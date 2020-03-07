 Skip to content
(USA Today)   You Maniacs. You blew it up. Ah, damn you. God damn you all to hell   (usatoday.com) divider line
August11
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Free food samples are an abomination.
 
drxym
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Supermarkets should be more concerned about hosing down their carts & baskets with disinfectant a few times a day, wiping down the touchscreens, offering sanitizing wipes and ensuring their cashiers use gloves.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
About time. I hate them because they are in the way.  And dirty as hell.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
/meh
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Glad I was able to get there on Tuesday. People were panic buying TP.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
We need a president who will bring back the Costco food court and free samples for all
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Those tax cuts that let me buy a Costco membership aren't looking so good now :(
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: Those tax cuts that let me buy a Costco membership aren't looking so good now :(


The sandwich heavy portfolio paid off....
 
js34603
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Because coronavirus is the only reason it's not sanitary to serve food that way.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Wait, wait... 3... 2...

"That's a lawsutin'..."
 
thepeterd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stibium
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I hoard paper towels. Not only can I still wipe my ass with them, I can even soak up as much as a glass of blue-colored water per square!

Take that, Charmin!

/for real though, Charmin is only good for kindling
//it smears more than cleans
///those stupid red bears know
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.