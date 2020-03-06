 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN 4:35 PM: Minnesota reports first coronavirus case 5:20 PM: First case in Oklahoma 6:35 PM: Connecticut reports first case 7:18 PM Kentucky 8:05 PM Nebraska 8:46 PM Hawaii   (cnn.com) divider line
23
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
There was also a case a few blocks from where I live, which is awesome.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Lovely.

At least it hadn't hit VA yet, so my trip there shouldn't be cancelled
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

no1curr: Lovely.

At least it hadn't hit VA yet, so my trip there shouldn't be cancelled


Depends on where in VA it is right outside DC in MD.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

not enough beer: no1curr: Lovely.

At least it hadn't hit VA yet, so my trip there shouldn't be cancelled

Depends on where in VA it is right outside DC in MD.


"I heard it was in Kansas City, good thing I'm going to Missouri and not Kansas"
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

not enough beer: no1curr: Lovely.

At least it hadn't hit VA yet, so my trip there shouldn't be cancelled

Depends on where in VA it is right outside DC in MD.


Charlottesville.

I won't be upset if I don't go tbh
 
LurkLongAndProsper [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is the part of the game where it's tough to keep up with the exp bubbles if you have it on the fast setting.
 
cman [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Exit polls allowed them to call it this early
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Minnesota, and Oklahoma, and Connecticut, and Kentucky, and Nebraska, and Hawaii...
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I told my Dad about this. He said:

"You know why, don't you? It' because Trump made it so they can finally run the tests!"
 
Sid_6.7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: not enough beer: no1curr: Lovely.

At least it hadn't hit VA yet, so my trip there shouldn't be cancelled

Depends on where in VA it is right outside DC in MD.

Charlottesville.

I won't be upset if I don't go tbh


We're honestly just getting into one of our more pleasant times of year climate-wise. Bit more temperamental than fall, but...more exciting I suppose?

It'll suck if your visit is limited to that particular part of the Commonwealth.

You ever have the chance to really visit I recommend the northern Shenandoah Valley or the middle portions of the Virginia Peninsula, outside of the urban areas.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: There was also a case a few blocks from where I live, which is awesome.


The first case confirmed here in Oregon was 6 miles from my house.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Portland Farkers of a certain age will get it
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
WE HAVE A WINNER!
 
Stantz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Anyone know how Madagascar is doing?
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That was fast, usually those places are 50 years behind the coasts.
 
khatores
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Stantz: Anyone know how Madagascar is doing?


Everyone in Madagascar has been dead for 10 years and no one noticed.
 
khatores
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: I told my Dad about this. He said:

"You know why, don't you? It' because Trump made it so they can finally run the tests!"


Awww, you're dad's trolling you.
 
i ignore u
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is the "obvious" tag holed up in its apartment, hunkering down in a living room fort of canned food and toilet paper?
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Stantz: Anyone know how Madagascar is doing?


We're waiting on a report from Antananarivo from Senate President Christine Razanamahasoa on the spread of coronavirus among the Betsimisaraka community, but my understanding is that they ran out of paper typing all the names...
 
borg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
😴😴😴

wake me up when you have real news
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
