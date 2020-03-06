 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   He must have had a big-ass hovercraft   (bbc.com) divider line
16
    More: Interesting, United Kingdom, International trade, Judge Jeffrey Pegden QC, European Union, Gilbert Khoo, Crime, Prison, worth of endangered live eels  
•       •       •

891 clicks; posted to Main » on 06 Mar 2020 at 4:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or a big ass-hovercraft.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sirrerun: Or a big ass-hovercraft.


I'm working on a graph to show how many times this comment will be made.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe a lot of wives.
 
TofuTheAlmighty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oblig:

imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send a message.
Execute him.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Stop eating the damn eels for a while
/ give him the electric eel chair
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
2 year suspended sentence - i.e. no punishment, and he sold £53m of stock

Even if you assume that's  10% margin, he made millions illegally and got literally no punishment.

It pays to be a white collar criminal.
 
THX 1138 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Please fondle my buttocks.
 
evilsofa
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Russian Navy Hovercraft Lands On Busy Beach (PART ONE)
Youtube Bgn7n3OPAqE


Lots of big asses on this beach, including the hovercraft.
 
Koldbern
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

cranked: sirrerun: Or a big ass-hovercraft.

I'm working on a graph to show how many times this comment will be made.


What type of car does Sir Mix-a-Lot drive?

/got nothing
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
But when will my nipples explode with delight?
 
flaming bob
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh, my nipples explode with delight!
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

flaming bob: Oh, my nipples explode with delight!


My first simulpost!  Thanks!
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mister Pleco: flaming bob: Oh, my nipples explode with delight!

My first simulpost!  Thanks!


That's dangerously close to excitement O_o
 
Victoly
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Koldbern: cranked: sirrerun: Or a big ass-hovercraft.

I'm working on a graph to show how many times this comment will be made.

What type of car does Sir Mix-a-Lot drive?

/got nothing


hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.