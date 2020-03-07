 Skip to content
(Daily Express)   Antarctica scientists preparing to make their research base a fallback location for humanity's last hope (possible nsfw content on page)   (express.co.uk) divider line
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scientists in Antarctica never ends well.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't they just wait there a while and see what happens.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And I, I feel like I've cheated your scheme
And I, I feel like you really know what I mean
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Seriously, guys, one remake of The Thing was already one remake too many.
 
jso2897
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HighOnCraic: And I, I feel like I've cheated your scheme
And I, I feel like you really know what I mean


Ph'nglui mglw'nafh Cthulhu R'lyeh wgah'nagl fhtagn.
 
wantingout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
are they going to eat all the penguins?
 
phuquetarde
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
There is movie plot here
 
NoahFenze
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Please pay me millions of dollars for this research. Only slobby me and got chix allowed.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wantingout: are they going to eat all the penguins?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
