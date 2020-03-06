 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   A rare Florida Woman story, with 10 felonies and a grinning mugshot   (tampabay.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Orlando, Florida, false voter registration information, Voting, Elections, Voter turnout, Lake County Sheriff's officials Thursday, Orlando Sentinel, Democracy  
•       •       •

871 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 6:46 PM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hope they lock her up for years as a felon. That way, she can't vote until after she gets out.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Grand Ol' Projection
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't see the point.  It's not like it forces those people to vote Republican.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
But shes hot!!  NOT GUILTY!!
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This better be a serious felony. While on a small scale, she is continuing the republican agenda on suppressing the votes of citizens, what the entire country was founded on.
(oops, I see that goes a few directions)

Still, not cool, not funny, no slap on the wrist. Let's see that grin after 18 months in county.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Religious freedom.   She is doing God's work, after all.

Speaking of projection ... you never hear of anyone changing the affiliation from Republican to Democrat.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Of course it's changing them to Republicans. Like there would be any doubt.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Cheatin' don't matter none as long as you win, right republicans?

/LOCK HER UP!
 
middlewaytao
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
10 counts but 119 fake applications.

Hang her.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I don't see the point.  It's not like it forces those people to vote Republican.


It can fark you in the primary though
 
dwrash
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Lake county.... figured!
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
OUTRAGE!!!
 
kobrakai
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
A Republican who is a criminal? Why I never!
 
Kzer-Za
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I don't see the point.  It's not like it forces those people to vote Republican.


Florida is a closed primary state. This means that if you want to vote Democrat in the primaries, you must be registered as Democrat. If you want to vote Republican in the primaries, you must be registered as Republican.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: NotThatGuyAgain: I don't see the point.  It's not like it forces those people to vote Republican.

It can fark you in the primary though



Fark You In The Primary is the new album from my Scorpions cover band, Bidenatör.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Signs you belong in a cult...
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Kzer-Za: NotThatGuyAgain: I don't see the point.  It's not like it forces those people to vote Republican.

Florida is a closed primary state. This means that if you want to vote Democrat in the primaries, you must be registered as Democrat. If you want to vote Republican in the primaries, you must be registered as Republican.


I've never understood this aspect of american politics.

I change my party alligiance pretty much every election, depending on which party leader, and which level of government, I consider less of a lying criminal scumbag... although if I ever vote NDP my family has the right to declare me mentally unsound.

Why the hell do you have to register which party you plan to vote for?
 
litespeed74
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's like these people think cheating is not only ok to do but it's the 'right thing' to do...wonder who set that example? who??
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: But shes hot!!  NOT GUILTY!!


Better get your eyeglass Rx checked gramps
 
imauniter [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Local news just showed her in pics with every gop nut you could imagine.
Even the supervisor of elections 🤣
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.