(The Next Web)   ♬ Young man, you can go to a pool / I said, young man, where a bot watches you / You can swim there, and you'll have peace of mind / That your lifeguard's run by A.I. *pew pew pew pew pew* The droids are here at the YMCA... ♬   (thenextweb.com) divider line
23
•       •       •

Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Somehow, I expect that Baywatch: Robotics Edition will not be a big international hit.
 
LiberalConservative
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too tempting for human nature. You just KNOW teens are going to pretend to be dead in the water for 15 seconds just to trigger this machine. Kind of like what happens on internet forums.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Somehow, I expect that Baywatch: Robotics Edition will not be a big international hit.


The technology will evolve. Give it time.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
runbuh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks for the ear worm, subby.  Nice job on the lyrics.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: Somehow, I expect that Baywatch: Robotics Edition will not be a big international hit.


I wouldn't be too sure about that... I can see people tuning in to watch this run down the beach in slow motion.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's much louder, too ― emitting a piercing, high-pitched alarm...

Get ready for news reports of someone drowning despite this stupid farking alarm going off. Ask yourself when was the last time you so much as glanced in the direction of a car alarm? There are far better ways of getting people's attention, especially when you're going to have a very high number of false alarms.
 
gyruss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

runbuh: Thanks for the ear worm, subby.  Nice job on the lyrics.


Seconded. The "pew pew pew pew pew" was inspired.
 
Hagbard_C
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Had to drop by to say this headline was sheer genius. Laughing my ass off here. Thanks subbie.
 
zez
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does anyone have access to a readable article?
 
gnosis301
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: Alphax: Somehow, I expect that Baywatch: Robotics Edition will not be a big international hit.

I wouldn't be too sure about that... I can see people tuning in to watch this run down the beach in slow motion.

[Fark user image image 539x715]


Metal boobs wouldn't bounce.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

gyruss: runbuh: Thanks for the ear worm, subby.  Nice job on the lyrics.

Seconded. The "pew pew pew pew pew" was inspired.


Well, now you've given me an earworm too.

Arcade Longplay [469] Gyruss
Youtube haehLgNNB4c
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

runbuh: Thanks for the ear worm, subby.  Nice job on the lyrics.


Yes, that rarest of greens where the lyrics actually scan to the song subs is riffing on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

gnosis301: SuperSeriousMan: Alphax: Somehow, I expect that Baywatch: Robotics Edition will not be a big international hit.

I wouldn't be too sure about that... I can see people tuning in to watch this run down the beach in slow motion.

[Fark user image image 539x715]

Metal boobs wouldn't bounce.


That can be worked into the design.
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gnosis301: SuperSeriousMan: Alphax: Somehow, I expect that Baywatch: Robotics Edition will not be a big international hit.

I wouldn't be too sure about that... I can see people tuning in to watch this run down the beach in slow motion.

[Fark user image image 539x715]

Metal boobs wouldn't bounce.


Trust me, I think there are plenty of nerds scientists who could design bouncy robotic boobs.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And the first time someone drowns because the device failed, that pool will be sued into oblivion.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: runbuh: Thanks for the ear worm, subby.  Nice job on the lyrics.

Yes, that rarest of greens where the lyrics actually scan to the song subs is riffing on.

[Fark user image 388x260] [View Full Size image _x_]


Yes.  I very much appreciate it when they put in the effort to do that.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zez: Does anyone have access to a readable article?


The site apparently puts up a paywall for all the requests coming from the Fark click-through.

Direct link to story
https://www.mcall.com/news/local/mc-n​w​s-easton-ymca-ai-drowning-prevention-2​0200305-s3mhtrqyzrcc3i3mmdr7aljmhm-sto​ry.html

Alternate source
https://thenextweb.com/neural/2020/03​/​05/the-ymca-is-trialing-robot-lifeguar​ds-to-prevent-pool-drownings/
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

zez: Does anyone have access to a readable article?


Link updated.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ah, admin already fixed it! Dang, that was fast
 
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Parthenogenetic: Ah, admin already fixed it! Dang, that was fast


They're still sober. The breakfast mimosas haven't even kicked in yet.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

MythDragon: And the first time someone drowns because the device failed, that pool will be sued into oblivion.


How is that different than if they didn't have this device?
 
GungFu
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
From what I've gathered about American swimming pools, the AI will also be specifically programmed to detect floundering black people.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: MythDragon: And the first time someone drowns because the device failed, that pool will be sued into oblivion.

How is that different than if they didn't have this device?


Because then they would have a human live guard?
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

