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I bet it was vacant and they thought they might as well use that empty hotel for quarantining patients.

Turns out there was a reason it was empty...

/a guess, not based on any fact.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xai: I bet it was vacant and they thought they might as well use that empty hotel for quarantining patients.

Turns out there was a reason it was empty...

/a guess, not based on any fact.


you're not even close
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So the owner was doing some "construction" related to the foundation before the collapse.
 
Sanguine Dawn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. That's... convenient.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to get rid of the virus
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What do you call Covid hotel?

Muder
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hendawg: That's one way to get rid of the virus


Send everyone rushing into the streets?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Was it built in a week? I bet it was built in a week.


Probably wasnt built in a week but the guy who built it sure as hell cut corners.

I hope they find his ass and put a bullet in his head.

/which is what should happen to scum who kill people with their incompetence/corruption
//which will never happen in Murica because rich people are above the law
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Xai: I bet it was vacant and they thought they might as well use that empty hotel for quarantining patients.

Turns out there was a reason it was empty...

/a guess, not based on any fact.

you're not even close


True. The Chinese government would never do anything to imperil their own citizens.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Footage shared to social media shows emergency service workers clambering among the rubble and using powerful torches to search for survivors.

What about the pitchforks? You can't forget the pitchforks.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The foundation was stuffed with garbage?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very likely an old building that need to be torn down so the government decided to use it while it was still standing.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So like, does jet fuel cure the virus?
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder why the rescue operation is being performed with bulldozers and dump trucks?
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sanguine Dawn: Wow. That's... convenient.


It's not just convenient......it's Coronavirus convenient!
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's China.  They don't have standards...

secure.i.telegraph.co.ukView Full Size

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worl​d​news/asia/china/5685963/Nine-held-over​-Shanghai-building-collapse.html (2009)
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Probably wasnt built in a week but the guy who built it sure as hell cut corners.

I hope they find his ass and put a bullet in his head.


wellthatescalatedquickly.jpg - Guessing at something, then assigning the death penalty based on a wild guess with no proof, trial, nothing.

You seem more than a little unhinged.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: cretinbob: Was it built in a week? I bet it was built in a week.

Probably wasnt built in a week but the guy who built it sure as hell cut corners.

I hope they find his ass and put a bullet in his head.

/which is what should happen to scum who kill people with their incompetence/corruption
//which will never happen in Murica because rich people are above the law


It's China. Of course they will. They'll execute you for less than that.
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Was it built in a week? I bet it was built in a week.


Came here to say this. It's not a "mystery", it's what happens when you cut corners.
 
Hankie Fest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: It's China.  They don't have standards...

[secure.i.telegraph.co.uk image 620x388]
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/world​news/asia/china/5685963/Nine-held-over​-Shanghai-building-collapse.html (2009)


Thank you for this unrelated picture from 11 years ago.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Very likely an old building that need to be torn down so the government decided to use it while it was still standing.


RTFA. It was built in 2018.
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wxboy: It's China.  They don't have standards...

[secure.i.telegraph.co.uk image 620x388]
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/world​news/asia/china/5685963/Nine-held-over​-Shanghai-building-collapse.html (2009)


If only more people tried holding it
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: What do you call Covid hotel?

Muder


Sublime.  I like what you're doing here.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: I bet it was vacant and they thought they might as well use that empty hotel for quarantining patients.

Turns out there was a reason it was empty...

/a guess, not based on any fact.


Username checks out
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: lolmao500: Probably wasnt built in a week but the guy who built it sure as hell cut corners.

I hope they find his ass and put a bullet in his head.

wellthatescalatedquickly.jpg - Guessing at something, then assigning the death penalty based on a wild guess with no proof, trial, nothing.

You seem more than a little unhinged.


Or a Chinese government official.  Roll an organ harvesting van.
 
Hey Nurse!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hillary did it. One of her staff was about to go public on manufacturing the virus in a lab to undermine Bernie's ploy to make Biden look bad while trying to beat Trump for firing Mulvaney who is secretly in love with Comey. Study it out people - it all adds up.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, according to google translate, those boxes with 拆除费 on them mean "demolition charges."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LewDux: wxboy: It's China.  They don't have standards...

[secure.i.telegraph.co.uk image 620x388]
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/world​news/asia/china/5685963/Nine-held-over​-Shanghai-building-collapse.html (2009)

If only more people tried holding it


Or not all selfishly chose to look out the windows on that side at the same time.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of the Futurama clip of the robot mining disaster, where instead of saving the robots, the folks in charge just bulldozed the mine entrance and walked away.
 
two towns over
‘’ 1 hour ago  

groppet: The foundation was stuffed with garbage?


I was going to say the foundation was made out of drywall, but yours is probably closer.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A certain President might have just got an idea how to not add those cruise ship numbers to the U.S. count.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: Very likely an old building that need to be torn down so the government decided to use it while it was still standing.


Like King County in WA buying an abandoned 1950s-era EconoLodge?
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump seen asking about how to sink a cruise liner and make it look accidental.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: Trump seen asking about how to sink a cruise liner and make it look accidental.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: Trump seen asking about how to sink a cruise liner and make it look accidental.


The US should be aquiring cruise ships to use as floating quarantine centers. Well, the ones not already carrying infected.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: FlyingBacon: Very likely an old building that need to be torn down so the government decided to use it while it was still standing.

RTFA. It was built in 2018.


In China, that's old.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey Nurse!: Hillary did it. One of her staff was about to go public on manufacturing the virus in a lab to undermine Bernie's ploy to make Biden look bad while trying to beat Trump for firing Mulvaney who is secretly in love with Comey. Study it out people - it all adds up.


Stop keyboarding.
 
AllyOop [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: lolmao500: Probably wasnt built in a week but the guy who built it sure as hell cut corners.

I hope they find his ass and put a bullet in his head.

wellthatescalatedquickly.jpg - Guessing at something, then assigning the death penalty based on a wild guess with no proof, trial, nothing.

You seem more than a little unhinged.


Must be Chinese officials
/joins ass-umption club
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

peasandcarrots: Hendawg: That's one way to get rid of the virus

Send everyone rushing into the streets?


The quarantine was a smashing success.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hankie Fest: lolmao500: Probably wasnt built in a week but the guy who built it sure as hell cut corners.

I hope they find his ass and put a bullet in his head.

wellthatescalatedquickly.jpg - Guessing at something, then assigning the death penalty based on a wild guess with no proof, trial, nothing.

You seem more than a little unhinged.


Forget it, Jake.  It's China.

/the owner will "disappear" so to speak
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sinner4ever: A certain President might have just got an idea how to not add those cruise ship numbers to the U.S. count.


Torpedo it?
 
ComaToast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They never should have allowed Princess Cruises to design that building.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FlyingBacon: cretinbob: FlyingBacon: Very likely an old building that need to be torn down so the government decided to use it while it was still standing.

RTFA. It was built in 2018.

In China, that's old.


i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
EL EM
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

wxboy: It's China.  They don't have standards...

[secure.i.telegraph.co.uk image 620x388]
https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/world​news/asia/china/5685963/Nine-held-over​-Shanghai-building-collapse.html (2009)


Swamp castle.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Hankie Fest: lolmao500: Probably wasnt built in a week but the guy who built it sure as hell cut corners.

I hope they find his ass and put a bullet in his head.

wellthatescalatedquickly.jpg - Guessing at something, then assigning the death penalty based on a wild guess with no proof, trial, nothing.

You seem more than a little unhinged.


But armed, and that justifies anything.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

LewDux: What do you call Covid hotel?

Muder


A muder of cows?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: FlyingBacon: Very likely an old building that need to be torn down so the government decided to use it while it was still standing.

Like King County in WA buying an abandoned 1950s-era EconoLodge?


I will let you decide.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!: Trump seen asking about how to sink a cruise liner and make it look accidental.


Fake news.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LewDux: What do you call Covid hotel?

Muder


media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
