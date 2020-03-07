 Skip to content
(PoliceOne)   Finally out of jail and looking for something to do? Break into the Courthouse, eat some Girl Scout cookies and jam to some Cardi B. Duh   (policeone.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Theft, Police, Criminal law, Crime, SEDGWICK COUNTY, Misdemeanor, small claims court, Sedgwick County Jail  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I just put in my annual Girl Scout Cookie order (One of each - because how can you compare them if you don't try them all?).

I think I showed great restraint, as my usual Girl Scout Cookie order is "Two of each."
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Here in Colorado the Girl Scouts are in fact allowed to set up a table next to, but outside of, the marijuana dispensaries.
 
