(WCPO Cincinnati)   Using stolen credit cards 101: Today's lesson, don't use your own store rewards card while also using a stolen credit card   (wcpo.com) divider line
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Or.. go ahead and do so.  The sooner you're in jail, the better.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
When will scammers learn to just go around asking libertarians and sovereign citizens for their social security numbers like I do?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I used a "stolen" American Express card for a month.

I went out for lunch, handed the waitress my green AMEX, got a green AMEX back.  Except it wasn't mine.  I didn't notice, and went around using it all month.  Nobody else noticed either.

People would even make a show of checking the signature, which clearly wasn't mine, but they'd say nothing and ring me up, probably because they weren't really checking just pretending to.

When the bill came, I was in for a surprise, as the guy who got mine had been doing the same thing.  Took two months for AMEX to get all the charges moved around to the right person.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
couldn't let those rewards go to waste, now could he
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A guy hacked my brother's Best Buy account.  He bought some stuff and selected store pickup, which triggered an email alert back to my brother.  He called the store to report it and they said, "Thanks, the cops be waiting for him when he shows up."
 
jimjays
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
 Had an interesting chat with a cop about a local crime in which a thug left his phone or pager at the scene after mugging a cop's father. I said that the case probably drew a little extra attention that they had it solved in 15 minutes. "Less. The thing you have to understand about my job is how easy it is. I do this every day and don't work with the best and the brightest that appreciate we know exactly how to find them. It's why they're crooks. There are no entrance exams, minimum standards, union regulations...no one is refused entry into the trade. People talk about prison being 'crook college' but no one seems to learn anything there, or if they do they're learning from people that failed and aren't any smarter than they are. They keep going back."
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

SomeAmerican: I used a "stolen" American Express card for a month.

I went out for lunch, handed the waitress my green AMEX, got a green AMEX back.  Except it wasn't mine.  I didn't notice, and went around using it all month.  Nobody else noticed either.

People would even make a show of checking the signature, which clearly wasn't mine, but they'd say nothing and ring me up, probably because they weren't really checking just pretending to.

When the bill came, I was in for a surprise, as the guy who got mine had been doing the same thing.  Took two months for AMEX to get all the charges moved around to the right person.


Reminded me of the line :


" How often do you look at a man's shoes? "
 
