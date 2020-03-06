 Skip to content
(Global News (Canada))   Wielding the "Ancient Sword of the Meth King" will not protect you from getting arrested   (globalnews.ca) divider line
    More: PSA, Anakin Skywalker, police station, Luke Skywalker, Wally Wingert, Renji Abarai, Sting, Byakuya Kuchiki, legendary weapons  
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There can only be one
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Wow a crappy sword from bleach amongst the arsenal.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"That is a pretty dangerous three-hole punch,"

Forget the whole punch, think of the damage that can be done by that paper shredder.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fusillade762: "That is a pretty dangerous three-hole punch,"

Forget the whole punch, think of the damage that can be done by that paper shredder.


Either of those are more fearsome than a .22LR pistol.  Actually it looks like even that AR-15 wannabe is 22LR.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told there would be only a little bit (<800 kg) of meth!
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wielding the "Ancient Sword of the Meth King" will not protect you from getting arrested

Or maybe it will:, we don't really know:

TFA: Police did not specify whether any arrests or charges were laid in the case.
 
toejam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer the Ancient Bonesaber of Zumakalis
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
black_knight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All hail Renji Abarai, King of the Meth
 
smokewon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sword has too many teeth for a meth-king.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x318]


"I'm wearing boots of escaping! I'm wearing boots of escaping!"
 
daffy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was it given to him by a watery tart?
 
gaspode
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It will if you wield it sufficiently well.
 
TheLopper
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Well Costco was fresh out of enchanted battle axes and summoning orbs, so what the hell was I supposed to use? I say dance with who brung ya.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Everything on that table looks like cheap junk.
 
