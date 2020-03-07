 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia)   Big seizure at Philly airport. Was it a) heroin, b) cocaine, c)1,400 fake toothbrushes?   (6abc.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was going to wonder what a fake toothbrush looks like.  But I guess if they fake the brand name, and have the bristles shipped in packed in sewage, that's a problem.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


/coincidentally, Big Seizure is the name of my EDM band
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
$8.33 for a toothbrush head? Jesus.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Okay.  Global trade was a nice idea.  Between this and covid19, maybe we should just try isolationism for a while.


/yes, i know that isnt realistic
//sarcasm
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Like much crime or black market trade, I find it hard to care about the fate of people buying toothbrushes from disreputable sources. (Caveat emptor.)
 
oldfool
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
