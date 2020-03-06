 Skip to content
(TampaBay.com (St. Petersburg Tim)   Godzilla-size flamingo will soon 'feed' at Tampa airport   (tampabay.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tampa airport is great since they remodelled it. High ceilings, lots of light, lots of windows, lots of art. Music playing. Relaxing place. Never felt cramped, claustrophobic, there like many airports. Hi Atlanta.
 
Well....Alrighty....Then [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Agreed. One of my favorite airports. I spent the night once. Top-notch. Great service.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah...We got diverted to Tampa for a layover during Hurricane Wilma. And it was the best airport I've been too. Even the smoking area was nice. We were smokers at the time...and the smoking area was open air on a roof top bar area. I'm sure that's changed since then. But I remember the cigarette lighters they had...since you couldn't bring lighters...they had these polls with a electric lighter in them. But they where handicap accessible...so you basically had to get on your knees and put in the cig and suck it.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not weirder than blucifer at DIA.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite part of going to the zoo is the smell at the flamingo pen
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Go on.......
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TorpedoOrca: My favorite part of going to the zoo is the smell at the flamingo pen



media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Funkywooly
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
roguesportal.comView Full Size
 
b0rg9
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Agreed.

I live in Tampa Bay and recently had to head up to Philly.  Talk about a contrast of airports.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a flaminga ate yer baby
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
And just out of frame is a fake giant bird shiat.
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It really is an amazingly good airport.

And lots of direct flights to places too.  Probably because of all the cruise ships that sail out of Tampa.
 
Coelacanth
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Imagine the size of the brine shrimp...
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Funkywooly: [Fark user image image 850x1268]


Came here for her or John Waters, leaving satisfied.
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
giant Artemia for giant flamingos 🦩
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I kind of like it.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Still not weirder than blucifer at DIA.


It's TIA's challenge to DEN. Blucifer vs. the Giant, Hungry Flamingo. Eye-lasers (which, according to King of the Cosmos, are better than spankings), versus a giant, razor-sharp slashing, stabbing beak, and slashing leg-claws. :P
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PunGent
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm impressed.

Not impressed enough to brave the random horrors of Florida Man, but still...
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Neat concept, not quite Godzilla sized.
 
