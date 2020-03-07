 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Be sure to tell family members not to throw away original blueprints to iconic structures, especially the ones worth $250,000   (foxnews.com) divider line
    Angelo Arguello, Manhattan, Wall Street Journal, full set of blueprints, Amy Lee Solomon  
mrparks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
250,000? One art, please.
 
Ocknard
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They're actually blueline prints, not blueprints, strictly speaking.

/gen-x archinerd
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I heard the auction house is renting some surface to air missiles.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wonder how much that pawn shop guy lowballed the obvious crackhead who fished them out of the trash?
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I once threw away blueprints to an ionic structure that were worth a Nobel prize in attempted chemistry.
 
crinz83
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
and they'll throw in a couple of these
the-blueprints.comView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ThatsUnfortunate
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
meh.  looks like a couple Excel spreadshhets...
 
