Fears of coronavirus cause plans for SXSW 2020 to go S
    More: Sad  
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Is this whole reaction to coronavirus... all of it... realistic?
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

downstairs: Is this whole reaction to coronavirus... all of it... realistic?


It's probably how we should have been treating the flu for years, actually.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Damnit.  I was looking forward to hearing Beyonce sing in a face mask.
 
salsashark1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The virus has already won.
 
styckx [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is just what Big Virus wanted them to do..
 
xander450
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

downstairs: Is this whole reaction to coronavirus... all of it... realistic?


Yes.
 
EvilElecBlanket
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As contagious as it is, I think this was a good idea. It may or may not be as deadly as the flu, but who the hell wants to get it (or the flu for that matter)?
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

downstairs: Is this whole reaction to coronavirus... all of it... realistic?


I'm sure everyone is just shutting down their local economy for the lulz.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

downstairs: Is this whole reaction to coronavirus... all of it... realistic?


It reminds me of the DC/Metro area's reaction to the DC Sniper. 13 people were randomly shot and 10 killed over three weeks, in an area with tens of millions of people.  The entire area was locked in complete terror.  It was the ONLY thing anyone talked about.  Gas stations were putting tarps up to block line of sight.  People stopped shopping at Michael's, because two people were shot in Michael's parking lots.  "White vans" were everywhere.

So, imo, it is realistic, because I've seen it before.  Is it proportionate?  I dunno.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I guess they were right. 9/11 did turn Americans into pants-wetting pussies.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It's OK everyone, Trump has promised us that the virus is actually good for us because Americans will stay home instead of going overseas for their vacations.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The hand soap and sanitizer aisle at my grocery store. Makes me wonder how few people were washing their hands a few weeks ago.

Fark user image
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Oh FFS, it's a glorified cold/flu virus. OH NOES EVERYBODY PANIC!!!!
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

downstairs: Is this whole reaction to coronavirus... all of it... realistic?


Realistic in the sense that it exists?  Yes.

Realistic in that it is proportionate? No.

Some reaction is appropriate of course.

But this isn't Dengue Fever or the plague or Ebola.

Wash hands frequently, avoid sick people, avoid others if you are sick...common sense ratcheted up a bit is enough.
 
likefunbutnot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In the meantime I got a round trip flight  Chicago to Austin for $68.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

foo monkey: downstairs: Is this whole reaction to coronavirus... all of it... realistic?

It reminds me of the DC/Metro area's reaction to the DC Sniper. 13 people were randomly shot and 10 killed over three weeks, in an area with tens of millions of people.  The entire area was locked in complete terror.  It was the ONLY thing anyone talked about.  Gas stations were putting tarps up to block line of sight.  People stopped shopping at Michael's, because two people were shot in Michael's parking lots.  "White vans" were everywhere.

So, imo, it is realistic, because I've seen it before.  Is it proportionate?  I dunno.


I told my wife the other day that this reaction feels similar to that event. I did live in DC at that time and it was rather gripping. I engaged in some of it myself, like I'd not stop moving when gassing up and always being aware of my surroundings. Whether that mitigated the effects of the shooter, I, like you, have no idea.
 
Birnone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

downstairs: Is this whole reaction to coronavirus... all of it... realistic?


I think it's all about 'cover your ass'. I would not want to hold a public event and then have even one audience member get sick and die of this virus. Imagine the lawsuits! It's best to just cancel it and let them all go get infected somewhere else.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Who knew that all it takes is a global pandemic to get rid of doofus hipsters.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: I guess they were right. 9/11 did turn Americans into pants-wetting pussies.


I guess that's why Italy decided to play all their soccer games behind closed doors for a month, and why South Korea shut down all their schools and universities.

If anything the US has been very slow to shut stuff down.  There's been no serious discussion about shutting down things like March Madness, no consideration of restrictions on domestic travel, etc.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

foo monkey: The hand soap and sanitizer aisle at my grocery store. Makes me wonder how few people were washing their hands a few weeks ago.

Fark user image 425x318


India yesterday announced they'd stop shipping acetaminophen to the rest of the world. I went and bought a few bottles of both Tylenol and Excedrin, which should easily last until they expire next year. Panic? Or just getting in before the demand drives up prices?
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jack Sabbath: downstairs: Is this whole reaction to coronavirus... all of it... realistic?

Realistic in the sense that it exists?  Yes.

Realistic in that it is proportionate? No.

Some reaction is appropriate of course.

But this isn't Dengue Fever or the plague or Ebola.

Wash hands frequently, avoid sick people, avoid others if you are sick...common sense ratcheted up a bit is enough.


I guess "proportionate" was what I meant.  The economy is tanking (from small businesses to the whole stock market.)  Can we take a step back and be measured and react in a way that doesn't do more harm that good?
 
