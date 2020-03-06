 Skip to content
(SFGate)   Finally, someone is asking the important coronavirus questions   (sfgate.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should be OK. These viruses cum and go.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a shame there aren't millions of hours of free content a mouse click away to tide people over until this virus finally blows its wad.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: It's a shame there aren't millions of hours of free content a mouse click away to tide people over until this virus finally blows its wad.


Seen it all.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: It's a shame there aren't millions of hours of free content a mouse click away to tide people over until this virus finally blows its wad.


I demand NEW porn content filmed in 4k, 8k, and VR.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: markie_farkie: It's a shame there aren't millions of hours of free content a mouse click away to tide people over until this virus finally blows its wad.

Seen it all.


Then take a break I am sure your body will thank you.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
And no matter how much you want to ward off disease DO NOT use hand sanitizer on your privates.
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
media.timeout.comView Full Size
I can think of a good place to be quarantined at...
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
There is already more porn than people on this planet. And dont even try and tell me someone has seen everything
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: [media.timeout.com image 630x472]I can think of a good place to be quarantined at...


Oooh. Maybe even tied up and "raped" in some kind of sadomasochistic group sex scenario?

/sigh. a girl can dream.
 
Samfucious [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As if going to the store or pumping gas won't be more of a threat than a spin on the casting couch?
Please...

youre killing independent george: markie_farkie: It's a shame there aren't millions of hours of free content a mouse click away to tide people over until this virus finally blows its wad.

Seen it all.


I'm both impressed and saddened.
 
Percise1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Samfucious: [i1.wp.com image 450x563]


Funny enough, I was just describing this scene to someone last night.
Damn kids these days don't know schitt.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Also, more than 5,517,748,800 hours of porn were watched on the site in just 2018. That's equal to 629,880 years of content consumed in 1 year, on one porn site

Thats a lot of porn
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wasn't this covered yesterday with the thread about coronavirus porn?
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
According to estimates, theres like 10 000 years of unique porn video content on the internet... soooooooo ya gonna need to go post-human to watch it all. (as in get uploaded in the matrix)
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Also, more than 5,517,748,800 hours of porn were watched on the site in just 2018. That's equal to 629,880 years of content consumed in 1 year, on one porn site

Thats a lot of porn


I doubt they're actually measuring the porn watched but rather the full length of the videos. Take their number and divide it by at least 20.
 
Magnus
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: markie_farkie: It's a shame there aren't millions of hours of free content a mouse click away to tide people over until this virus finally blows its wad.

Seen it all.


Excellent use of the world wide web.
 
huntercr
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Also, more than 5,517,748,800 hours of porn were watched on the site in just 2018. That's equal to 629,880 years of content consumed in 1 year, on one porn site

Thats a lot of porn


Yeah but you have to also factor in that that many hours of video was probably streamed, but the viewer probably wasn't watching after about 6-7 minutes.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Honestly, if there's any entertainment industry that already has a handle on limiting the damage of contagious diseases, it's the porn industry.
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
LegacyDL:
Fark user imageView Full Size


I can think of a good place to be quarantined at...

What? At Hogwarts?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm sure camgirls are raking it in these days.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ahhh Rule34, you never fail
 
Trocadero
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Also, more than 5,517,748,800 hours of porn were watched on the site in just 2018. That's equal to 629,880 years of content consumed in 1 year, on one porn site

Thats a lot of porn


And strangely, it's still not enough.
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hey! I have something in common with a porn star!

/I do a lot of workshops/talks.
//used to
///things are going on hold. That means either create an online pipeline (and quickly) or get a job. :(
 
Resident Muslim
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Also, more than 5,517,748,800 hours of porn were watched on the site in just 2018. That's equal to 629,880 years of content consumed in 1 year, on one porn site

Thats a lot of porn


That's a lot of time spent.
 
PunGent
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lolmao500: According to estimates, theres like 10 000 years of unique porn video content on the internet... soooooooo ya gonna need to go post-human to watch it all. (as in get uploaded in the matrix)


"I shall become porn!!!"

- Pintsize, Questionable Content
 
Nimbull
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's nothing a good VR headset and the right USB plug and play devices can't fix here.
 
PunGent
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: markie_farkie: It's a shame there aren't millions of hours of free content a mouse click away to tide people over until this virus finally blows its wad.

Seen it all.


The end boss is TOUGH...
 
rogue49
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Now the real worry for us TFPrs...
Arghhh. ;)

How are supposed to keep ourselves occupied stuck at home???

Guess we're just going to havta retread those legacy pics & vids for awhile.
I "think" there may be MORE than enough out there to keep us occupied for just a few months

*** Says the guy who used to get a thrill as a kid seeing a scrambled nipple from cables Playboy channel or even "Skinimax"/late nite citemax & showtime
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Also, more than 5,517,748,800 hours of porn were watched on the site in just 2018. That's equal to 629,880 years of content consumed in 1 year, on one porn site

Thats a lot of porn


The crazy thing about those movies is im really super into them right at the beginning, like laser focused, but then after a few minutes I just completely lose all interest for some reason.
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

LegacyDL: [media.timeout.com image 630x472]I can think of a good place to be quarantined at...


I give up, what is it?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: The crazy thing about those movies is im really super into them right at the beginning, like laser focused, but then after a few minutes I just completely lose all interest for some reason.


It's like all porn is written by Damon Lindelof.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: LegacyDL: [media.timeout.com image 630x472]I can think of a good place to be quarantined at...

I give up, what is it?


It's an image
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: TheSteelCricket: LegacyDL: [media.timeout.com image 630x472]I can think of a good place to be quarantined at...

I give up, what is it?

It's an image


That's what I thought, didn't want to assume though.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: dothemath: The crazy thing about those movies is im really super into them right at the beginning, like laser focused, but then after a few minutes I just completely lose all interest for some reason.

It's like all porn is written by Damon Lindelof.


Ugh, that's a quick phrase to kill my boner.
/besides, I usually skip to the middle for awhile, then skip to the ending
 
LegacyDL
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TheSteelCricket: LegacyDL: [media.timeout.com image 630x472]I can think of a good place to be quarantined at...

I give up, what is it?


San Francisco Armory. Lots of adult material get made in those walls.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If it slows down the proliferation of step-family themed porno, that would be fine.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

dothemath: lolmao500: Also, more than 5,517,748,800 hours of porn were watched on the site in just 2018. That's equal to 629,880 years of content consumed in 1 year, on one porn site

Thats a lot of porn

The crazy thing about those movies is im really super into them right at the beginning, like laser focused, but then after a few minutes I just completely lose all interest for some reason.


My problem is that I can't watch things like Buttfarking Cheerleaders 7 without first watching 1 through 6.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Russ1642: dothemath: lolmao500: Also, more than 5,517,748,800 hours of porn were watched on the site in just 2018. That's equal to 629,880 years of content consumed in 1 year, on one porn site

Thats a lot of porn

The crazy thing about those movies is im really super into them right at the beginning, like laser focused, but then after a few minutes I just completely lose all interest for some reason.

My problem is that I can't watch things like Buttfarking Cheerleaders 7 without first watching 1 through 6.


You can skip 4, it's ludicrous, and they ignore most of it in the later movies.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Also, more than 5,517,748,800 hours of porn were watched on the site in just 2018. That's equal to 629,880 years of content consumed in 1 year, on one porn site

Thats a lot of porn


Amateur.
 
Fursecution
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That website was asking to get past this phone's STD blocker.

/not gonna bareback it
 
