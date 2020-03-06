 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Action News Now)   C'mon Texas, that ain't no kind of way to treat a Bartender   (actionnewsnow.com) divider line
13
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

456 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 2:46 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And the followup: https://dfw.cbslocal.com/20​19/10/07/gr​and-jury-declines-indict-bartender-lin​dsey-glass-served-man-plano-mass-shoot​ing/
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: And the followup: https://dfw.cbslocal.com/201​9/10/07/grand-jury-declines-indict-bar​tender-lindsey-glass-served-man-plano-​mass-shooting/


They need a sacrifice, and she's it.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Also, the alcohol didn't make him do it. He did it because he was a piece of sh*t.
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: And the followup: https://dfw.cbslocal.com/201​9/10/07/grand-jury-declines-indict-bar​tender-lindsey-glass-served-man-plano-​mass-shooting/


That's the real news, such as it is.  Subby's linked article was published 10 months ago.

"Hight was found to have a blood alcohol content of .333 during an autopsy, more than four times the legal limit."

Sheesh, *my* arresting officer was impressed at my measly .218.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: And the followup: https://dfw.cbslocal.com/201​9/10/07/grand-jury-declines-indict-bar​tender-lindsey-glass-served-man-plano-​mass-shooting/


That makes far more sense.  The initial article was a slow roll of facts.  Five drinks... Oh, that might be a lot at once... over the course of two visits and hours apart... oh, that's not terrible.... but he was showing off his knife and gun, and acting stupid... Well, I know I wouldn't be brave enough to tell knifey gunny man he's shut off... and she alerted authorities... Why the hell would you arrest a bartender for this?... and a cop was killed... Oh, that's why!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: Auntie Cheesus: And the followup: https://dfw.cbslocal.com/201​9/10/07/grand-jury-declines-indict-bar​tender-lindsey-glass-served-man-plano-​mass-shooting/

That makes far more sense.  The initial article was a slow roll of facts.  Five drinks... Oh, that might be a lot at once... over the course of two visits and hours apart... oh, that's not terrible.... but he was showing off his knife and gun, and acting stupid... Well, I know I wouldn't be brave enough to tell knifey gunny man he's shut off... and she alerted authorities... Why the hell would you arrest a bartender for this?... and a cop was killed... Oh, that's why!


Yeah, by the time you get to the end of the article, you find that the two bartenders had done damn near everything BUT call in SWAT on their own bar.
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Well it certainly isn't the gun's fault.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

pxlboy: Also, the alcohol didn't make him do it. He did it because he was a piece of sh*t.


The alcohol just made him not care about the consequences.  (at least temporarily)
 
Chinesenookiefactory [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
*Insert name* is an angry drunk. No, he's an asshole and his inherent assholishness is amplified by way of liquid courage.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That's a diligent, conscientious bartender. I think she did a great job and everything she could to prevent the tragedy. 

/every bartender serves drunk people every single shift
 
Thunderpickle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
He should have had only shots of Tequila.  Then he would have wound up in a stranger's home without his pants, instead of going on a killing spree.

/ based on independent research
// your mileage may vary
/// please, remove or lose your pants with responsibility
 
Tenedos2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bad precedence, would make it easier in civil court.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If she didn't serve him, how many people would he have killed? Probably her first, then?
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.