(Nisqually Valley News)   Satanists show up at Washington State's capital, ostensibly to conduct a Satanic ritual but more likely to check on the souls inside the building who were signed away to their boss   (yelmonline.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Religion, Satanic Temple of Washington, Satanism, Christian groups, Satanic Temple affiliates, Justin Harvey-John Ashby, crowd of prayerful onlookers Friday, Belief  
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Rep. Matt Shea, R-Spokane, prays with members of the Christian Crusaders motorcycle ministry as Satanists conduct their ritual on the capitol steps."

Yer right Subs...They got the domestic terrorist to come out!
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The Satanic Temple is frequently more Christian than many Christians, except for that personal savior bit:

/card-carrying member
//please don't confuse us with the Church of Satan
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Have fun pissing off the christians!"
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Washington?
Seriously, the Devil won't buy what he already owns.
 
playnice
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who would they blame if they all caught the new virus? Or would they thank?
 
Kat09tails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's good to see the late night Denny's crowd getting out after the long winter.

Seriously I love my state and how open and accepting they are of this stuff. Pastafarian, Pagan, Christian, Jewish, or Church of Satan.... you're all equal in my eyes so long as you stay off my farking porch at 8am on a Saturday.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kat09tails: [Fark user image 547x373]

It's good to see the late night Denny's crowd getting out after the long winter.

Seriously I love my state and how open and accepting they are of this stuff. Pastafarian, Pagan, Christian, Jewish, or Church of Satan.... you're all equal in my eyes so long as you stay off my farking porch at 8am on a Saturday.


Good gods, I bet her corset is under more stress than an emergency room nurse in Detroit.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look more like satinists to me.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sid_6.7: The Satanic Temple is frequently more Christian than many Christians, except for that personal savior bit:

[Fark user image 850x454]

/card-carrying member
//please don't confuse us with the Church of Satan


Those aren't Christian beliefs. Those are humanist beliefs. Some sects of Christianity are humanist. Many are not and some are directly opposed to humanism.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Neither does Jesus.
 
smokewon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
How in the fark Matt "I pull a gun on motorists and Facebook a selfie in my political opponents driveway" still gets to be in the picture is something that Spokane Valley needs to correct.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: In Washington?
Seriously, the Devil won't buy what he already owns.


Washington state, not DC.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not to be confused with my Church of Seitan.  We are an entirely food-based quasi-religion with few moral but many culinary stances.
 
archeochick
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You have to admit, it does look pretty metal.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

fusillade762: cynicalbastard: In Washington?
Seriously, the Devil won't buy what he already owns.

Washington state, not DC.


Starbucks was started in Seattle.
'Nuff said.
 
