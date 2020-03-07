 Skip to content
(Snopes)   For only a 10% fee Subby will wash and iron your money and return it to you virus free   (snopes.com) divider line
RedPhoenix122 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Sorry, I don't condone money laundering.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Alright, which one of you jerks thought it would be funny to wipe your ass with Lincoln?  And why are you eating so much pork?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Don't care, I'm not breaking out my card for a farking soda.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

basemetal: Don't care, I'm not breaking out my card for a farking soda.


Use your card when you buy a pop.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The coronavirus is a plot to wipe out poor people who can't afford bank accounts.
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

basemetal: Don't care, I'm not breaking out my card for a farking soda.


Something has to cost more than a couple hundred bucks before I'm breaking out my card.
 
basemetal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Soda
 
oldernell [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coke.  So that was what donnie was doing when he made all those deals with Russia.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My monkey doesn't need washed but Iron Monkey is badass.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Ah, Coinstar 2.0!
 
Hachitori
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"The U.S. Federal Reserve has begun quarantining physical dollars that it repatriates from Asia before recirculating them in the U.S. financial system as a precautionary measure against spreading the virus, a Fed spokesperson told Reuters.

She said regional Fed banks that help manage the money supply will set aside shipments of dollars from Asia for seven to 10 days before processing and redistributing them to financial institutions. The policy, first reported by Reuters, was implemented on Feb. 21, the official said.


https://www.reuters.com/article/us-he​a​lth-coronavirus-fed-dollars/fed-quaran​tines-us-dollars-repatriated-from-asia​-on-coronavirus-caution-idUSKBN20T1YT
 
Eravior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Sorry Subby, I'm still waiting to get my wallet back from the inspector.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Eravior: Sorry Subby, I'm still waiting to get my wallet back from the inspector.


Clouseau?

I barely ever carry cash.  Only use it if my kids need it for school or I'm going out.
 
GanjSmokr
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is still safe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Money Launderer - video dailymotion
 
Glorious Golden Ass
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Can I send my money to you though PayPal?
 
oopsboom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
oh good, life continues to imitate Division1
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

GanjSmokr: This is still safe.

[Fark user image 320x255]


This is movable safe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Wow. That's like half of what Mar-a-Lago charges.
 
