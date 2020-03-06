 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Bill Clinton: my affair with Monica Lewinsky "helped me manage my anxieties". And by "managed my anxieties", he explained that meant "blow my load"   (nypost.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, this is the Meaning of Life: figure out what floats your boat and do more of it
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta admit, it's a good anxiety reliever. Getting caught on the other hand...
 
nealb2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders  say jerk one off , she was Clintons SG until the conservatives kicked her out
 
FortyHams [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe just never speak of this again? Please.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Happy International Women's Day!
 
Gulper Eel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
JFK must have had some awesome anxieties, because he required Marilyn Monroe.
 
ClicheRinpoche
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is so topical
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This explains all the anxious Farkers...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Jesus Bill, just stop talking. Your career is over and no one cares if you don't bring it up.
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Alexa, remind me to pay Monica's dry cleaning bill...
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: JFK must have had some awesome anxieties, because he required Marilyn Monroe.


And that was after consuming his body weight in pain killers.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ClicheRinpoche: This is so topical


Had he applied it internally there wouldn't have been a scandal.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"Really, honey, she was just helping me with me anxiety!"

Don't think that would fly around my house ...
 
MaelstromFL
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

OldRod: "Really, honey, she was just helping me with me anxiety!"

Don't think that would fly around my house ...


Have you tried calling your wife FLOTUS?
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's what my Ativan is for.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

mjjt: Hey, this is the Meaning of Life: figure out what floats your boat and do more of it


ecmoRandomNumbers: You gotta admit, it's a good anxiety reliever. Getting caught on the other hand...


Yup.  These.  He's definitely not wrong.  And, in fact, if there were more of it going around on all sides freely given the world would probably be a better place.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
OMG, Bill, would you just farking go away?  Please?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
When news of the relationship was about to break, Bill woke Hillary to alert her.

"I was just waking up ... I was having a hard time processing and I said, 'What are you talking about? What is this? What do you mean?'" Hillary recalled.


I'm betting her reaction was more akin to, "Oh FFS, not again."
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

MaelstromFL: Alexa, remind me to pay Monica's dry cleaning bill...


Don't forget to order flowers for the new maid.
 
Hero_Pup_37!
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Amen!
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The crime was not him screwing an intern who clearly was in love with him, or making her believe that he loved her. The crime was lying about it under oath. The despicable part was cutting her loose and destroying her reputation when things went south. fark him and fark his hatchet man of a wife, and fark Epstein and Trump and the whole pack of amoral pieces of shiat.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: OMG, Bill, would you just farking go away?  Please?


That's what Hillary said.
 
Cheron
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I took a Red Cross class on how to set up emergency shelters. One topic covered was about couples getting it on. Seems humans really aren't that complex and it is hard to be aroused and anxious simultaneously. For a brief respite, people have sex.
 
peasandcarrots
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: JFK must have had some awesome anxieties, because he required Marilyn Monroe.


I would imagine the Addison's Disease would have contributed to those anxieties. Dude was in SOME pain.
 
gbv23
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Remember when there were moderate Republicans, like Bill Clinton?

Pepperidge Farm Remembers
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Yo Bill, STFU.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Holy toledo, JFK used to bag all three holes on chicks like Marilyn Monroe, and the best Bill could do was get half-a-blowjob from Monica Lewinsky? And he's bragging on this?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Whats the deductible for that treatment on the Federal medical plan?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: Holy toledo, JFK used to bag all three holes on chicks like Marilyn Monroe, and the best Bill could do was get half-a-blowjob from Monica Lewinsky? And he's bragging on this?


And she was the best looking in his history. And she wouldn't even swallow.

At least he didn't rape her, like some of the others.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: JFK must have had some awesome anxieties, because he required Marilyn Monroe.


The world almost ended on his watch so that makes sense.
 
mjbok
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They (bill and Hillary) destroyed Monica's life.  For that alone they are both garbage.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: OMG, Bill, would you just farking go away?  Please?


lindalouwho: Yo Bill, STFU.


Y'all first.  It happened, and him talking or not wont make it un-happen.  Cowards like you that can't face it the party doesn't need.
 
brizzle365 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

cynicalbastard: Holy toledo, JFK used to bag all three holes on chicks like Marilyn Monroe, and the best Bill could do was get half-a-blowjob from Monica Lewinsky? And he's bragging on this?


Monica isn't even bad looking. She has a farking fantastic smile on her. Even given all that had happened, and that just adds to her attractiveness.

But, different strokes (giggity) for different folks.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Bill, STFU already.  Why do you have to appear like clockwork during every election to talk about this?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Clintons can't stop butting in, can they.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Wait what? I  thought he said "I did not have sexual relations with that woman".
Surly he wouldn't lie about something like that.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Seriously, Bill? What were you smoking?

Oh yeah, right. Never mind.
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Really, we couldn't have this Hillary Clinton Hulu documentary in 2021?   WTF Clintons?
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: The crime was not him screwing an intern who clearly was in love with him, or making her believe that he loved her. The crime was lying about it under oath. The despicable part was cutting her loose and destroying her reputation when things went south. fark him and fark his hatchet man of a wife, and fark Epstein and Trump and the whole pack of amoral pieces of shiat.


I would very much like to post my agreement with this.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mjbok: They (bill and Hillary) destroyed Monica's life.  For that alone they are both garbage.


Sucks to be her
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gulper Eel: JFK must have had some awesome anxieties, because he required Marilyn Monroe.


Actually, he did, he was dealing with Addison's disease.

https://www.latimes.com/archives/la-x​p​m-2009-sep-05-sci-jfk-addisons5-story.​html
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cheron: I took a Red Cross class on how to set up emergency shelters. One topic covered was about couples getting it on. Seems humans really aren't that complex and it is hard to be aroused and anxious simultaneously. For a brief respite, people have sex.


Some people are aroused by stress. We operate on complex chemical messages and stress can release some crazy cocktails of chemicals.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Oh, stop it, you would too
media.vanityfair.comView Full Size

dreuz.infoView Full Size

i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
Short Victoria's War [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, they didn't call him Slick Willie because he was particularly clever...
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Some of y'all are acting like he's wandering around New York accosting strangers to tell them about Monica.
Calm the fark down. Some people are making a documentary about Hillary, and the talked to him about the affair.

You want to yell at somebody about "bringing it up" then yell at the NY Post and/or whoever green-lit this.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are you farking kidding me? The blowjob that no one can STFU about for TWENTY FIVE FARKING YEARS.

It's been a quarter of a goddamned century since that happened. Move the fark on, people. FFS
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

mongbiohazard: Are you farking kidding me? The blowjob that no one can STFU about for TWENTY FIVE FARKING YEARS.

It's been a quarter of a goddamned century since that happened. Move the fark on, people. FFS


It was quite the blowjob.
 
