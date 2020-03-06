 Skip to content
(The Verge)   Today's headline: "Twitter bans Tweets making fun of people over their weight, age, or a disease." Tomorrow's headline: "Twitter file for bankruptcy"   (theverge.com) divider line
21
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Yeah, start with Trump
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, start with Trump*


*exemption made for Trump because what he says is "important information"
/they've actually said this

https://www.theverge.com/2018/1/5/168​5​5900/twitter-donald-trump-ban-explanat​ion
 
duppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nazis, misogynists, and bots by the million are still A-OK, I presume.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
ok boomer
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sure subby.
There's nothing that advertisers more than supporting abusive douchebags.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
*love more
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
what if i make fun of myself....??
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walker: cretinbob: Yeah, start with Trump*

*exemption made for Trump because what he says is "important information"
/they've actually said this

https://www.theverge.com/2018/1/5/1685​5900/twitter-donald-trump-ban-explanat​ion


Well it kind of is important information. A lot of people probably wouldn't know what a complete tool bag he is otherwise.
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Excellent.  Seems I can still mock someone for their height.
 
hershy799
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You sound thin. Or fat. Definitely not normal
/Though fat is the new normal
//But still disgusting and shameful
///Self-reported
 
xrayspx [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Yeah, start with Trump


Someone called him a "fat, old, syphilitic jagoff" didn't they?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby sounds overweight, decrepit, and flatulent.

// I apologize; I can't hit the button without apologizing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: Excellent.  Seems I can still mock someone for their height.


You can't dunk.  You're not tall enough.
 
dickrickulous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Where most parties run afoul with the law is when they treat individuals differently. Let see what happens
 
Mike_LowELL [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Mike_LowELL: Excellent.  Seems I can still mock someone for their height.

You can't dunk.  You're not tall enough.


furious_snorting_through_nostrils.gif
 
foo monkey
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mike_LowELL: foo monkey: Mike_LowELL: Excellent.  Seems I can still mock someone for their height.

You can't dunk.  You're not tall enough.

furious_snorting_through_nostrils.gif


Put some effort into it Mike.

media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are you kidding? Letting people lock others online is how you make money.

How do you think Fark is still online?!!
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Are you kidding? Letting people lock others online is how you make money.

How do you think Fark is still online?!!


Sounds like Jack has been speaking to Drew.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Are you kidding? Letting people lock others online is how you make money.

How do you think Fark is still online?!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SafetyThird
‘’ less than a minute ago  
An important alternative is to unplug from social media and live a happier life.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Remember when John Candy was a fat actor? He'd be a medium in today's world.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

