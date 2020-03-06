 Skip to content
Indiana draws the 1st assignment as Covid-19 begins boxing out Drew and KY
    Indiana, United States, U.S. state, health officials, Indiana officials Friday morning, Hoosier state, Midwestern United States, Health department  
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welp.

/No, you can't have my stuff.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe pence will pray for them harder.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Larry Kudlow said it was almost an air tight containment last week
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Indiana man attended a conference in Boston in recent days and flew home on Wednesday, health officials said. He did not go to work on Thursday but received notice that others who attended that conference have fallen ill with COVID-19 and wondered whether he might have contracted the virus, as well.

"But we're not going to bother telling you which conference or when, because fark you."
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
""The question has never been if Indiana would get a case but when we would see one," said Dr. Kris Box, Indiana State Health Commissioner. "This is an isolated case at the time."

"We advise abortion be banned immediately. Hey, we're still Indiana."
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Larry Kudlow said it was almost an air tight containment last week


To paraphrase one of the comics, "almost" airtight means "not farking airtight at all".

/farking GOP morons will get us all killed
//perhaps they're praying to the wrong god
///Nurgle is most displeased
////or pleased, honestly...it's a little hard to tell with him
//infectious slashies
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UltimaCS: The Indiana man attended a conference in Boston in recent days and flew home on Wednesday, health officials said. He did not go to work on Thursday but received notice that others who attended that conference have fallen ill with COVID-19 and wondered whether he might have contracted the virus, as well.

"But we're not going to bother telling you which conference or when, because fark you."


Pax East, probably.  Buddies went, I'm probably doomed.  DOOMED, I tell ya...
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared a public health emergency to ensure the state receives additional funding if needed. Congress passed a roughly $8 billion supplemental spending package on Thursday that aims to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It awaits President Donald Trump's signature.

"So, uh, which one of you wants to pretend to have this here virus everyone's talking about, so that we can get some of that there money?"
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you feel a bit foolish yelling "It's a pandemic! We are all going to die!" when there is only one case?

Canada had its first case of "community" contagion just today or yesterday. That means the first case that didn't proveable come direct from Chinese Canadians visiting the family, tourists going to or coming from China, etc.

Still no deaths in Canada but the number of cases in the US are getting high enough that the pandemic is becoming comparable. When it hits 9 Americans for every 1 Canadian, we will be able to compare the efforts of Canadian government and medical care to American government and medical care, not to mention the media effect.

But at the moment there is NO death rate in Canada and not enough cases to be sure simple comparisons are even remotely repliable. Also, the USA does a lot more business with China, even though Canadians are much more likely to hold dual citizenship or a passport.

In order for the pandemic to be proportional or sadly imbalanced, there has to be a first Canada death. You can't divide by 0.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I could say that Trumpery's response to the pandemic is INFINITELY WORSE than Sunny Boy's. That would be technically and mathematically correct.

fark Trump. I would sooner die of Ebola without Trump than thrive with the Dark Lord.

That's what infinitely worse means. By definition. And still no deviding by zero allowed.
 
Feel_the_velvet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will say this, though:  Great job on the pic.  That thing is really fetching.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The illustration budget must be flush with cash after all the clicks and ad views this nonsense has generated
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared a public health emergency to ensure the state receives additional funding if needed. Congress passed a roughly $8 billion supplemental spending package on Thursday that aims to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It awaits President Donald Trump's signature.

"So, uh, which one of you wants to pretend to have this here virus everyone's talking about, so that we can get some of that there money?"


Isn't that what it is all about, the funding? And Trump wants all of that funding crammed into his personal pockets or else spent on his personal lasting monument, the Great Wall of Mexico and the Great Pyramid of Deficit and Debt. He can't do it with his family's money because he pissed all of that away so he wants to spunk your money up against the wall, or spite fence, or picket fence or flaming crocodile moat or whatever he has in mind now.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irving Maimway: Larry Kudlow said it was almost an air tight containment last week


Hah! Illinois has been trying for years but you just can't keep Indiana out.
 
Nick el Ass
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, shiat. I'm not leaving my house anymore.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 60 minutes ago  
His ideas are actually more foolish and more wicked than anything that has been reported by the Lying Failing Media as fact, because it is fact.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Nick el Ass: Oh, shiat. I'm not leaving my house anymore.


Oh, sneak out for free gubbermint health care once in a while. It was good enough for Ayn Rand, and H. Ross Perot made every penny in his billions as a government contractor. Still no death panels for Sarah Palin, though.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Feel_the_velvet: Gov. Eric Holcomb has declared a public health emergency to ensure the state receives additional funding if needed. Congress passed a roughly $8 billion supplemental spending package on Thursday that aims to combat the spread of the coronavirus. It awaits President Donald Trump's signature.

"So, uh, which one of you wants to pretend to have this here virus everyone's talking about, so that we can get some of that there money?"


"Your state must be this Red to receive any money."
 
BeowulfSmith
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

BolloxReader: Irving Maimway: Larry Kudlow said it was almost an air tight containment last week

Hah! Illinois has been trying for years but you just can't keep Indiana out.


From what I've seen it's the other way around. Your gross Chicagoans keeps spilling over the border.

Granted, I'm not complaining too much, since part of that includes having Giordano's and Portillos down here in Indy now (as well as Kuma's)
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Would you feel a bit foolish yelling "It's a pandemic! We are all going to die!" when there is only one case?

Canada had its first case of "community" contagion just today or yesterday. That means the first case that didn't proveable come direct from Chinese Canadians visiting the family, tourists going to or coming from China, etc.

Still no deaths in Canada but the number of cases in the US are getting high enough that the pandemic is becoming comparable. When it hits 9 Americans for every 1 Canadian, we will be able to compare the efforts of Canadian government and medical care to American government and medical care, not to mention the media effect.

But at the moment there is NO death rate in Canada and not enough cases to be sure simple comparisons are even remotely repliable. Also, the USA does a lot more business with China, even though Canadians are much more likely to hold dual citizenship or a passport.

In order for the pandemic to be proportional or sadly imbalanced, there has to be a first Canada death. You can't divide by 0.


In fairness and I for the record think we did a shiat job with the response and continue to do a shiat job the fact that it got loose in a nursing home is gonna mean our death will continue to rise. I don't know how big that nursing home was but that is a pretty epic fark up.
 
GalFriday [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
GO INDIANA GO!!!


Also, I am shocked, SHOCKED, that Dr. Virginia Caine is still alive.  She was 114 years old 10 year ago when I used to work with her.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BeowulfSmith: BolloxReader: Irving Maimway: Larry Kudlow said it was almost an air tight containment last week

Hah! Illinois has been trying for years but you just can't keep Indiana out.

From what I've seen it's the other way around. Your gross Chicagoans keeps spilling over the border.

Granted, I'm not complaining too much, since part of that includes having Giordano's and Portillos down here in Indy now (as well as Kuma's)


I lived in Indiana most of my adult life. There was a tremendous hatred for Illinois among the political class because of Dunes National Seashore, which was pushed through against Indiana's wishes and is blamed for the economic state of Gary just so wealthy Chicagoans coukd have a playground (their words not mine) and, in my experience, a great disgust for Illinois because Democrats. In the meantime, lots of people in the Chicago area think that Hoosiers are a bunch of freeloaders who love the Illinois infrastructure but refuse to pay taxes to support it.

Did you know the main reason Indiana is in the Eastern Time Zone is because the folks in charge get offended by the thought of being on "Chicago time"? Or at least their base does.

I spent about 8 years in Illinois as a kid but never paid attention to such things. I know that the antipathy that Indiana and Illinois have for one another runs deep however, that is what my adult experiences have told me. Though to be fair Hoosiers outside of Indy dwell on that issue far more than either the Indy crowd or anyone in Illinois that I've met.
 
GalFriday [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BeowulfSmith: BolloxReader: Irving Maimway: Larry Kudlow said it was almost an air tight containment last week

Hah! Illinois has been trying for years but you just can't keep Indiana out.

From what I've seen it's the other way around. Your gross Chicagoans keeps spilling over the border.

Granted, I'm not complaining too much, since part of that includes having Giordano's and Portillos down here in Indy now (as well as Kuma's)


Really?  I went to Portillos last week.  I was not impressed.  Not impressed at all.
Also, I grew up in the bottom half of Illinois and Chicago is a gross tax suck that bleeds the rest of the state of dry.  But...big time baseball so that is cool.
 
GalFriday [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Would you feel a bit foolish yelling "It's a pandemic! We are all going to die!" when there is only one case?

Canada had its first case of "community" contagion just today or yesterday. That means the first case that didn't proveable come direct from Chinese Canadians visiting the family, tourists going to or coming from China, etc.

Still no deaths in Canada but the number of cases in the US are getting high enough that the pandemic is becoming comparable. When it hits 9 Americans for every 1 Canadian, we will be able to compare the efforts of Canadian government and medical care to American government and medical care, not to mention the media effect.

But at the moment there is NO death rate in Canada and not enough cases to be sure simple comparisons are even remotely repliable. Also, the USA does a lot more business with China, even though Canadians are much more likely to hold dual citizenship or a passport.

In order for the pandemic to be proportional or sadly imbalanced, there has to be a first Canada death. You can't divide by 0.


Everyone knows that Canadians keep themselves covered with a thin, protective layer of maple syrup.  This is why Canadians have low healthcare costs and why they are so sticky all of the time.  SO STICKY.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: Maybe pence will pray for them harder.


I'm beginning to question his devotion. Surely, God would answer the prayers of a Good man.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Larry Kudlow said it was almost an air tight containment last week


I almost survived the train wreck.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Coronavirus in Colorado now. Do you think the guy who had it would tell the Dr's he went to the bathhouse before going to the mountains to see his fiancee?
i0.wp.comView Full Size

There goes my weekend.
 
