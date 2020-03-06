 Skip to content
(Twitter)   US hospitals are quietly gearing up for 480,000 deaths and 96 million cases of Democratic hoax   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
There is only about 65k mechanical vents in US hospitals and over half being used. So people are going to die because trump* scraped the epidemic response teams and never even bother to fill NSC officials that would normally help with the response.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.


Those are low estimates. A few reports I have read has the number dead over a million in the US. The US still has only tested less than 4,000 people as of today.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.

Those are low estimates. A few reports I have read has the number dead over a million in the US. The US still has only tested less than 4,000 people as of today.



i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.

Those are low estimates. A few reports I have read has the number dead over a million in the US. The US still has only tested less than 4,000 people as of today.


I've seen estimates of between 20-70% of the world population getting infected. This has the potential to overwhelm the US health system and dramatically drive up their assumed .5% CFR. I don't buy it at this point. I hope they're right that it's that low.
 
NeedlesslyCanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.

Those are low estimates. A few reports I have read has the number dead over a million in the US. The US still has only tested less than 4,000 people as of today.


Not even. 1895.

https://www.theatlantic.com/health/ar​c​hive/2020/03/how-many-americans-have-b​een-tested-coronavirus/607597/
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And you know what Donnie's takeaway from that will be? "See, I told you the fatality rate wasn't 3.4%!"
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: eurotrader: Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.

Those are low estimates. A few reports I have read has the number dead over a million in the US. The US still has only tested less than 4,000 people as of today.

I've seen estimates of between 20-70% of the world population getting infected. This has the potential to overwhelm the US health system and dramatically drive up their assumed .5% CFR. I don't buy it at this point. I hope they're right that it's that low.


The public health and epidemiology reports I have read put it 50-70% infected in 18 months starting from Nov. 2019  and a CFR above 1 to 2.5.
Once large numbers starts there is going to be mutations. The biggest issue I see is a lack of vents for people. There is going to be people that die in hospital because they cannot be given assistance breathing.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: eurotrader: Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.

Those are low estimates. A few reports I have read has the number dead over a million in the US. The US still has only tested less than 4,000 people as of today.

I've seen estimates of between 20-70% of the world population getting infected. This has the potential to overwhelm the US health system and dramatically drive up their assumed .5% CFR. I don't buy it at this point. I hope they're right that it's that low.

The public health and epidemiology reports I have read put it 50-70% infected in 18 months starting from Nov. 2019  and a CFR above 1 to 2.5.
Once large numbers starts there is going to be mutations. The biggest issue I see is a lack of vents for people. There is going to be people that die in hospital because they cannot be given assistance breathing.


Agree that the big issue is volume of cases causing people who otherwise would have lived to die.

Here's what I was referring to; two days ago Harvard's Lipsitch revised his estimates downward:https://news.harvard.edu/gaz​ette/story​/2020/03/hundreds-of-u-s-coronavirus-c​ases-may-have-slipped-through-screenin​gs/

"Lipsitch revised downward his estimate of what proportion of the global adult population will ultimately be infected by the virus, officially named SARS-CoV-2, to between 20 and 60 percent. He said that the wide range is an indication of continued uncertainty in the data, but that the downward revision from an earlier estimate of between 40 and 70 percent stemmed from lower estimates of the virus' transmissibility."

20-60% isn't a particularly comforting downward revision, however.
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

eurotrader: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: eurotrader: Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.

Those are low estimates. A few reports I have read has the number dead over a million in the US. The US still has only tested less than 4,000 people as of today.

I've seen estimates of between 20-70% of the world population getting infected. This has the potential to overwhelm the US health system and dramatically drive up their assumed .5% CFR. I don't buy it at this point. I hope they're right that it's that low.

The public health and epidemiology reports I have read put it 50-70% infected in 18 months starting from Nov. 2019  and a CFR above 1 to 2.5.
Once large numbers starts there is going to be mutations. The biggest issue I see is a lack of vents for people. There is going to be people that die in hospital because they cannot be given assistance breathing.


th.bing.comView Full Size


Well that's cast rather a gloom over things now hasn't it?

Whatever.  Not a whole lot I can do about it but take the precautions that are available.  Not going to panic about this.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: eurotrader: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: eurotrader: Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.

Those are low estimates. A few reports I have read has the number dead over a million in the US. The US still has only tested less than 4,000 people as of today.

I've seen estimates of between 20-70% of the world population getting infected. This has the potential to overwhelm the US health system and dramatically drive up their assumed .5% CFR. I don't buy it at this point. I hope they're right that it's that low.

The public health and epidemiology reports I have read put it 50-70% infected in 18 months starting from Nov. 2019  and a CFR above 1 to 2.5.
Once large numbers starts there is going to be mutations. The biggest issue I see is a lack of vents for people. There is going to be people that die in hospital because they cannot be given assistance breathing.

Agree that the big issue is volume of cases causing people who otherwise would have lived to die.

Here's what I was referring to; two days ago Harvard's Lipsitch revised his estimates downward:https://news.harvard.edu/gaze​tte/story/2020/03/hundreds-of-u-s-coro​navirus-cases-may-have-slipped-through​-screenings/

"Lipsitch revised downward his estimate of what proportion of the global adult population will ultimately be infected by the virus, officially named SARS-CoV-2, to between 20 and 60 percent. He said that the wide range is an indication of continued uncertainty in the data, but that the downward revision from an earlier estimate of between 40 and 70 percent stemmed from lower estimates of the virus' transmissibility."

20-60% isn't a particularly comforting downward revision, however.


Without large scale testing in the US and reliable data from other countries it is still really a guess, the only thing for sure it isn't going to get magically better. I have not doubt it is already widespread throughout the US. Mitigation of harm is the only real way forward. Donnie and his team of special helpers still don't grasp that.
 
bobtheme [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: eurotrader: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: eurotrader: Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.

Those are low estimates. A few reports I have read has the number dead over a million in the US. The US still has only tested less than 4,000 people as of today.

I've seen estimates of between 20-70% of the world population getting infected. This has the potential to overwhelm the US health system and dramatically drive up their assumed .5% CFR. I don't buy it at this point. I hope they're right that it's that low.

The public health and epidemiology reports I have read put it 50-70% infected in 18 months starting from Nov. 2019  and a CFR above 1 to 2.5.
Once large numbers starts there is going to be mutations. The biggest issue I see is a lack of vents for people. There is going to be people that die in hospital because they cannot be given assistance breathing.

Agree that the big issue is volume of cases causing people who otherwise would have lived to die.

Here's what I was referring to; two days ago Harvard's Lipsitch revised his estimates downward:https://news.harvard.edu/gaze​tte/story/2020/03/hundreds-of-u-s-coro​navirus-cases-may-have-slipped-through​-screenings/

"Lipsitch revised downward his estimate of what proportion of the global adult population will ultimately be infected by the virus, officially named SARS-CoV-2, to between 20 and 60 percent. He said that the wide range is an indication of continued uncertainty in the data, but that the downward revision from an earlier estimate of between 40 and 70 percent stemmed from lower estimates of the virus' transmissibility."

20-60% isn't a particularly comforting downward revision, however.


I'll take it anyway.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

parasol: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: eurotrader: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: eurotrader: Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.

Those are low estimates. A few reports I have read has the number dead over a million in the US. The US still has only tested less than 4,000 people as of today.

I've seen estimates of between 20-70% of the world population getting infected. This has the potential to overwhelm the US health system and dramatically drive up their assumed .5% CFR. I don't buy it at this point. I hope they're right that it's that low.

The public health and epidemiology reports I have read put it 50-70% infected in 18 months starting from Nov. 2019  and a CFR above 1 to 2.5.
Once large numbers starts there is going to be mutations. The biggest issue I see is a lack of vents for people. There is going to be people that die in hospital because they cannot be given assistance breathing.

Agree that the big issue is volume of cases causing people who otherwise would have lived to die.

Here's what I was referring to; two days ago Harvard's Lipsitch revised his estimates downward:https://news.harvard.edu/gaze​tte/story/2020/03/hundreds-of-u-s-coro​navirus-cases-may-have-slipped-through​-screenings/

"Lipsitch revised downward his estimate of what proportion of the global adult population will ultimately be infected by the virus, officially named SARS-CoV-2, to between 20 and 60 percent. He said that the wide range is an indication of continued uncertainty in the data, but that the downward revision from an earlier estimate of between 40 and 70 percent stemmed from lower estimates of the virus' transmissibility."

20-60% isn't a particularly comforting downward revision, however.

I'll take it anyway.


WHO: "The R value is between 2 to 3."

CDC: "This virus presents a low risk to average Americans. Only very close contacts are at risk of getting COVID-19."

NYC: "Yeah, this one dude has given the virus to 44 people."

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/​n​yc-crime/ny-westchester-rabbi-with-dia​gnosed-with-coronavirus-20200306-lokwh​dkgwffglfitxo3cca75wy-story.html


eurotrader: I have not doubt it is already widespread throughout the US. Mitigation of harm is the only real way forward. Donnie and his team of special helpers still don't grasp that.


Agree 100%. Reports all up and down the East coast, West coast, TN, MN... the cat is out of the bag.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: parasol: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: eurotrader: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: eurotrader: Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.

Those are low estimates. A few reports I have read has the number dead over a million in the US. The US still has only tested less than 4,000 people as of today.

I've seen estimates of between 20-70% of the world population getting infected. This has the potential to overwhelm the US health system and dramatically drive up their assumed .5% CFR. I don't buy it at this point. I hope they're right that it's that low.

The public health and epidemiology reports I have read put it 50-70% infected in 18 months starting from Nov. 2019  and a CFR above 1 to 2.5.
Once large numbers starts there is going to be mutations. The biggest issue I see is a lack of vents for people. There is going to be people that die in hospital because they cannot be given assistance breathing.

Agree that the big issue is volume of cases causing people who otherwise would have lived to die.

Here's what I was referring to; two days ago Harvard's Lipsitch revised his estimates downward:https://news.harvard.edu/gaze​tte/story/2020/03/hundreds-of-u-s-coro​navirus-cases-may-have-slipped-through​-screenings/

"Lipsitch revised downward his estimate of what proportion of the global adult population will ultimately be infected by the virus, officially named SARS-CoV-2, to between 20 and 60 percent. He said that the wide range is an indication of continued uncertainty in the data, but that the downward revision from an earlier estimate of between 40 and 70 percent stemmed from lower estimates of the virus' transmissibility."

20-60% isn't a particularly comforting downward revision, however.

I'll take it anyway.

WHO: "The R value is between 2 to 3."

CDC: "This virus presents a low risk to average Americans. Only very close contacts are at risk of getting COVID-19."

NYC: "Yeah, this one dude has given the virus to 44 people."

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

https://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/n​yc-crime/ny-westchester-rabbi-with-dia​gnosed-with-coronavirus-20200306-lokwh​dkgwffglfitxo3cca75wy-story.html


eurotrader: I have not doubt it is already widespread throughout the US. Mitigation of harm is the only real way forward. Donnie and his team of special helpers still don't grasp that.

Agree 100%. Reports all up and down the East coast, West coast, TN, MN... the cat is out of the bag.


Yeah it's not hard for to imagine a lawyer in New York has 100s of close contacts a week. Some of the transmission came because surprise surprise we had no test.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Remember when we all laughed because the Republicans lost their shiat over a tan suit?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'll never fully know. The major Administration tactic seems to be to reduce the ability to identify or track who actually has the virus. It's all PR at this point. Make Trump look good, that's the only goal.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Anyone have a copy of that report?
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Man, that's going to take a lot of Republican Prayer Teams to handle all that.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ignorant question: can CPAP's or BIPAPS be adapted as field-expedient temporary ventilators?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Seriously, are there any crematoriums that are publicly traded?
 
oldfool
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So long, farewell
Auf Wiedersehen, adieu
Adieu, adieu
To you and you and you
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Ignorant question: can CPAP's or BIPAPS be adapted as field-expedient temporary ventilators?


Not really. A bipap can be useful to prevent someone from needing a full vent. But if you need a ventilator you need a vent. When lungs turn to crap you might need pressures in the 40cm/h20 range or more. A bipap maxes out at half that.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Any Pie Left: Ignorant question: can CPAP's or BIPAPS be adapted as field-expedient temporary ventilators?

Not really. A bipap can be useful to prevent someone from needing a full vent. But if you need a ventilator you need a vent. When lungs turn to crap you might need pressures in the 40cm/h20 range or more. A bipap maxes out at half that.


Scuba tanks could be input to special regs to provide the range and that device could let the lungs exhale too.  Someone would probably have to manually adjust it but you could make a lot more ventilators that way.

#patentpending
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.


https://web.archive.org/web/20200306​23​1446/https://www.businessinsider.com/p​resentation-how-hospitals-are-preparin​g-for-us-coronavirus-outbreak-2020-3
 
WithinReason
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.

Those are low estimates. A few reports I have read has the number dead over a million in the US. The US still has only tested less than 4,000 people as of today.


There's a great uberhumor post from a nurse at a location where she deals with mostly old people, she thinks she has it, and is told unless she  is practically on deaths door she doesn't qualify to be tested.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Nice knowing you boys (and girls).
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

freakay: Anyone have a copy of that report?


Here you go.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Umm, 480k deaths is deleriosly hopeful. That is .16% or .0016 death rate in the US. Math is still all over the place, but current US numbers will be (WHO estimate, 70% infected) 210M infected. Between 4.2M (2% kill rate) dead and 7.35M (3.5% kill rate) dead.

Buckle up.
 
Iamos [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Our triage tents are up outside the ED, travel has been curtailed, and we have community transmission. So fun times ahead for all since containment's clearly out the window.
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mofa: Remember when we all laughed because the Republicans lost their shiat over a tan suit?


Ha, good times.

Good times

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Any Pie Left: Ignorant question: can CPAP's or BIPAPS be adapted as field-expedient temporary ventilators?


No. Well, kinda but if someone needs a ventilator, they are beyond the help for that device.
 
sprgrss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've just come to accept that I'm going to get it and there ain't a single thing I can do about it, that's assuming I don't already have it and not know it.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

sprgrss: I've just come to accept that I'm going to get it and there ain't a single thing I can do about it, that's assuming I don't already have it and not know it.


Embrace me!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Seriously, are there any crematoriums that are publicly traded?


I brought it up, but here you go, vulture ;) (I'll be looking into it as well):
https://investmentu.com/funeral-home-​s​tocks/
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now's the time for the RTs to renegotiate their contracts.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Save us from Captain Trumps.

/baby, can you dig your man?
 
thedingoatemybaby
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

freakay: Anyone have a copy of that report?


RussianPotato: The_Homeless_Guy: Any Pie Left: Ignorant question: can CPAP's or BIPAPS be adapted as field-expedient temporary ventilators?

Not really. A bipap can be useful to prevent someone from needing a full vent. But if you need a ventilator you need a vent. When lungs turn to crap you might need pressures in the 40cm/h20 range or more. A bipap maxes out at half that.

Scuba tanks could be input to special regs to provide the range and that device could let the lungs exhale too.  Someone would probably have to manually adjust it but you could make a lot more ventilators that way.

#patentpending


Nope. BipapTM from Respironics is the name of the algorithm that allows the machine to account for the natural leak that occurs in a mask on non-invasive ventilators. Any extra pressure would mess it up, pretty much rendering it unusable.
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: RussianPotato: Seriously, are there any crematoriums that are publicly traded?

I brought it up, but here you go, vulture ;) (I'll be looking into it as well):
https://investmentu.com/funeral-home-s​tocks/


Thanks!  That helps a lot.  I also figured flowers.com would be a good investment for the bereavement arrangements.

Then again, if it is real bad the funerals will be telecast, and how many arrangements do you need?
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Coelacanth: Nice knowing you boys (and girls).


Every Hottentot, and every Eskimo.
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Everybody dies.  For whatever reason, when it is your time to go, you go, Could be any number of causes.  Be careful, take precautions, and DON'T PANIC !   It is what it is.  Personally, I blame Greta and the Climate Change freaks for pissing off Mother Nature, who has gotten tired of people biatching about over population...

\ still think this is a manufactured bug that 'got away'.. mutated coronavirus clone..
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: baron von doodle: RussianPotato: Seriously, are there any crematoriums that are publicly traded?

I brought it up, but here you go, vulture ;) (I'll be looking into it as well):
https://investmentu.com/funeral-home-s​tocks/

Thanks!  That helps a lot.  I also figured flowers.com would be a good investment for the bereavement arrangements.

Then again, if it is real bad the funerals will be telecast, and how many arrangements do you need?


Flowers is bad. Money will be tight. No one will be working. Think of necessary expenses.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Umm, 480k deaths is deleriosly hopeful. That is .16% or .0016 death rate in the US. Math is still all over the place, but current US numbers will be (WHO estimate, 70% infected) 210M infected. Between 4.2M (2% kill rate) dead and 7.35M (3.5% kill rate) dead.

Buckle up.


Yup.

The whole farking country needs to shut down NOW or else it's gonna be biblical.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The UK has an explicit policy right now. Slow it down. They can handle it so long as everyone doesn't get it at once.

The UK is run by Boris Johnson and yet they're smarter than us.
 
lexnaturalis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: I would assume those are generous estimates, preparation numbers so they can be as ready as possible for worst case scenario.

I would assume that because Business Insider wants me to farking sign up to read their precious wisdom.


There's a free version of the article here.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: baron von doodle: Umm, 480k deaths is deleriosly hopeful. That is .16% or .0016 death rate in the US. Math is still all over the place, but current US numbers will be (WHO estimate, 70% infected) 210M infected. Between 4.2M (2% kill rate) dead and 7.35M (3.5% kill rate) dead.

Buckle up.

Yup.

The whole farking country needs to shut down NOW or else it's gonna be biblical.


Alas, Babylon. It is already too late :(
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jso2897: Coelacanth: Nice knowing you boys (and girls).

Every Hottentot, and every Eskimo.


When the world goes uranist...
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: jso2897: Coelacanth: Nice knowing you boys (and girls).

Every Hottentot, and every Eskimo.

When the world goes uranist...


Get a proctologist.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It was right there
 
