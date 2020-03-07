 Skip to content
(Yahoo) Not to be an alarmist or anything, but why are people still getting on cruise ships right now?
119
mr_a [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why do people still question the amazing ability of humans to be stupid?
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Some of us don't mind dying after 30 years of marriage. 10 day cruise out of NYC  in May to celebrate. Marriage doesn't give you much options that include a good drink in hand already paid for months ahead of time.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
To own the libs?
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AlwaysRightBoy: Some of us don't mind dying after 30 years of marriage. 10 day cruise out of NYC  in May to celebrate. Marriage doesn't give you much options that include a good drink in hand already paid for months ahead of time.


I encourage all red-hats to follow this reasoning.

/make sure to lick the railings
 
TwoHead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they were too cheap to pay for trip insurance.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they scrimped, saved and charged their credit card for the cheapest vacation they could go in to debt for, and they don't care if they have the full blown flu, they are getting on that tub .  To hell with those farking libs, they hope they give them the flu as well.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked the old days when going on a cruise meant lots of drinking, gambling and sex. Now they're all family friendly with water slides, surfing and farking Disney characters on board.

My take: Families ruin everything!
 
ltnor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My manager has several trips planned this year, all planned before this happened. She didn't get the insurance. She will be going regardless of what's happening.

/2 cruises, 1 London flight and a honeymoon to somewhere
 
Gubbo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: I liked the old days when going on a cruise meant lots of drinking, gambling and sex. Now they're all family friendly with water slides, surfing and farking Disney characters on board.

My take: Families ruin everything!


Excuse me Sir. How dare you suggest that I can't drink and enjoy water slides. At the same time obviously
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because how am I supposed to choose between love with Charo and love with Marion Ross if Isaac doesn't help me decide?
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: farking Disney characters


That's an entirely different cruise.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: That's an entirely different cruise.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a cruise ship might look like.  But with food and alcohol and sunshine and gambling and people.  And more people.  And low-paid staff who may get a little lazy about sanitation if they can get in another cigarette break.

//bon voyage!
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because those darned ''experts'' keep telling them it's not safe, and by god they're gonna show those ivory tower elitists what for by doing exactly what they say not to do, so TAKE THAT!

They're sick, SICK, of experts! It's time to fight back, you see? IGNORANCE IS STRENGTH.


That's basically what it boils down to.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Because how am I supposed to choose between love with Charo and love with Marion Ross if Isaac doesn't help me decide?


I'm pretty sure Isaac would tell you to bang Marion Ross, so then he has Charo all to himself.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because you could get an extra two weeks free.
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: AlwaysRightBoy: Some of us don't mind dying after 30 years of marriage. 10 day cruise out of NYC  in May to celebrate. Marriage doesn't give you much options that include a good drink in hand already paid for months ahead of time.

I encourage all red-hats to follow this reasoning.

/make sure to lick the railings


Edgy man, you'll fit right in with the crowd. Don't know about that Soros paid shill living it up in the Caymans. He's been slipping recently with all the meltdowns. Maybe George  is slipping on the checks.
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose my answer would depend on what the refund/cancellation/leave policies are. If someone can't cancel without eating the cost, or if they cannot save up vacation days again until 2030, then I couldn't fault them for going.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Because how am I supposed to choose between love with Charo and love with Marion Ross if Isaac doesn't help me decide?

I'm pretty sure Isaac would tell you to bang Marion Ross, so then he has Charo all to himself.


Coochie-coochie, indeed
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are stupid, selfish and self centered. Hours before Katrina struck and during evacuation, my sons said hey dad...why are those people swimming in a pool? Don't they know a hurricane is coming?

I said that's what body bags are for.

Same thing here.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, Subby, it's because they want to have one last vacation getaway before they die of COVID-19.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why did they even before COVID-19?
 
Shaggy_C [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not quite sure why people were willing to go on cruises before the virus, tbh...
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Why did they even before COVID-19?


Because the younger COVIDS are more attractive, really. I'd get it.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: I liked the old days when going on a cruise meant lots of drinking, gambling and sex. Now they're all family friendly with water slides, surfing and farking Disney characters on board.

My take: Families ruin everything!


Is Gronk dont doing his yearly bud light boose cruise anymore
 
smunns
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: AlwaysRightBoy: Some of us don't mind dying after 30 years of marriage. 10 day cruise out of NYC  in May to celebrate. Marriage doesn't give you much options that include a good drink in hand already paid for months ahead of time.

I encourage all red-hats to follow this reasoning.

/make sure to lick the railings


At least the red hats will get the vaccine when it comes out.
 
squidloe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A woman that works for me is taking a Mediterranean cruise originating in Italy in June. She's intent on going and won't even consider cancelling (which means she didn't buy the travel insurance thy would allow for a "no reason" cancellation). She asked if the company would have an issue if she was to be quarantined during the cruise. I referred her to HR but told her I certainly wouldn't hold it against her as it's beyond her control. but I don't know the official HR policy on a situation like that.
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I booked one around the british isles in August.  Hoping this is over or contained by then.  I always buy the insurance. It saved me over 10 grand once when I couldn't travel.
 
Fista-Phobia
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Why did they even before COVID-19?


Exocet!
 
sirgrim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was looking at Princess cruise prices last night as a curiosity. Not good enough deals to go on a whim yet, still close enough to my last cruise that I don't have an urge to go again yet.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because we're not gonna let the terrorists win
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: Because we're not gonna let the terrorists win


And to name a few:

Khalid
Hamid
Magid
COVID
Wahid
RealID
Mejid
 
whatsupchuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do people still go to the gym? Why do people still go to the movie theater and restaurants? Why do people insist on living their lives and not just holing up in their homes surrounded by bubble wrap and wiping down their grubhub delivered meals with hand sanitizer?
 
edmo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwoHead: Because they were too cheap to pay for trip insurance.


That would be me. Not for a cruise but a flight ot Arizona. Completely non-refundable. My SIL died and well, you suck it up.

Now I've got the trip rescheduled. Flight is more expensive. I'm paying $1200 for lodging I was going to get for free in January. Rental car cost has doubled.

I didn't buy trip insurance this time but I did put it on the credit card has it as a perk. THEN coronavirus came along.

Now we've got people telling us we shouldn't be flying, that I should stay at home. Remember that shiat after 9/11? Life goes on.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a Savings
Youtube kgv7U3GYlDY
 
TomFooolery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are cruise lines refunding payments? I mean, if i booked a dream cruise 3 months ago, and paid in advance, and the payment or a deposit was non-refundable....i'd might seriously consider taking the cruise anyway.  It's awfully hard for a lot of people to give up a couple hundred or a couple thousand bucks and get nothing for it.
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: Mr. Coffee Nerves: Because how am I supposed to choose between love with Charo and love with Marion Ross if Isaac doesn't help me decide?

I'm pretty sure Isaac would tell you to bang Marion Ross, so then he has Charo all to himself.


yeah, but Doc's gonna want to complete the triangle while Gopher "watches" with Steve and Edie
and Julie does rails off of Cap'n Stabbin Steubing's shiny bald head.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: Why do people still go to the gym? Why do people still go to the movie theater and restaurants? Why do people insist on living their lives and not just holing up in their homes surrounded by bubble wrap and wiping down their grubhub delivered meals with hand sanitizer?


Everything you listed can be done via a long walk in nature, where fresh air is key. Just don't eat the poisonous berries. Oh, and the "movie" is anything you see except for animals mating. That would be porn.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Death is the only cure for a fool.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: Because how am I supposed to choose between love with Charo and love with Marion Ross if Isaac doesn't help me decide?


Stay up until 10 and ask Mr Roarke.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because they paid for it months ahead of time?

However, at this point, I'm going to be surprised to hear of a cruise that doesn't end up with the Covid virus parked off shore. Be sure to have 2-3x the vacation saved up before you leave, because you gonna need it.

/ that or work on your resume on the cruise
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: Why do people still go to the gym? Why do people still go to the movie theater and restaurants? Why do people insist on living their lives and not just holing up in their homes surrounded by bubble wrap and wiping down their grubhub delivered meals with hand sanitizer?


Because you can go home if you get sick or have to quarantine and not be stuck in international waters where nobody wants you for weeks.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whatsupchuck: Why do people still go to the gym? Why do people still go to the movie theater and restaurants? Why do people insist on living their lives and not just holing up in their homes surrounded by bubble wrap and wiping down their grubhub delivered meals with hand sanitizer?


If it's not the end of the world, how can we beat Trump over the head with it?
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because their beloved leader, Drumph, told them the virus isn't a big deal.
 
King of Monkeys [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: whatsupchuck: Why do people still go to the gym? Why do people still go to the movie theater and restaurants? Why do people insist on living their lives and not just holing up in their homes surrounded by bubble wrap and wiping down their grubhub delivered meals with hand sanitizer?

If it's not the end of the world, how can we beat Trump over the head with it?


And if the beating damages his brain, how will we know?
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Giant Clown Shoe: AlwaysRightBoy: Some of us don't mind dying after 30 years of marriage. 10 day cruise out of NYC  in May to celebrate. Marriage doesn't give you much options that include a good drink in hand already paid for months ahead of time.

I encourage all red-hats to follow this reasoning.

/make sure to lick the railings


... they're chocolate flavored!
 
MaliFinn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it's already paid for.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why am I still ordering from Amazon Prime  when the virus can survive 9 days on inanimate surfaces?

/Because there is stuff I need
//if I could zero-time Bobble myself and skip a year, that would be super
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AcneVulgaris: Giant Clown Shoe: AlwaysRightBoy: Some of us don't mind dying after 30 years of marriage. 10 day cruise out of NYC  in May to celebrate. Marriage doesn't give you much options that include a good drink in hand already paid for months ahead of time.

I encourage all red-hats to follow this reasoning.

/make sure to lick the railings

... they're chocolate flavored!


This chocolate tastes like E.coli.
 
