 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(SeattlePI)   KING COUNTY YESTERDAY: We're buying an unused motel in Kent to house coronavirus patients and we're going to spend 10 days preparing it... KING COUNTY TODAY: We're moving patients in tonight...KENT MAYOR: Not so fast   (seattlepi.com) divider line
16
    More: Awkward, King County, Washington, King County Executive, Injunction, King County, Washington, city of Kent, City, Kent Mayor Dana Ralph  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Mar 2020 at 2:25 AM (42 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
They're going to need a bigger motel anyway.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Ah poor Kent.  Garbage dump of king county's humanity.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

Noctusxx: Ah poor Kent.  Garbage dump of king county's humanity.


Thanks for proving the Mayor's point

"We firmly believe this is an equity issue," Ralph said Wednesday. "The county intends to bring sick people from wealthier and less diverse communities and drop them off in Kent without regard for our community or the people in it."
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Noctusxx: Ah poor Kent.  Garbage dump of king county's humanity.

Thanks for proving the Mayor's point

"We firmly believe this is an equity issue," Ralph said Wednesday. "The county intends to bring sick people from wealthier and less diverse communities and drop them off in Kent without regard for our community or the people in it."


Yup, that's how Bellevue and Seattle have both treated Kent.  They kept pushing crime there and dumping homeless folks there.  Now it's the infected.  I hope the Kent Mayor wins.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Cops in Kent Almost Live
Youtube 6JOQbwVJjxY
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Mayor:  "I thought you said you were going to give them all Ovaltine!"
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just saw a news report that judge has ruled against the mayor.
 
AbuHashish [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

syrynxx: Mayor:  "I thought you said you were going to give them all Ovaltine!"


Nope, you get a half rack of Ranier and a bag of Dicks (Deluxes)
 
zang
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Noctusxx: Ah poor Kent.  Garbage dump of king county's humanity.

Thanks for proving the Mayor's point

"We firmly believe this is an equity issue," Ralph said Wednesday. "The county intends to bring sick people from wealthier and less diverse communities and drop them off in Kent without regard for our community or the people in it."


Hotel in Kent prolly costs about 10% of a hotel in Bellevue.  Duh.
 
Mock26
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Burn down the hotel before anyone moves in and no one will be able to move in.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wademh
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Do they have an hourly rate? How much for fresh sheets?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Looks like there's food and entertainment nearby.
 
wademh
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Noctusxx: Ah poor Kent.  Garbage dump of king county's humanity.

Thanks for proving the Mayor's point

"We firmly believe this is an equity issue," Ralph said Wednesday. "The county intends to bring sick people from wealthier and less diverse communities and drop them off in Kent without regard for our community or the people in it."


Are people afraid that ephemeral vapors blown on an ill-wind will seek out their precious bodily fluids and give them cooties? I wonder if they are worried  that patients held at the motel might use computers and the internet and transmit the virus to them that way too.
 
khatores
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image 850x599]
Looks like there's food and entertainment nearby.


It's right down from the Carpinitos Bros store which is awesome. They have fairly cheap produce and things like brussels sprouts still on the stalk.

At least if I want to catch coronavirus, now I know where to go.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khatores: We Ate the Necco Wafers: [Fark user image 850x599]
Looks like there's food and entertainment nearby.

It's right down from the Carpinitos Bros store which is awesome. They have fairly cheap produce and things like brussels sprouts still on the stalk.

At least if I want to catch coronavirus, now I know where to go.


I think I went to Carpinitos Bros pumpkin farm a few years ago. Is it in the same place?
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.